Lisa Henderson
Lisa Diane Henderson was born October 18, 1974, in Gainesville, Texas, to Russell and Ann Rains. She was called to Heaven on Dec. 11, 2022, in Kingfi sher. From the Gainesville area, Lisa moved to northwest Oklahoma before moving to Kingfisher in the mid-1990s. She loved the simple things in...
Masons donate to Socks for Seniors, honor Smith
Members of Kingfisher Masonic Lodge No. 52 recently presented a check for $740 to Socks for Seniors. The stated mission of Socks for Seniors is to provide personal items – including but not limited to socks – for senior citizens, most of whom are in local nursing homes, at Christmas ...
Lady Jackets dominate Cleveland Invitational
Taylor Young was curious how her team would bounce back after a disappointing loss at Tuttle last week. The team gave her an answer in the form of three dominant wins and a tournament championship. The Lady Jackets wrapped up their second straight Cleveland Invitational on Saturday with a 49-25...
Sternberger is rehired by HPS
Jason Sternberger’s contract as superintendent for the 2023-24 year was unanimously approved by the Hennessey Board of Education Monday night.His one-year contract salary will be $156,000. That’s a $20,000 increase over his pay this year and the previous year.The board was in closed session for about 90 minutes before Sternberger ...
KHS boys, Lomega girls sit atop this week’s basketball rankings
While basketball rankings for Classes A and B have been released for several weeks now, Monday was the first day for 2A-6A. When they were revealed on OSSAArankings. com, the county has several teams in the top-10 and two who are at the top of their respective classes. The Kingfisher...
Lomega makes easy work of Canton field
Foes couldn’t keep up with Lomega at any point during the Canton Invitational. The result was another dominant title for the Lady Raiders. Arnett was the final victim on Saturday as it gave up an 80-53 decision to the Lady Raiders in the tournament championship. Lomega outscored foes by...
HE’S A BUSY, BUSY GUY
Santa is everywhere this time of year, including the Dover Christmas parade last Saturday. He’s also setting up Santa’s Toyland on Wednesday to benefit local children. But he’s not too busy to read every letter, including the ones we are publishing in each edition, with the help of Cimarron Electric ...
Destructive storm also brings needed moisture
A storm that dropped a tornado on Wayne and enough rain to buckle the pavement on westbound I-40 near Calumet also brought some welcome rain to Kingfi sher County early Tuesday morning.Amounts varied widely, measuring from .5 inch at Cashion Grain and Feed Elevator to 1.5 inches at the CHS ...
Lady Longhorns ‘Harviston’ another title
Dover went more than 13 years between tournament championships. This time the Lady Longhorns only had to wait one trip around the sun. Karlee Harviston scored the game winner with just one second left Saturday as Dover edged Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 35-33 in the girls title game of the Cimarron Winter Classic.
