ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie lands 11 players on the 5A-2 All-District Team

For decades, District 5A-2 has been one of the toughest football districts in Oklahoma high school football. The coaches recognized Guthrie with 11 players selected with All-District recognition for the 2022 season. This past season, 5A-2 saw all four playoff teams win their first-round games, and Carl Albert won their...
GUTHRIE, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Lomega makes easy work of Canton field

Foes couldn’t keep up with Lomega at any point during the Canton Invitational. The result was another dominant title for the Lady Raiders. Arnett was the final victim on Saturday as it gave up an 80-53 decision to the Lady Raiders in the tournament championship. Lomega outscored foes by...
CANTON, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Lady Longhorns ‘Harviston’ another title

Dover went more than 13 years between tournament championships. This time the Lady Longhorns only had to wait one trip around the sun. Karlee Harviston scored the game winner with just one second left Saturday as Dover edged Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 35-33 in the girls title game of the Cimarron Winter Classic.
DOVER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Sooners Pick up Former Top-15 Recruit as Transfer

The No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball team picked up former Louisville guard Payton Verhulst through the transfer portal on Monday. Verhulst made the announcement on Twitter. The Sooners did not put out a release on Verhulst as of Monday night. But, Oklahoma basketball’s official Twitter account did like the tweet.
NORMAN, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Gaming compacts, Stitt’s inaugural plans & Broken Arrow golfing

Lawmakers look to curtail the governor’s authority on gaming compacts. (KOSU) Stitt returns from economic development trip to Qatar. (Tulsa World) Governor unveils inaugural festivities. (Tulsa World) OKC Mexican Consulate planned for next year. (NewsOK) An Oklahoma Congressman could be key to crypto regulation. (Tulsa World) Judge hands down...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach shares emotional moment with Josh Heupel in 1999 during Leach’s last practice at Oklahoma

Mike Leach had a strong bond with Josh Heupel long before the 2 men coached together in the SEC. It was Leach, then the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, who took a chance on Heupel, then at a junior college in Utah a year removed from an ACL injury that caused him to transfer there in the first place. Under Leach’s tutelage, Heupel had an explosive season in Norman in 1999, throwing for 3,460 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’d go on to finish 2nd in the Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 3,606 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2000 as the Sooners won the naitonal championship.
NORMAN, OK
visitusaparks.com

Discover Endless Arts and Culture in Oklahoma

Discover the heart and soul of Oklahoma with these seven ideas. Perfect for the first-time visitor or locals alike, these suggestions will round out any weekend trip and give you ideas for your next visit. For many, the words “art and culture” in Oklahoma bring to mind the timeless melodies...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Dorinda Wolf

Dorinda Inez Wolf of Kingfisher passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with family by her side. She was 78. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kingfi sher under the direction of Sanders Funeral Service. Burial will follow...
KINGFISHER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
TULSA, OK
NewsTalk 1290

Man Wants to Invest Over Five MILLION Dollars into Chickasha Over Leg Lamp

Nothing like the soft glow of electric sex gleaming in your town to bring in some investors. I think Chickasha, Oklahoma is slowly turning into my favorite town. One they have brewery, two they have a drive in movie theater, and they love 'A Christmas Story'. In my family, it was a MUST to watch 'A Christmas Story' every December. Well it looks like a lot of people also love this Christmas classic and are flocking to Chickasha to see their 50 foot leg lamp.
CHICKASHA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Masons donate to Socks for Seniors, honor Smith

Members of Kingfisher Masonic Lodge No. 52 recently presented a check for $740 to Socks for Seniors. The stated mission of Socks for Seniors is to provide personal items – including but not limited to socks – for senior citizens, most of whom are in local nursing homes, at Christmas ...
KINGFISHER, OK
KOCO

OHP: Driver killed, 7 others injured in northern Oklahoma crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A driver died, and seven other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in northern Oklahoma. Around 8:50 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck towing a trailer was heading west on State Highway 15 near Billings in Noble County when it left the road, causing it to enter the eastbound lane. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the truck then struck a van head-on and rolled into a ditch.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy