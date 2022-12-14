ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Planning for training Ohio teachers to carry a gun at school in full swing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The largest group providing training to arm teachers on school grounds is sending their alternative curriculum to the State of Ohio this week. Once the Department of Safety puts its stamp of approval on the plan, the non-profit group called “FASTER” will begin scheduling classes.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Attorney general says Ohio is facing a law enforcement hiring crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s top law enforcement officer is speaking out about what he calls a crisis in recruiting and retaining good cops. The number of retirements is up and the number of people applying for police jobs is down. “The demonization of police officers is the...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

TAPS programs hopes to curb gun violence amongst teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police remain on high alert after officers were called to Linden McKinley STEM Academy twice in less than two weeks. The latest incident involved responders arresting a 17-year-old after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school. Columbus Police and Columbus City Schools are working together to keep kids on the right track with a Teen and Police Service (TAPS) program.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fairfield County judge temporarily blocks Columbus' new gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Fairfield County judge has temporarily blocked new gun legislation recently passed by Columbus City Council. City council approved its "common sense" gun legislation unanimously on Dec. 5. The legislation bans large-capacity magazines with 30 rounds or more, requires gun locks, and bans straw sales,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Born in Columbus, the Harmony Project goes national

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s the Pied Piper of Columbus, and for over a decade now David Brown has been calling folks from all walks of life to come together and sing in unity. His various Harmony Projects include a service choir of over 500 people, and a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Penn National Gaming facing $250K fine over promoting sports gambling in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Penn National Gaming could face a $250,000 fine over promoting sports betting in Ohio. Penn National is the parent company of Barstool Sportsbook. The Ohio Casino Control Commission claims Barstool violated the rules at the University of Toledo when they promoted a pre-registration deal on their app during a show.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Dodge Recreation Center hosts annual toy giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday joy was spread Wednesday at the Dodge Recreation Center for its toy giveaway. The line was out the door as kids up to 15 years old got their gift from Santa. There was a wide range of toys to pick from with gifts ranging...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

18 golden retrievers removed from New Albany home

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane said 18 golden retrievers were among 21 pets removed from a home in New Albany last week. The conditions of the pets will be evaluated and Columbus Humane said many of them are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions.
NEW ALBANY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Hot Chicken Takeover opens Grandview location on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Chicken Takeover is opening its newest location in Grandview on Friday. Customers can find the newest Central Ohio location at 1417 West 5th Avenue. The Columbus-founded fast-casual eatery replaced Sweet Carrot, which closed its doors in the fall of 2021. Last month, Hot Chicken...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Check out the 2022 Columbus Gift Guide from Experience Columbus

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and Columbus is home to tons of amazing small businesses!. Experience Columbus, in partnership with COSI, is narrowing down some of the best of the best with its Gift Guide. Leah Berger, PR Manager at Experience Columbus, joins us now to...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy