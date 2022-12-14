Read full article on original website
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Lady Longhorns ‘Harviston’ another title
Dover went more than 13 years between tournament championships. This time the Lady Longhorns only had to wait one trip around the sun. Karlee Harviston scored the game winner with just one second left Saturday as Dover edged Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 35-33 in the girls title game of the Cimarron Winter Classic.
guthrienewspage.com
Guthrie lands 11 players on the 5A-2 All-District Team
For decades, District 5A-2 has been one of the toughest football districts in Oklahoma high school football. The coaches recognized Guthrie with 11 players selected with All-District recognition for the 2022 season. This past season, 5A-2 saw all four playoff teams win their first-round games, and Carl Albert won their...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Lomega makes easy work of Canton field
Foes couldn’t keep up with Lomega at any point during the Canton Invitational. The result was another dominant title for the Lady Raiders. Arnett was the final victim on Saturday as it gave up an 80-53 decision to the Lady Raiders in the tournament championship. Lomega outscored foes by...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Sooners Pick up Former Top-15 Recruit as Transfer
The No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball team picked up former Louisville guard Payton Verhulst through the transfer portal on Monday. Verhulst made the announcement on Twitter. The Sooners did not put out a release on Verhulst as of Monday night. But, Oklahoma basketball’s official Twitter account did like the tweet.
Oklahoma football: Sooners jump on top in transfer portal rankings
We’re one week away from the first of two National Signing Days for 2023 freshman and JUCO recruits, but that’s only one of two pipelines the Oklahoma football program will be accessing in replenishing its roster for the 2023 season and beyond. The transfer portal has changed everything...
kswo.com
Cyril cheerleader 2 year recover after a football goal post hit her on the head
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One teen has made a miraculous recovery after a near-death experience. Jenessa Thompson said she was practicing stunts with her cheer team in 2020 when they decided to take pictures on the goalpost. “The distribution was off and the pole started to fall, And I had...
ocolly.com
Everybody's coach: Hinson perfect for new role
Sydney Pennington played five years of softball and hardly knew of Barry Hinson. Now, she owes her job to him. Pennington, a former OSU softball star, and Hinson, a longtime college basketball coach, really met each other at a Cowboy golf tailgate before a football game. Knowing Hinson, they got to talking. He asked what she wanted to do now that softball was over, and Pennington mentioned real estate. Hinson, a man of many words, had just two for the former third baseman: Tina Darr.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach shares emotional moment with Josh Heupel in 1999 during Leach’s last practice at Oklahoma
Mike Leach had a strong bond with Josh Heupel long before the 2 men coached together in the SEC. It was Leach, then the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, who took a chance on Heupel, then at a junior college in Utah a year removed from an ACL injury that caused him to transfer there in the first place. Under Leach’s tutelage, Heupel had an explosive season in Norman in 1999, throwing for 3,460 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’d go on to finish 2nd in the Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 3,606 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2000 as the Sooners won the naitonal championship.
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Lisa Henderson
Lisa Diane Henderson was born October 18, 1974, in Gainesville, Texas, to Russell and Ann Rains. She was called to Heaven on Dec. 11, 2022, in Kingfi sher. From the Gainesville area, Lisa moved to northwest Oklahoma before moving to Kingfisher in the mid-1990s. She loved the simple things in...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Dorinda Wolf
Dorinda Inez Wolf of Kingfisher passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with family by her side. She was 78. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kingfi sher under the direction of Sanders Funeral Service. Burial will follow...
Newlyweds both honored as “Teacher of the Year”
Two Oklahoma teachers who just happen to be newlyweds have both taken home honors as "Teachers of the year".
Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma
Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
KOCO
OHP: Driver killed, 7 others injured in northern Oklahoma crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A driver died, and seven other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in northern Oklahoma. Around 8:50 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck towing a trailer was heading west on State Highway 15 near Billings in Noble County when it left the road, causing it to enter the eastbound lane. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the truck then struck a van head-on and rolled into a ditch.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
news9.com
Driver Involved In 3-Vehicle Crash That Killed Westmoore High Student Recounts Moments Leading Up To Crash
A community is mourning after a multi-vehicle crash took the life of a teenager and critically injured two others Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. Three vehicles total were involved. The driver of the third vehicle, Yeol Kim, waited with his signal on to turn left off of Southwest 134th Street when the first pickup slammed into the back of his car, before that truck and the teens' truck collided.
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
Edmond: Jackknifed semi-truck causes heavy traffic
Oklahomans can expect to experience traffic delays on I-35 and Danforth as emergency crews continue to remove a semi-truck that is in the median and into a cable barrier.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
