KWQC
Officers cleared in Davenport fatal shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said it was reasonable for officers to use deadly force in the Oct. 30 officer-involved shooting incident in Davenport. “The law states that it is reasonable for a person to use deadly force certainly in a case where deadly force is...
KWQC
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Davenport Tuesday evening
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman is dead in the hospital after she was struck by a car while walking on the road, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at about 5:32 p.m., Davenport police, Fire and EMS responded to the area of East Locust Street and Bridge Avenue after a crash involving a pedestrian was reported.
KWQC
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
ourquadcities.com
Suspect hid in dentists’ office with patients present, police allege
A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he drove a stolen car, ran from it, then tried to hide in a dentists’ office, where he caused thousands of dollars of damage. Travis Baker faces felony charges of first-degree theft, criminal mischief, and control of a...
KWQC
Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. According to the Sheriff’s office, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian was hit by a train near U.S. 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspected vandals? The East Moline Police Department wants to know!
The East Moline Police Department needs your help finding two suspected vandals. On the evening of December 11, two suspects were caught on surveillance video using spray paint to vandalize United Township High School on Avenue of the Cities in East Moline:. Anyone with information on this incident should contact...
KWQC
Police searching for suspects in vandalism case at United Township High School
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for help in finding two people who “decided to illegally decorate United Township High School.”. According to a sarcastic post on Facebook, it happened on the evening of December 11, 2022. Photos of the “substandard artists” were taken by surveillance cameras, which show the individuals wearing hoods, masks, and gloves, holding what appears to be cans of spray paint. A glass and metal door to the building is seen with what appears to be letters spray-painted on it.
Police arrest 16-year-old in connection to Rock Island attempted robbery
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Update:. On Thursday, the Rock Island Police Department obtained formal charges for the 16-year-old connected to an alleged armed robbery that took place in Rock Island on Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Taeshaun J. Rhymes has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of...
ourquadcities.com
Teen charged after man shot in hand in Rock Island
A 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property after an investigation, the Rock Island Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say they responded to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital around 7:06 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand.
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
Monday afternoon shooting injures 22-year-old in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — No arrests have been made after a 22-year-old man was shot while riding as a passenger in a truck Monday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Police responded to a shots fired call at 2:37 p.m. in the 2500 block of 5th 1/2...
nrgmediadixon.com
One Person is Dead Following a Train VS Pedestrian Accident Early Wednesday Morning in Rural Sterling
Just after 2:30 Wednesday morning, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies were informed on a Pedestrian vs Train incident. Deputies say the incident happened in the area of US 30 and Harvey Road in Rural Sterling involving a Union Pacific Train. The Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald pronounced the victim dead at...
ourquadcities.com
PlayStation 5 thrown from vehicle after robbery, officers allege
A PlayStation 5 was thrown from a vehicle window after a scuffle and a robbery on Wednesday, Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies allege. Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, an off-duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, Ill., according to a news release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
ourquadcities.com
Pedestrian in Sterling struck and killed by train
A man was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning in rural Sterling. On Dec. 14th, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway of an incident involving a pedestrian and a train in an area of US 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling, according to a Wednesday release from the Sheriff’s Office.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Brianna Moss, 30, is wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moss is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you know where she...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman arrested for battery inside Knox County Sheriff’s office
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg woman has been arrested after a violent incident that occurred in the lobby of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the building’s lobby on Thursday, Dec. 15. A male and female victim had been battered, and the female suspect fled before deputies arrived.
KWQC
1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area. Police say witnesses told officers the shots came...
ourquadcities.com
Part of Harrison Street fully closed
Harrison Street in Davenport will be fully closed at Pleasant later this afternoon/early evening for approximately four hours for valve repairs by Iowa American Water Company, according to Davenport Police. One lane will re-open following the closure for up to an additional day, leaving only one lane open for travel,...
ourquadcities.com
22-year-old man wounded in Rock Island shooting
On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at approximately 2:37 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of 5th ½ Avenue. Callers reported the shots came from a white sedan seen leaving the area. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses who reported hearing gunshots and seeing a group of juveniles wearing dark clothing running through the yards, police said in a Tuesday release. Officers searched the area and located multiple spent shell casing in an alley.
