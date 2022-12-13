This holiday season, more New Yorkers will be seeing FedEx Express couriers pushing a four-wheeled electric cart on city sidewalks. The e-carts are part of an expanded pilot program aimed at improving deliveries in major metropolitan areas. The Trace e-carts used in the expanded pilot are from BrightDrop, a technology startup from GM looking to decarbonize last-mile delivery. The e-carts are helping FedEx couriers make deliveries in five locations in New York City—the Diamond District, Theatre District, Midtown, Midtown East and Brooklyn Heights—expanding upon an initial test site in the Diamond District last year. During its busiest season, in its densest U.S. market,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO