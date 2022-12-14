Read full article on original website
Athena Strand's Father Suing FedEx, Tanner Horner and Delivery Company that Hired HimLarry LeaseWise County, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Spiral Diner & Bakery Brings Vegan Cuisine Home for the Holidays This November & DecemberSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena StrandLarry LeaseWise County, TX
fox4news.com
NWS confirms 15th North Texas tornado from Tuesday morning's storms
DALLAS - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touchdown in North Texas during Tuesday morning’s storms. A survey team determined there was an EF-0 twister that hit near Weatherford in Parker County with 85-mile-per-hour winds. That brings the total to 15 tornadoes that touched down across a broad...
fox4news.com
Homes badly damaged in Decatur after probable tornado touches down
Family members say they have not seen damage like this as long as they have lived in the area. Severe storms moved through the area on Tuesday morning.
cbs19.tv
Storm damage reported in Wise County
CBS19 wants to make sure you're prepared for the severe weather threat looming over the area for Tuesday. Stick with the CBS19 weather team!
14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and Injuries
Severe storms swept through North Texas causing serious damage and injuries.Photo byRaychel Sanner/UnsplashonUnsplash. Storms rolled through North Texas, Tuesday morning, damaging businesses and sounding sirens as the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado watches and warnings. Dallas News reports that McKinney, Frisco, Allen, Arlington, and Fort Worth were all placed under tornado warnings. The National Weather Service detected an early morning tornado between River Oaks and Sansom Park. The tornado tore through a two-mile path across North Richland Hills, damaging around 20 homes and businesses.
Tow truck crash, fire closes busy stretch of Hwy 114 in Grapevine
Grapevine police are still looking into the cause of Thursday’s crash and fire that closed a very busy stretch of Highway 114 for hours.
fox4news.com
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
'I am in a tornado': Grapevine, Texas, resident gets stuck inside severe storm
Blake Foster drove into the path of a storm on Tuesday. Strong winds blew rain horizontally and slammed debris up against Foster’s vehicle.
wbap.com
14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms
UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
fox4news.com
Severe weather: 14 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, with more being investigated
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 14 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, and one or two more may have occurred on Tuesday. The National Weather Service looked at things like...
fox4news.com
Possible tornado spotted near NASJRB in Fort Worth
Severe storms caused significant damage across North Texas on Tuesday morning. Video of a possible tornado from Fort Worth via William Rubi Jr. via Storyful.
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homes, Businesses Damaged in North Richland Hills; Firefighters Report Rotation
The strong line of storms that pushed through North Texas Tuesday morning may have spawned a tornado or two between Sansom Park and the North Richland Hills area. At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. The National Weather Service said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.
fox4news.com
Storm throws Grapevine homeowners' porch onto roof, manger scene untouched
GRAPEVINE, Texas - The severe storms in Grapevine left behind a trail of damage and at least 5 people injured, but a sign of the holiday season remained untouched by the weather. Paula Venable lives next door to Grapevine Middle School. "I was watching the news trying to keep up...
1 person shot by police, hospitalized after Fort Worth car chase
FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is in the hospital after being shot by police during a chase in Fort Worth, officials said Wednesday. Fort Worth Police said the incident began just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2700 block of White Settlement Road. Police were responding to reports of a vehicle burglary at an automotive repair shop in the area.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat
Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Dec. 16 morning forecast
Chilly? Yes. Anything else? No. FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says we should have an easy weekend ahead. The only real chance for precipitation over the next few days will be some rain Monday.
Two killed, one critical following multi-vehicle crash in southwest Dallas
Two people are dead and a third is in the hospital because of a very serious crash in Dallas Thursday night. Police have not said which driver was to blame.
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
comancheok.net
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
