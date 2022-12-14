The father of a young man accused of shooting dead seven people at a July 4 parade, has been charged with “recklessly” helping his son get the weapon used in the incident.The alleged shooter, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, has been charged with kiiling dead seven people and injuring dozens more, when he is said to have opened fire during the parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park this summer.Prosecutors allege that Mr Crimo III climbed on top of a building and opened fire with a powerful, semi-automatic weapon.He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. On Friday, his father, Robert Crimo Jr, was charged with seven counts of reckless conduct, as he was accused of beung “criminally reckless” when he signed his son’s application for an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification card nearly three years before the massacre.At the time that he signed the application, his son was aged 19.More follows...

