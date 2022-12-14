Read full article on original website
Curriculum criticized in school board review of CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced her retirement months into her new contract, ABC 6 obtained some of her latest reviews by the school board. The latest review the district sent us was from the 2021-22 school year.
Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
Planning for training Ohio teachers to carry a gun at school in full swing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The largest group providing training to arm teachers on school grounds is sending their alternative curriculum to the State of Ohio this week. Once the Department of Safety puts its stamp of approval on the plan, the non-profit group called “FASTER” will begin scheduling classes.
Attorney general says Ohio is facing a law enforcement hiring crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s top law enforcement officer is speaking out about what he calls a crisis in recruiting and retaining good cops. The number of retirements is up and the number of people applying for police jobs is down. “The demonization of police officers is the...
TAPS programs hopes to curb gun violence amongst teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police remain on high alert after officers were called to Linden McKinley STEM Academy twice in less than two weeks. The latest incident involved responders arresting a 17-year-old after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school. Columbus Police and Columbus City Schools are working together to keep kids on the right track with a Teen and Police Service (TAPS) program.
Fairfield County judge temporarily blocks Columbus' new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Fairfield County judge has temporarily blocked new gun legislation recently passed by Columbus City Council. City council approved its "common sense" gun legislation unanimously on Dec. 5. The legislation bans large-capacity magazines with 30 rounds or more, requires gun locks, and bans straw sales,...
Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
Abbott Laboratories to build $536 million plant in Ohio to produce powder formula
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Abbott Laboratories plans to build a new powder-formula plant in Ohio that will cost $536 million and will create 450 permanent jobs. DeWine's office sent a statement to media Thursday morning announcing that the facility will be built...
Born in Columbus, the Harmony Project goes national
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s the Pied Piper of Columbus, and for over a decade now David Brown has been calling folks from all walks of life to come together and sing in unity. His various Harmony Projects include a service choir of over 500 people, and a...
Two 17-year-olds charged with bringing guns on property of separate Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two 17-year-olds were charged Wednesday after bringing guns onto the property of two different schools. The first incident happened just before 1 p.m. at Linden-McKinely STEM Academy. Police said they responded to a report of a student who brought a handgun into...
'Everyday is a fresh start,' Human trafficking survivors find stability at Columbus café
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Everyday is a fresh start." That quote is written on the wall outside Freedom a la Cart in downtown Columbus. The café provides supportive services to hundreds of women every year by helping them out of vulnerability and poverty and into stability and economic self-sufficiency.
Penn National Gaming facing $250K fine over promoting sports gambling in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Penn National Gaming could face a $250,000 fine over promoting sports betting in Ohio. Penn National is the parent company of Barstool Sportsbook. The Ohio Casino Control Commission claims Barstool violated the rules at the University of Toledo when they promoted a pre-registration deal on their app during a show.
Versiti Blood Center of Ohio highlights the critical need for blood donation
It's the season of giving and there is a critical need for blood donations right now in Central Ohio. Heidi Seitz, Regional Manager of Donor Recruitment at Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, stopped by to talk about the critical need. For more information, you can visit Versiti.org or go to...
Dodge Recreation Center hosts annual toy giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday joy was spread Wednesday at the Dodge Recreation Center for its toy giveaway. The line was out the door as kids up to 15 years old got their gift from Santa. There was a wide range of toys to pick from with gifts ranging...
Phantom Fireworks assure safety a top priority ahead of Grove City opening doors
Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — Residents in Grove City continue to have growing concerns after another fireworks fire erupted in Florida earlier this month. Some neighbors are fearful of a similar situation happening in their area as Phantom Fireworks is set to open along Buckeye Place in 2023. "It's...
Procession held for Wyandot County deputy killed in Pickaway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of law enforcement cruisers lined the streets of Columbus Thursday night in honor of a fallen officer. A procession was held for Wyandot County Deputy Daniel Kin as he left Grant Medical Center. Kin died after he was involved in a crash in Pickaway...
Central Ohio couple arrested in Florida after woman's 6 'dirty' kids found in minivan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A couple believed to be from Central Ohio has been arrested on kidnapping charges in Florida. Law-enforcement officials in Lancaster County had warrants out for Ashley Nicole Holter and her boyfriend, Nicholis Andrew Adams, who were taken into custody Tuesday in Walton County, Fla., in the northwestern part of the state.
18 golden retrievers removed from New Albany home
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane said 18 golden retrievers were among 21 pets removed from a home in New Albany last week. The conditions of the pets will be evaluated and Columbus Humane said many of them are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions.
Hot Chicken Takeover opens Grandview location on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Chicken Takeover is opening its newest location in Grandview on Friday. Customers can find the newest Central Ohio location at 1417 West 5th Avenue. The Columbus-founded fast-casual eatery replaced Sweet Carrot, which closed its doors in the fall of 2021. Last month, Hot Chicken...
Check out the 2022 Columbus Gift Guide from Experience Columbus
There’s no place like home for the holidays, and Columbus is home to tons of amazing small businesses!. Experience Columbus, in partnership with COSI, is narrowing down some of the best of the best with its Gift Guide. Leah Berger, PR Manager at Experience Columbus, joins us now to...
