Bangor Girls Defeat Nokomis 56-38 [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team defeated Nokomis 56-38 in Newport on Tuesday night, December 13th. Bangor jumped out to a 22-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Rams led 32-16 at the end of the 1st Half and 42-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Bangor...
Nokomis Boys Top Bangor 39-26 [STATS]
The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team played their 1st regular season game without Cooper and Ace Flagg, 2 major contributors to their Gold Ball run in 2021-22. But even though they were without the Flaggs they still were able to beat Bangor 39-26 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Tuesday, December 13th.
Mattanawcook Girls Top Woodland 66-15 [STATS]
The Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball Team defeated Woodland 66-15 in Lincoln on Tuesday, December 15th. Mattanawcook Academy led 23-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 44-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lynx were up 56-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Mattanawcook Academy was...
Bangor and Hampden Academy Skate to 2-2 Tie
Our special Hampden Academy Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood was able to watch the Hampden Academy-Bangor livestream and wrote the following. Adrian we appreciate all you are doing and we can't wait for you to be well enough to go root on your Broncos in person!. The Hampden Academy Bronco hockey...
Hampden Academy’s Charlie Collins Signs to Attend UMaine
It was a big day for Hampden Academy's Charlie Collins and his friends and family on Wednesday afternoon, December 14th. He committed today to attend Division 1 University of Maine. The signing ceremony was held at Hampden Academy and his Cross Country teammates were there. Collins had a great cross...
Bangor Swim and Dive Falls to Ellsworth
The Bangor Boys and Girls Swim Teams fell to Ellsworth at the Downeast Family YMCA on Tuesday, December 13th in the 1st meet of the season. The Ellsworth Boys won 101-48 while the Ellsworth Girls won 108-37. According to Ellsworth Coach Jim Goodman. Ellsworth swimmers performed exceptionally well in the...
Jude Killy Named UMaine Athletic Director
Jude Killy, deputy director of athletics and chief of staff at Miami University, has been named University of Maine director of athletics. He will assume his new position on January 30, 2023. He has been a member of the Miami University community since 2008. Since 2018 he has been the...
Local High School Student Wins $300,000 to Attend Bowdoin College
Franceska Drejaj had a busy week. The Brewster High School senior presented a policy paper to Governor Hochul, sang at the All-State Music Festival in Rochester, and found out she won a four-year scholarship to Bowdoin College worth more than $300,000. “It’s like I won the lottery!” said Drejaj....
Stillwater River Trail in Orono Light Show with Pizza Sunday
Tis the season. A spectacular light display awaits the family at Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library at 100 Bennoch Road in Orono. But wait. This Sunday there is more. This Sunday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. it’s Pizza on the Trail. That is just what it sounds like.
3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16
Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.
Four winners named in Steel-Pro welding competition at technical school
Four Waldo County Technical Center students were named winners of a recent welding competition sponsored by Steel-Pro. On December 6, Steel-Pro hosted a tour and welding competition for Waldo County Technical Center students. Steel-Pro employees and WCTC graduates Dalton Rossignol and Austin Peavey were tour guides and facilitated and judged the competition.
Lewiston murder suspect captured in Greene after three-day manhunt
GREENE, Maine — The Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at 154 Allen Pond Road in Greene late Wednesday night. During a search of the property, they located Eddie Massie, 40, and arrested him on an outstanding murder warrant. He was wanted in connection with the...
In Her Own Words – Graham Lacher’s Mom On the Search for Her Son
After Bangor Police asked for the public's help, continuing to watch for any signs of Graham Lacher, I asked his mother to share her thoughts. I had the opportunity to chat with Graham's mother, Tammy Lacher Scully. Her voice was very quiet, in the beginning, but grew very strong as she talked about her son. It's hard to imagine what it must be like to have a loved one go missing and fall asleep every night not knowing if they're safe. Graham went missing in June, so it's been 6 months since he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor welcomes home another family in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine — Just in time for the holidays, a family in Hampden is getting a home of their very own. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor held a ceremony on Tuesday for the organization’s 27th house build. Within the next couple of weeks, Desiree Lilly and her...
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here
Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
Sheriff's office searching for missing Turner man
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 54-year-old Turner man last seen leaving his house on foot on Monday afternoon. Jeffrey Coyne is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown-grey hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
Old Navy Signed for Waterville Plaza
FRAMINGHAM, MA – Grossman Development Group (GDG) has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville, ME. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
