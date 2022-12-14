Read full article on original website
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
KHS boys, Lomega girls sit atop this week’s basketball rankings
While basketball rankings for Classes A and B have been released for several weeks now, Monday was the first day for 2A-6A. When they were revealed on OSSAArankings. com, the county has several teams in the top-10 and two who are at the top of their respective classes. The Kingfisher...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Lady Longhorns ‘Harviston’ another title
Dover went more than 13 years between tournament championships. This time the Lady Longhorns only had to wait one trip around the sun. Karlee Harviston scored the game winner with just one second left Saturday as Dover edged Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 35-33 in the girls title game of the Cimarron Winter Classic.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Lady Jackets dominate Cleveland Invitational
Taylor Young was curious how her team would bounce back after a disappointing loss at Tuttle last week. The team gave her an answer in the form of three dominant wins and a tournament championship. The Lady Jackets wrapped up their second straight Cleveland Invitational on Saturday with a 49-25...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
CONTINUING A LEGACY OF Spirit
He’s ridden many horses throughout the years, but Bullet was one of his first.It was 2001. Okarche native Rob Bomhoff’s tiny legs barely dangled off each side of the Oklahoma State University mascot.In the saddle behind him, his uncle, Dan Bomhoff, the 18th OSU Spirit Rider, kept a close eye ...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Lisa Henderson
Lisa Diane Henderson was born October 18, 1974, in Gainesville, Texas, to Russell and Ann Rains. She was called to Heaven on Dec. 11, 2022, in Kingfi sher. From the Gainesville area, Lisa moved to northwest Oklahoma before moving to Kingfisher in the mid-1990s. She loved the simple things in...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Dorinda Wolf
Dorinda Inez Wolf of Kingfisher passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with family by her side. She was 78. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kingfi sher under the direction of Sanders Funeral Service. Burial will follow...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Destructive storm also brings needed moisture
A storm that dropped a tornado on Wayne and enough rain to buckle the pavement on westbound I-40 near Calumet also brought some welcome rain to Kingfi sher County early Tuesday morning.Amounts varied widely, measuring from .5 inch at Cashion Grain and Feed Elevator to 1.5 inches at the CHS ...
okcfox.com
20 foot pothole on I-40 West in El Reno fixed after causing damage to several vehicles
EL RENO (KOKH) — I-40 Westbound in El Reno near Calumet is now open after its closure yesterday to fix a 20-foot pothole that ">OHP says damaged several vehicles. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been working to repair a bridge on I-40 Westbound and has traffic down to one lane where the pothole appeared. The road was forced to close Tuesday morning, backing up traffic while crews worked on repairing the massive pothole.
News On 6
I-40 Westbound Closed Due To Pothole, Severe Weather Near Calumet
Monday night storms caused an hours-long backup on I-40 near Calumet on Tuesday morning. The main lane was closed due to bridge construction, and traffic lanes were routed to the shoulder. That one open lane developed a 20ft by 4ft long pothole and had to be closed as well. It opened around 5:30 am and crews were able to fill it back in by 12:30 PM.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Kingfisher Rotary Club hosts 5 KHS seniors
Five Kingfisher High School seniors were guests last week of the Kingfisher Rotary Club.Joining Rotarians at their meeting were Clayton Weinmeister, Gabriel Rodriguez, Blake Hill, Aaron Delatorre and Cord Alig.Weinmeister is the son of Scott and Jodie Weinmeister.His interests include music and he plans to major in computer science after ...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Sternberger is rehired by HPS
Jason Sternberger’s contract as superintendent for the 2023-24 year was unanimously approved by the Hennessey Board of Education Monday night.His one-year contract salary will be $156,000. That’s a $20,000 increase over his pay this year and the previous year.The board was in closed session for about 90 minutes before Sternberger ...
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Masons donate to Socks for Seniors, honor Smith
Members of Kingfisher Masonic Lodge No. 52 recently presented a check for $740 to Socks for Seniors. The stated mission of Socks for Seniors is to provide personal items – including but not limited to socks – for senior citizens, most of whom are in local nursing homes, at Christmas ...
KOCO
Okarche officers bring man back to life after police say he overdosed
OKARCHE, Okla. — Officers are being credited with saving a man's life after police said he overdosed Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said officers investigated a possible overdose and found a man dead in a yard. They initiated life-saving measures and learned that the man consumed fentanyl. An officer got naloxone...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
City commission accepts Deatherage resignation, will call special election
Kingfisher’s governing board is down to four members after accepting Commissioner Ryan Deatherage’s resignation Monday night.In a letter to Mayor Roxie Alexander, Deatherage wrote that he had accepted a job with Kingfisher County and had been advised by the district attorney’s office that he needed to resign his elected city ...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
HE’S A BUSY, BUSY GUY
Santa is everywhere this time of year, including the Dover Christmas parade last Saturday. He’s also setting up Santa’s Toyland on Wednesday to benefit local children. But he’s not too busy to read every letter, including the ones we are publishing in each edition, with the help of Cimarron Electric ...
wdnonline.com
Murder defense accepts plea agreement
A plea has been accepted by parties in the murder case against Tryston Proa in the death of Keenan Musick. The plea is to amend Murder 1 charge to Manslaughter 2 with 3 years in prison and with credit for time served. This would result in approximately 6-8 months in prison. Proa also entered a plea to two the drug counts with 10 years of probation.
