Officials say inaccurate survey impacts funding for homeless
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say they don’t have enough funding to take care of the homeless population, and they say the culprit is faulty numbers in a survey. Representatives with the Panama City Rescue Mission say the “point in time survey” determines how much money agencies...
Panama City Rescue Mission Fundraising in hopes of opening Men’s shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City rescue mission held a fundraiser Thursday night. They’re working to raise enough money to open the men’s shelter. They held an open house Thursday night, a chance for the public to see what they do. It’s been a tough road for the shelter, hurricane Michael damaged it. and later, a fire broke out at the building.
Governor appoints new Bay County Commissioner
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new person to the Bay County Commission Thursday. Clair Pease will replace Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. Griffitts left the board when he was elected as a Florida State Representative for District 6. Pease, of Panama City Beach, is the Chief Executive Officer of Emerald View Resorts. […]
Gulf County Prison Contraband
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
Discussing Lost History with the Historical Society of Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kenny Redd with the Historical Society of Bay County stopped by the Newschannel 7 studio to talk about give a glimpse into the lost history of Bay County. Redd invites everyone to visit Bay County Historical Museum for tours and events. Let Redd walk you...
Last day to donate to the #850Strong Holiday Food Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday is the last day to drop off non-perishable food donations to the #850Strong Holiday Food Drive. WJHG partnered with local businesses for this annual holiday food drive to help collect donations for those in need. The food will be delivered to Catholic Charities of...
Panama City Rescue Mission Grand Opening
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission continues to feed those in need. Like Jonathan hurley who visits the mission frequently. “It is, really, it’s soothing to be here. They have been helping the homeless lately, said Hurley. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce recognized the...
Contraband left for inmates at Gulf Co. public areas is a growing concern for officials
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf County and Port St. Joe officials tell NewsChannel 7 they are having an issue with contraband being left in public areas for state prison inmates on work duty. “You name it we have seen it. We have seen marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl. that is...
South Walton House Party Update
Update on Coats for Kids Donation Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Coats for Kids Drive that took place in November was yet another success!. A partner in the drive, The Law Firm of Manual and Thompson, says more than 1,000 coats were collected for children in need. The coats are distributed through Bay District Schools.
Marina Civic Center Update
The federal reserve votes today on whether or not to raise interest rates. This week's Wear It Wednesday features versatile styles by Still Waters Boutique. Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County.
PC Commissioners add ‘checks and balances’ to departments
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Commissioners added more checks and balances to city administration Tuesday. They approved a consideration to re-establish the Director of Economic Development and Community Redevelopment Agencies. Commissioners also created a separate position for the Director of Logistics. City Manager Mark McQueen said the departments previously became condensed. He said that led […]
Christmas at ZooWorld
Best-selling author, Jenny Hale spoke with the NewsChannel 7 Today team to talk about her famous holiday novels. A Panama City Beach man pleaded not guilty to killing his father. A pretrial date has been set for February of 2023.
Lynn Haven Commissioner calls for police chief to be fired
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder is calling for Chief Ricky Ramie to be fired after his conversations by text with former City Manager Mike White came to light. “It doesn’t matter actually what he said, but what matters is the fact that Lynn Haven residents deserve much more than that. […]
Bay District School rewards students for good behavior
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford High School is going the extra mile for its students this holiday season. “It’s a great opportunity for them to come on in and shop for themselves and for their family and friends when they may not be able to buy things for them on their own,” PBIS Coordinator Jessica Brantley said.
Skip Bondur’s Stuff the Bus Faces and Places of the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skip Bondur, better known as ole saint skip is saving Christmas for kids. “Stuff the bus was just an idea I had to fill my school bus up with stuff,” said Bondur. Bondur started “Stuff the Bus” 11 years ago, a dream of owning...
Panama City plans to improve infrastructure in the Cove
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than four years after Hurricane Michael, Panama City is still rebuilding. Now city workers will begin making repairs in one of the oldest parts of the city. On Tuesday city commissioners approved more than $4 million for a contract to improve water and drainage systems in the Cove. The […]
Tyndall Federal Credit Union gives back money to members
PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – Tyndall Federal Credit Union members are receiving money back just in time for the holidays. Customers will receive between $70 and $420 automatically deposited into their savings accounts. Tyndall Federal Credit Union has been serving the Florida Panhandle and Southeast Alabama since 1956. This is the largest give-back members have […]
Christmas at Harder's Park in Panama City
This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious charcuterie board goodies with Gulf Coast State College Culinary Chef Denise Crider.
Humble House Ministries hosting Poinsettias and Pearls to raise funds
CALAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Humble House Ministries is a place where women are working to recover from drug addiction. You can help them with this mission by attending the Poinsettias and Pearls fundraiser. It’s Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Panama City. Doors open at 5:30...
