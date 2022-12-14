Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Warming shelters opening for Eau Claire County community members
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Warming shelters are opening for Eau Claire County community members Thursday. Spaces are now open for Eau Claire County community members without power to warm up and charge their devices. A warming shelter is open at Eau Claire North High School located on Piedmont...
WEAU-TV 13
Snow cleaning business keeping up with demand in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It was a wet snowy day after a winter storm rolled by overnight in Eau Claire, bringing demand for snow removal on Thursday. “We’ve got a lot of calls today for snow blowers, purchasing them. We’ve just been real busy today that’s for sure,” said Josh Smith, who owns Union Trailer and Power Equipment in Chippewa Falls.
WEAU-TV 13
EO Johnson raises money for the United Way, vice president loses bet
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One business is giving back after its vice president lost a bet. Dave Johnson, Vice President of EO Johnson in Eau Claire, made a bet with his staff members that if they could raise $18,000 for the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, he would shave his head and wear a Chicago Bears jersey.
WEAU-TV 13
Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy said about 24,000 customers remain without power as crews battle conditions that are leading to new outages. At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy gave an update in a media release. According to the 4:00 p.m. media release from Xcel Energy, more than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are working in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County prepares, opens relief shelters
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Emergency Management and City of Eau Claire officials are preparing for the possibility that relief locations may be needed over the weekend. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, a number of locations are already open, a list and...
WEAU-TV 13
Stanley business rebuilds after being destroyed in tornado 1 year ago
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - One Stanley business is working to re-open soon after being one of the businesses destroyed in the tornado that roared through Stanley back in 2021. Todd and Misty Wundrow own Wundrow’s Auto Repair Shop, and were actually home when the tornado struck their business exactly a year ago Thursday.
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County Highway Department asks residents to be patient with snow removal efforts
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Highway Department is asking residents to be patient with snow removal efforts this winter. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the Highway Department is working to fill vacant plow driver positions; however, residents should expect to see reductions in snow and ice removal service throughout the County until these positions are filled. Plow routes on County roads typically have a service interval of every four hours, but some plow routes may not see a plow truck for eight hours due to the limited number of drivers available.
WEAU-TV 13
Xcel Energy offers tips to stay safe in the event of a winter storm
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy says they have operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and able to respond to outages that may occur due to severe weather. Excel Energy in a media release offers these tips for customers to stay...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2024 to be held near Cadott
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Farm Technology Days committee is announcing that it has chosen a date and location for the 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. According to a media release from Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2024 is scheduled for Aug. 13-15, 2024, at the Country/Rock Fest grounds near Cadott, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
Visit Eau Claire re-launches Wintermission Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Visit Eau Claire is announcing they are re-launching the Wintermission Eau Claire initiative for the winter season. According to a media release from Visit Eau Claire, Wintermission Eau Claire is a program intended to reduce social isolation and support outdoor physical activity in winter. The Eau Claire Wintermission core team involves participation from the Cities of Eau Claire and Altoona, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, UW-Eau Claire, Visit Eau Claire, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Emergency Management director reflects on Stanley tornado
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On December 15, 2021, an EF2 tornado hit the city of Stanley, leaving significant damage to buildings in its wake. For a large portion of the city, the power was out for days. “It took about three days to fully restore the power to the...
‘Significant increase in burglaries’ Eau Claire Police say
Police say most of the burglaries are occurring due to criminals taking advantage of unlocked doors while homeowners are away.
WEAU-TV 13
How the Chippewa Valley is preparing for next round of snowfall
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In the Chippewa Valley, people went to work preparing for the next round of snowfall. Part of that work meant clearing sidewalks and driveways. For some, that means getting out the snow blower. “It always starts with safety first,” said Isaac Mitchell with T&C Hometown Repair--...
wwisradio.com
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
Area fire chiefs offer advice for staying fire safe after weekend fires
Over the weekend, area departments responded to multiple fires. The causes of both are unknown, but area fire chiefs say this weekend's events serve as a reminder-- many fires are preventable.
WEAU-TV 13
ECASD facing substitute shortages as illnesses rise
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hospitals in Eau Claire are seeing a rise in influenza A, RSV and COVID cases this winter, and as community cases rise, some professions are experiencing a lack of available staff. Steve Gessert, a nurse practitioner in the emergency department of Marshfield Medical Center -...
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Sheriff: County Experiencing Power Outage, Asks Citizens Not To Travel Unless Emergency Due To Weather
RUSK COUNTY -- Sheriff Jeff Wallace is asking citizens in Rusk County to not travel within the county (unless it is an emergency) until the emergency departments, snow and power crews, have a chance to clear the roads of snow, trees and power lines. "Please be courteous to the workers...
trempcountytimes.com
Arcadia Post Office Closed
Arcadia area residents looking to send gifts through the mail this holiday season won’t be able to do so at the United States Post Office in Arcadia. The retail section of the post office had to be closed on Thursday after a crash reportedly hit the building, causing structural issues that make it unsafe for customers. According to a sign on the building, Arcadia residents who use P.O. Boxes will have to go to the Independence Post Office in order to pick up their mail.
WEAU-TV 13
Neillsville woman accused of OWI 2nd offense with children in the vehicle
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Neillsville, Wis. woman is accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 2nd offense with minor children in the vehicle. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 16, 2022, around 9:52 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12.
