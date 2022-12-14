ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, TX

fox4news.com

NWS confirms 15th North Texas tornado from Tuesday morning's storms

DALLAS - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touchdown in North Texas during Tuesday morning’s storms. A survey team determined there was an EF-0 twister that hit near Weatherford in Parker County with 85-mile-per-hour winds. That brings the total to 15 tornadoes that touched down across a broad...
TEXAS STATE
cbs19.tv

Storm damage reported in Wise County

CBS19 wants to make sure you're prepared for the severe weather threat looming over the area for Tuesday. Stick with the CBS19 weather team!
CBS DFW

14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and Injuries

Severe storms swept through North Texas causing serious damage and injuries.Photo byRaychel Sanner/UnsplashonUnsplash. Storms rolled through North Texas, Tuesday morning, damaging businesses and sounding sirens as the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado watches and warnings. Dallas News reports that McKinney, Frisco, Allen, Arlington, and Fort Worth were all placed under tornado warnings. The National Weather Service detected an early morning tornado between River Oaks and Sansom Park. The tornado tore through a two-mile path across North Richland Hills, damaging around 20 homes and businesses.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms

UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homes, Businesses Damaged in North Richland Hills; Firefighters Report Rotation

The strong line of storms that pushed through North Texas Tuesday morning may have spawned a tornado or two between Sansom Park and the North Richland Hills area. At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. The National Weather Service said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
WFAA

1 person shot by police, hospitalized after Fort Worth car chase

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is in the hospital after being shot by police during a chase in Fort Worth, officials said Wednesday. Fort Worth Police said the incident began just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2700 block of White Settlement Road. Police were responding to reports of a vehicle burglary at an automotive repair shop in the area.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat

Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Dec. 16 morning forecast

Chilly? Yes. Anything else? No. FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says we should have an easy weekend ahead. The only real chance for precipitation over the next few days will be some rain Monday.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
comancheok.net

More details emerge in death of Athena

Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
PARADISE, TX

