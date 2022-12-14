Read full article on original website
guthrienewspage.com
Guthrie lands 11 players on the 5A-2 All-District Team
For decades, District 5A-2 has been one of the toughest football districts in Oklahoma high school football. The coaches recognized Guthrie with 11 players selected with All-District recognition for the 2022 season. This past season, 5A-2 saw all four playoff teams win their first-round games, and Carl Albert won their...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Lomega makes easy work of Canton field
Foes couldn’t keep up with Lomega at any point during the Canton Invitational. The result was another dominant title for the Lady Raiders. Arnett was the final victim on Saturday as it gave up an 80-53 decision to the Lady Raiders in the tournament championship. Lomega outscored foes by...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Lady Longhorns ‘Harviston’ another title
Dover went more than 13 years between tournament championships. This time the Lady Longhorns only had to wait one trip around the sun. Karlee Harviston scored the game winner with just one second left Saturday as Dover edged Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 35-33 in the girls title game of the Cimarron Winter Classic.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Sooners Pick up Former Top-15 Recruit as Transfer
The No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball team picked up former Louisville guard Payton Verhulst through the transfer portal on Monday. Verhulst made the announcement on Twitter. The Sooners did not put out a release on Verhulst as of Monday night. But, Oklahoma basketball’s official Twitter account did like the tweet.
Oklahoma football: Sooners jump on top in transfer portal rankings
We’re one week away from the first of two National Signing Days for 2023 freshman and JUCO recruits, but that’s only one of two pipelines the Oklahoma football program will be accessing in replenishing its roster for the 2023 season and beyond. The transfer portal has changed everything...
kosu.org
Headlines: Gaming compacts, Stitt’s inaugural plans & Broken Arrow golfing
Lawmakers look to curtail the governor’s authority on gaming compacts. (KOSU) Stitt returns from economic development trip to Qatar. (Tulsa World) Governor unveils inaugural festivities. (Tulsa World) OKC Mexican Consulate planned for next year. (NewsOK) An Oklahoma Congressman could be key to crypto regulation. (Tulsa World) Judge hands down...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach shares emotional moment with Josh Heupel in 1999 during Leach’s last practice at Oklahoma
Mike Leach had a strong bond with Josh Heupel long before the 2 men coached together in the SEC. It was Leach, then the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, who took a chance on Heupel, then at a junior college in Utah a year removed from an ACL injury that caused him to transfer there in the first place. Under Leach’s tutelage, Heupel had an explosive season in Norman in 1999, throwing for 3,460 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’d go on to finish 2nd in the Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 3,606 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2000 as the Sooners won the naitonal championship.
visitusaparks.com
Discover Endless Arts and Culture in Oklahoma
Discover the heart and soul of Oklahoma with these seven ideas. Perfect for the first-time visitor or locals alike, these suggestions will round out any weekend trip and give you ideas for your next visit. For many, the words “art and culture” in Oklahoma bring to mind the timeless melodies...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Dorinda Wolf
Dorinda Inez Wolf of Kingfisher passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with family by her side. She was 78. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kingfi sher under the direction of Sanders Funeral Service. Burial will follow...
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
Man Wants to Invest Over Five MILLION Dollars into Chickasha Over Leg Lamp
Nothing like the soft glow of electric sex gleaming in your town to bring in some investors. I think Chickasha, Oklahoma is slowly turning into my favorite town. One they have brewery, two they have a drive in movie theater, and they love 'A Christmas Story'. In my family, it was a MUST to watch 'A Christmas Story' every December. Well it looks like a lot of people also love this Christmas classic and are flocking to Chickasha to see their 50 foot leg lamp.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Masons donate to Socks for Seniors, honor Smith
Members of Kingfisher Masonic Lodge No. 52 recently presented a check for $740 to Socks for Seniors. The stated mission of Socks for Seniors is to provide personal items – including but not limited to socks – for senior citizens, most of whom are in local nursing homes, at Christmas ...
KOCO
Westmoore student dead after multi-vehicle crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The person killed in the crash was a student at Westmoore High School, Moore Public Schools confirmed, adding multiple students were involved in the crash. Police told KOCO...
KOCO
OHP: Driver killed, 7 others injured in northern Oklahoma crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A driver died, and seven other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in northern Oklahoma. Around 8:50 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck towing a trailer was heading west on State Highway 15 near Billings in Noble County when it left the road, causing it to enter the eastbound lane. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the truck then struck a van head-on and rolled into a ditch.
