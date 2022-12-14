Read full article on original website
KHS boys, Lomega girls sit atop this week’s basketball rankings
While basketball rankings for Classes A and B have been released for several weeks now, Monday was the first day for 2A-6A. When they were revealed on OSSAArankings. com, the county has several teams in the top-10 and two who are at the top of their respective classes. The Kingfisher...
Lomega makes easy work of Canton field
Foes couldn’t keep up with Lomega at any point during the Canton Invitational. The result was another dominant title for the Lady Raiders. Arnett was the final victim on Saturday as it gave up an 80-53 decision to the Lady Raiders in the tournament championship. Lomega outscored foes by...
Lady Jackets dominate Cleveland Invitational
Taylor Young was curious how her team would bounce back after a disappointing loss at Tuttle last week. The team gave her an answer in the form of three dominant wins and a tournament championship. The Lady Jackets wrapped up their second straight Cleveland Invitational on Saturday with a 49-25...
CONTINUING A LEGACY OF Spirit
He’s ridden many horses throughout the years, but Bullet was one of his first.It was 2001. Okarche native Rob Bomhoff’s tiny legs barely dangled off each side of the Oklahoma State University mascot.In the saddle behind him, his uncle, Dan Bomhoff, the 18th OSU Spirit Rider, kept a close eye ...
Dorinda Wolf
Dorinda Inez Wolf of Kingfisher passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with family by her side. She was 78. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kingfi sher under the direction of Sanders Funeral Service. Burial will follow...
Kingfisher Rotary Club hosts 5 KHS seniors
Five Kingfisher High School seniors were guests last week of the Kingfisher Rotary Club.Joining Rotarians at their meeting were Clayton Weinmeister, Gabriel Rodriguez, Blake Hill, Aaron Delatorre and Cord Alig.Weinmeister is the son of Scott and Jodie Weinmeister.His interests include music and he plans to major in computer science after ...
Destructive storm also brings needed moisture
A storm that dropped a tornado on Wayne and enough rain to buckle the pavement on westbound I-40 near Calumet also brought some welcome rain to Kingfi sher County early Tuesday morning.Amounts varied widely, measuring from .5 inch at Cashion Grain and Feed Elevator to 1.5 inches at the CHS ...
Sternberger is rehired by HPS
Jason Sternberger’s contract as superintendent for the 2023-24 year was unanimously approved by the Hennessey Board of Education Monday night.His one-year contract salary will be $156,000. That’s a $20,000 increase over his pay this year and the previous year.The board was in closed session for about 90 minutes before Sternberger ...
Masons donate to Socks for Seniors, honor Smith
Members of Kingfisher Masonic Lodge No. 52 recently presented a check for $740 to Socks for Seniors. The stated mission of Socks for Seniors is to provide personal items – including but not limited to socks – for senior citizens, most of whom are in local nursing homes, at Christmas ...
City commission accepts Deatherage resignation, will call special election
Kingfisher’s governing board is down to four members after accepting Commissioner Ryan Deatherage’s resignation Monday night.In a letter to Mayor Roxie Alexander, Deatherage wrote that he had accepted a job with Kingfisher County and had been advised by the district attorney’s office that he needed to resign his elected city ...
HE’S A BUSY, BUSY GUY
Santa is everywhere this time of year, including the Dover Christmas parade last Saturday. He’s also setting up Santa’s Toyland on Wednesday to benefit local children. But he’s not too busy to read every letter, including the ones we are publishing in each edition, with the help of Cimarron Electric ...
