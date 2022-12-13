Read full article on original website
AutoZone Adds Tech and Stores to Meet Auto Parts Demand
AutoZone is growing its sales to both professional repair shops and do-it-yourselfers. The auto parts chain said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release that its domestic same-store sales were up 5.6% during the quarter ended Nov. 19, on top of the 13.6% gain it made last year. Both commercial and retail sales were up.
AdWeek
Hertz Hires First CMO Since Bankruptcy With Electric Vehicle Focus
Car rental firm, The Hertz Corporation has named Wayne Davis as its executive vice president and chief marketing officer, which will see him lead the marketing strategies for its Dollar, Thrifty and Hertz brands with a focus on the growth of electric vehicles. Taking up the post from January 3,...
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Carscoops
GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?
General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports
Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
Benzinga
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
Ford CEO reveals how many dealers actually want to sell electric vehicles
Approximately two-thirds of Ford's dealers have signed up to sign the brand's electric vehicles as part of a new plan that requires certification to carry EVs.
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
Ford's top marketing exec leaves automaker
Ford announced Wednesday its global chief marketing officer, Suzy Deering, would be "departing the company" effective Thursday. No successor was named. The four-sentence news release offered no hint as to why Deering was leaving the Dearborn automaker. "Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication,...
Consumer Reports Least Reliable SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead
Consumer Reports least reliable SUVs for 2022 include the 2023 Lincoln Aviator, Ford Explorer, Jeep Gladiator, and even the Mercedes-Benz GLE. The post Consumer Reports Least Reliable SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Lists Vehicles That Come Standard with Automatic Emergency Braking
Looking for safety features in your next car? Here are the vehicle makes that come standard with automatic emergency braking according to a new Consumer Reports listing. One of the nice things about features in cars that come standard is that you do not have to actively check whether or not the model you are considering has it or not. This is especially true when it comes to features that are lifesaving---such as automatic emergency braking.
The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys
Toyota has plenty of reliable models to choose from but what are the cream of the crop? The post The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Pleasanton Express
ALLWAYS CDJR RECEIVES CARGURUS TOP-RATED DEALER AWARD
Steven Garcia, Internet Director with Allways Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, displays the 2022 CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer award the dealership received. The prestigious annual award celebrates car dealerships that consistently deliver exceptional customer service to car shoppers. In earning the Top-Rated Dealer award, Allways Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram maintained a 4.5-star average rating or higher and collected at least five verified customer reviews through the CarGurus platform in 2021. CarGurus uses verified dealership ratings, along with other factors like pricing analytics to help shoppers search for a deal on a vehicle.
insideevs.com
Apple Car Reportedly Coming In 2026 At Under $100K Without Level 5 Self-Driving
Apple is planning to launch its very own car, but according to a recent report, its initial plan to have a passenger focused vehicles with no steering wheel and seats that face each other has fallen through. The tech company is now apparently looking to bring a much more conventional vehicle to market, with a traditional seating arrangement, an actual steering wheel and a lower than anticipated price.
US News and World Report
China's CATL to Provide EV Batteries for Honda Starting in 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Thursday that Chinese battery giant CATL would supply batteries for seven years for its electric vehicles (EV) in China. The Japanese automaker said the Chinese firm would provide 123 GWh worth of batteries starting in 2024 through 2030 for the Honda's e:N Series.
U.S. News’ 4 Best Large Cars for 2022 Won’t Be Available for Much Longer
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list to showcase what is left in the large segment, and while these cars are among the best large cars for 2022, the following are the last four left on sale and won't be available for much longer. The post U.S. News’ 4 Best Large Cars for 2022 Won’t Be Available for Much Longer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen invests nearly $500M to retool Wolfsburg plant for EVs
Volkswagen is investing nearly half a billion dollars in an effort to retool its Wolfsburg production plant for electric vehicle production. VW brand CEO Thomas Schaefer said on Wednesday that the German automaker would spend €460 million ($482 million) by early 2025 to completely makeover the Wolfsburg plant’s production equipment. Most of the money will be geared toward production of the ID.3, Volkswagen’s first EV to use the MEB platform it built especially for its electric vehicle push.
Radio Ink
Powerful Senator Tells Automakers AM Radio Must Stay
With more chatter bubbling up that AM radio may not have a place on the computer entertainment dashboard of the future, especially in electric vehicles, Massachusetts Democratic Senator Edward Markey has a message for automakers. Markey, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, sent letters to 20...
