A man was arrested after police said he held a family hostage in Fort Collins. Police were called to a home on Courtenay Circle Monday morning. There, they said Rick Murphy, got into a fight with a resident and forced his way in their home. Murphy, who police said was armed with multiple guns, knew the victims. After hours of SWAT team negotiations, Murphy allowed a child to leave the home unhurt. Police said he assaulted two adults in the home being held hostage before he exited the home; they’re expected to recover. Murphy faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, assault, felony menacing, and child abuse.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO