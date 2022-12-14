Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSunbury, PA
Family-Friendly Union Cellars Winery in Lewisburg is a Hidden Gemfamilyfunpa.comLewisburg, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderlandfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburgfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Related
therecord-online.com
Mifflinburg Lady ‘Cats down CM Lady ‘Cats
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – An 11-point first period deficit proved to be too much for the Central Mountain girls’ basketball team Tuesday night. The visiting Lady Wildcats of Mifflinburg used a 14-3 first quarter margin, increased the lead to 16 at half time at 27-11, then held off the home team in the second half, posting a 46-38 win over coach Scott Baker’s squad.
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore wrestlers take down Sugar Valley, 40-15
JERSEY SHORE, PA – Sugar Valley opened its dual meet wrestling season at Jersey Shore Tuesday night and the host Bulldogs came out on top, 40-15. Weather permitting, the Phoenix will be back in action Thursday, home against Sullivan County, followed by the Hughesville Dual Tournament on Saturday. The...
Fierce bout between top wrestlers highlights Central Dauphin’s rout of State College
Fans were treated to a battle between two of the top five wrestlers at 145 pounds in state at Class AAA.
aahsmountainecho.com
Marching band plans to play in Penn State’s basketball games
On Dec. 18 and 22, the marching band is set to play in the stands at Penn State’s men’s basketball games. Sunday Dec. 18 the band plans to perform at 10:00 a.m. and on Thursday Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. “We’ve played before in years past, and I’ve...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Commit J’ven Williams Now a Composite 5-Star Prospect
J’ven Williams, a Class of 2023 offensive lineman from Wyomissing High School near Reading, Pennsylvania, and a Penn State commit, is now a five-star prospect, according to 247Sports. In the updated 247Sports latest recruiting ranking rankings update, Williams (6-foot-4, 283 pounds) is the number one player in Pennsylvania, the...
therecord-online.com
Down River
Hard to believe, but the next two Record print editions will be devoted to the holidays, which means Down River will again be the site of the much-anticipated commemorative Down River hand-drawn rendering. So let’s take a moment and a column to say goodbye to 2022 (see ya’) and a look ahead to 2023, a year that can only be better, as we collectively move on as best we can from a pandemic, inflation and political infighting the likes of which we haven’t seen in our lifetime.
‘The Voice’ finalist Morgan Myles makes Williamsport proud
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport native Morgan Myles, the only female finalist on ‘The Voice,’ may not have won the competition, but she made her hometown proud. Last night was the finale of ‘The Voice’ on WBRE and unfortunately, Williamsport native Morgan Myles did not win. Myles began the singing competition with team Camila […]
Live updates: Penn State, Centre County schools closed Thursday due to winter storm
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning.
wkok.com
Southern Columbia: Signs ‘Not Intended’ to Carry Racial Connotations
CATAWISSA – Signs on display during a community pep rally for the Southern Columbia football team did not have any racial intentions…The Southern Columbia Area School District reported that this week after its investigation began last Friday when the allegations were first made. It was then when the Tigers defeated Westinghouse, which had predominantly black athletes, in the state’s 2A title game.
therecord-online.com
Rugged weather Thursday in central PA
LOCK HAVEN, PA – True to predictions, Thursday has proved to be difficult in Clinton County and environs in terms of dealing with a winter storm which came in overnight and won’t leave until early Friday. Some schools are closed, some online for the day. Snow emergencies are...
abc27.com
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
‘Please check on your neighbors.’ Hundreds without power in Penns Valley
The Miles Township Social Club is offering free meals from a limited menu through 2 p.m. for those affected by outages.
therecord-online.com
Winter storm getting closer all the time
STATE COLLEGE, PA – It’s still on its way, a significant winter storm expected to blanket Clinton County on Thursday. For a better idea what the storm might do, check the “additional details” in the storm watch below. The Wednesday morning update from the National Weather...
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
wkok.com
Crash Closes I-80 EB in Union and Northumberland Counties
TURBOT TOWNSHIP – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed at mile marker 210 (Route 15 interchange) Union County, due to a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 211 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. A detour using Route 15 and Route 147 is in...
WGAL
Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
Route 14 in central PA reopens after temporary closure
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, PennDOT, Route 14 in Lewis Township has reopened after temporarily being closed in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) due to a tractor trailer crash. PennDOT says that the road reopened at around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. No […]
wkok.com
I-80 WB OPEN After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Clinton County
LOGANTON – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are back open between mile marker 212 (Interstate 180 interchange / Williamsport) in Northumberland County and mile marker 178 (Route 220 interchange) in Clinton County, after they were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County near mile marker 182.
Onward State
Penn State Law Faculty Issues Statement Opposing Proposed Dickinson Law Merger
Over 40 Penn State faculty members signed a letter responding to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi’s November 29 recommendation of unifying the university’s two accredited law schools — Penn State Law at University Park and Dickinson Law. Penn State previously had a dual-campus law school from 2006 to 2014 before splitting into two separate schools in 2015.
abc27.com
Winter Storm Warning prompts school closings, delays for portions of Central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for portions of the abc27 viewing area in Pennsylvania. According to the NWS, this includes the counties Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Impacts due to this storm will make traffic very difficult. The time of the warning is from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m Friday.
Comments / 0