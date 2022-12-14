ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

Wanted fugitive charged with assaulting Greeley police detectives

A wanted fugitive has been arrested on assault charges after police said he dragged a Greeley detective and nearly ran over another. Police said Donald Turley, who was wanted on several aggravated vehicle theft counts, was spotted and tried to flee detectives in a stolen vehicle on December 2. Both detectives suffered minor injuries. Turley has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He’s being held at the Weld County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Woman seriously hurt in possible road rage shooting in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is investigating a possible road rage shooting that injured a 58-year-old woman Thursday night. According to police, the driver of the vehicle the victim was in may have cut off a black sedan on West 38th Avenue near High Court. Just after that someone inside the black sedan fired a shot hitting the woman.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9News

2nd victim dies after stabbing in Denver

DENVER — Both women who were stabbed in an apartment in southeast Denver last week have died of their injuries, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the stabbing happened Wednesday morning at an apartment building at 10150 East Harvard Avenue. At 7:48 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that the suspect, Matthew Omara, 37, was there in violation of a restraining order, a probable cause statement says.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arapahoe County coroner to identify triple homicide victims Tuesday

The Arapahoe County coroner's office expects to release the identities of three victims of an Aurora triple homicide on Tuesday, the office confirmed. Family members found two women and one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening inside a home on South Evanston. Police had gone to the home because of a request for a welfare check, but didn't force entry because they didn't see anything suspicious.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested after police say he held family hostage in Fort Collins

A man was arrested after police said he held a family hostage in Fort Collins. Police were called to a home on Courtenay Circle Monday morning. There, they said Rick Murphy, got into a fight with a resident and forced his way in their home. Murphy, who police said was armed with multiple guns, knew the victims. After hours of SWAT team negotiations, Murphy allowed a child to leave the home unhurt. Police said he assaulted two adults in the home being held hostage before he exited the home; they’re expected to recover. Murphy faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, assault, felony menacing, and child abuse.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

63-year-old man dies weeks after being shot in Denver

DENVER — A man who was shot late last month in Denver died from his injuries on Tuesday and now police are seeking tips about his death. Denver officers responded to the 1500 block of North Uinta Street just north of East Colfax Avenue for a report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings

Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
GREELEY, CO
KKTV

Teen found safe following statewide alert

DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. the CBI reported Sabella Tadesse was found and is safe. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the...
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Windsor women wanted for check fraud

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help finding two women wanted on fraud charges. Police said Doris McLean had stolen checks from a residence she’d been hired to clean. Police said she and her accomplice Jennifer Nickerson then used the stolen checks to buy various things in Windsor. They’re wanted on charges of fraud under $5,000, forgery, and possession of stolen property.
WINDSOR, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy