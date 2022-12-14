ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Lady Longhorns ‘Harviston’ another title

Dover went more than 13 years between tournament championships. This time the Lady Longhorns only had to wait one trip around the sun. Karlee Harviston scored the game winner with just one second left Saturday as Dover edged Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 35-33 in the girls title game of the Cimarron Winter Classic.
DOVER, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie lands 11 players on the 5A-2 All-District Team

For decades, District 5A-2 has been one of the toughest football districts in Oklahoma high school football. The coaches recognized Guthrie with 11 players selected with All-District recognition for the 2022 season. This past season, 5A-2 saw all four playoff teams win their first-round games, and Carl Albert won their...
GUTHRIE, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Lomega makes easy work of Canton field

Foes couldn’t keep up with Lomega at any point during the Canton Invitational. The result was another dominant title for the Lady Raiders. Arnett was the final victim on Saturday as it gave up an 80-53 decision to the Lady Raiders in the tournament championship. Lomega outscored foes by...
CANTON, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Sooners Pick up Former Top-15 Recruit as Transfer

The No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball team picked up former Louisville guard Payton Verhulst through the transfer portal on Monday. Verhulst made the announcement on Twitter. The Sooners did not put out a release on Verhulst as of Monday night. But, Oklahoma basketball’s official Twitter account did like the tweet.
NORMAN, OK
ocolly.com

Everybody's coach: Hinson perfect for new role

Sydney Pennington played five years of softball and hardly knew of Barry Hinson. Now, she owes her job to him. Pennington, a former OSU softball star, and Hinson, a longtime college basketball coach, really met each other at a Cowboy golf tailgate before a football game. Knowing Hinson, they got to talking. He asked what she wanted to do now that softball was over, and Pennington mentioned real estate. Hinson, a man of many words, had just two for the former third baseman: Tina Darr.
STILLWATER, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach shares emotional moment with Josh Heupel in 1999 during Leach’s last practice at Oklahoma

Mike Leach had a strong bond with Josh Heupel long before the 2 men coached together in the SEC. It was Leach, then the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, who took a chance on Heupel, then at a junior college in Utah a year removed from an ACL injury that caused him to transfer there in the first place. Under Leach’s tutelage, Heupel had an explosive season in Norman in 1999, throwing for 3,460 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’d go on to finish 2nd in the Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 3,606 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2000 as the Sooners won the naitonal championship.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Lisa Henderson

Lisa Diane Henderson was born October 18, 1974, in Gainesville, Texas, to Russell and Ann Rains. She was called to Heaven on Dec. 11, 2022, in Kingfi sher. From the Gainesville area, Lisa moved to northwest Oklahoma before moving to Kingfisher in the mid-1990s. She loved the simple things in...
KINGFISHER, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Dorinda Wolf

Dorinda Inez Wolf of Kingfisher passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with family by her side. She was 78. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kingfi sher under the direction of Sanders Funeral Service. Burial will follow...
KINGFISHER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma

Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

OHP: Driver killed, 7 others injured in northern Oklahoma crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A driver died, and seven other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in northern Oklahoma. Around 8:50 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck towing a trailer was heading west on State Highway 15 near Billings in Noble County when it left the road, causing it to enter the eastbound lane. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the truck then struck a van head-on and rolled into a ditch.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Driver Involved In 3-Vehicle Crash That Killed Westmoore High Student Recounts Moments Leading Up To Crash

A community is mourning after a multi-vehicle crash took the life of a teenager and critically injured two others Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. Three vehicles total were involved. The driver of the third vehicle, Yeol Kim, waited with his signal on to turn left off of Southwest 134th Street when the first pickup slammed into the back of his car, before that truck and the teens' truck collided.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy