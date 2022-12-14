Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas partyDavid Heitz
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Family of Denver murder victim furious about killer's impending release
DENVER — For the past 29 years, the Christmas season has been extremely difficult for Carol Cossio and her son, George. Earlier this week, it became even more difficult. "It feels like we're being victimized all over again," George Cossio said. On Dec. 2, 1993, George's sister, Yvonne, was...
Clear Creek wants to settle lawsuit against indicted deputy
GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Attorneys for several Clear Creek County deputies and the county indicated they intend to settle with a former Clear Creek County inmate who filed an excessive force lawsuit for an incident that dates back to 2019. The lawsuit alleges Deputy Andrew Buen took Manuel Camacho to...
Deadly fire suspect said he was going to get the apartment back after getting thrown out, detective testifies
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of two teens charged in connection to a fire at an apartment building in Lakewood last month that killed a mother and her daughter appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. The boys, who are 12 and 14, were taken into custody Nov. 6...
1310kfka.com
Wanted fugitive charged with assaulting Greeley police detectives
A wanted fugitive has been arrested on assault charges after police said he dragged a Greeley detective and nearly ran over another. Police said Donald Turley, who was wanted on several aggravated vehicle theft counts, was spotted and tried to flee detectives in a stolen vehicle on December 2. Both detectives suffered minor injuries. Turley has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He’s being held at the Weld County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspect died by suicide after I-76 chase, police say
A shooting suspect who died Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 76 suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to new information released Thursday.
Man died by suicide after police chase in Weld County, investigators say
HUDSON, Colorado — A man who died when he and a Hudson police officer both fired shots after a chase in Weld County Wednesday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Weld County Coroner's Office said. Investigators said Wednesday that the man and the officer each fired a single...
Woman seriously hurt in possible road rage shooting in Wheat Ridge
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is investigating a possible road rage shooting that injured a 58-year-old woman Thursday night. According to police, the driver of the vehicle the victim was in may have cut off a black sedan on West 38th Avenue near High Court. Just after that someone inside the black sedan fired a shot hitting the woman.
Driver pleads guilty in fatal Englewood hit-and-run crash
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Thornton man agreed to plead guilty to two counts related to a hit-and-run crash in June that resulted in the death of a man who was pushing a bike across an Englewood street. Officers were called to a rollover accident in the 4400 block of...
Triple-homicide suspect accused of killing mother, siblings
A 21-year-old suspect is accused of killing his mother and siblings after they were found dead in their Aurora home Saturday night, according to an affidavit FOX31 received.
9News
2nd victim dies after stabbing in Denver
DENVER — Both women who were stabbed in an apartment in southeast Denver last week have died of their injuries, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the stabbing happened Wednesday morning at an apartment building at 10150 East Harvard Avenue. At 7:48 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that the suspect, Matthew Omara, 37, was there in violation of a restraining order, a probable cause statement says.
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murder
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. (Centennial, Colo.) U.S. Marshals in the Florida Regional Fugitive Taskforce and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, arrested a person of interest named by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in a murder investigation.
Denver police: Victim dies following November shooting
A man has died following a Nov. 25 shooting in the 1500 block of North Uinta Street, the Denver Police Department announced Tuesday.
Arapahoe County coroner to identify triple homicide victims Tuesday
The Arapahoe County coroner's office expects to release the identities of three victims of an Aurora triple homicide on Tuesday, the office confirmed. Family members found two women and one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening inside a home on South Evanston. Police had gone to the home because of a request for a welfare check, but didn't force entry because they didn't see anything suspicious.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested after police say he held family hostage in Fort Collins
A man was arrested after police said he held a family hostage in Fort Collins. Police were called to a home on Courtenay Circle Monday morning. There, they said Rick Murphy, got into a fight with a resident and forced his way in their home. Murphy, who police said was armed with multiple guns, knew the victims. After hours of SWAT team negotiations, Murphy allowed a child to leave the home unhurt. Police said he assaulted two adults in the home being held hostage before he exited the home; they’re expected to recover. Murphy faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, assault, felony menacing, and child abuse.
Police: Armed man allegedly held family hostage in Fort Collins Monday morning
Police say an armed man held a family, including a child, hostage in a Fort Collins home on Monday morning before he was arrested.
Suspect in quadruple homicide arrested in Mexico, back in US
A man accused of murdering four people nearly a month and a half ago was arrested in Mexico over the weekend and has been brought back to the U.S., the Aurora Police Department said.
63-year-old man dies weeks after being shot in Denver
DENVER — A man who was shot late last month in Denver died from his injuries on Tuesday and now police are seeking tips about his death. Denver officers responded to the 1500 block of North Uinta Street just north of East Colfax Avenue for a report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.
1310kfka.com
Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings
Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
KKTV
Teen found safe following statewide alert
DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. the CBI reported Sabella Tadesse was found and is safe. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the...
1310kfka.com
Windsor women wanted for check fraud
Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help finding two women wanted on fraud charges. Police said Doris McLean had stolen checks from a residence she’d been hired to clean. Police said she and her accomplice Jennifer Nickerson then used the stolen checks to buy various things in Windsor. They’re wanted on charges of fraud under $5,000, forgery, and possession of stolen property.
