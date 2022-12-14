Read full article on original website
Tyndall dorms show progression in construction efforts
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nearly $5-billion dollar Tyndall Rebuild Project is prioritizing more than fighter jets coming to the base. Two dorms on base are being built. The company working on the facilities updated the community at the Bay Economic Development Alliance Meeting Wednesday morning. The dorms will...
Discussing Lost History with the Historical Society of Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kenny Redd with the Historical Society of Bay County stopped by the Newschannel 7 studio to talk about give a glimpse into the lost history of Bay County. Redd invites everyone to visit Bay County Historical Museum for tours and events. Let Redd walk you...
Christmas at Harder's Park in Panama City
This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious charcuterie board goodies with Gulf Coast State College Culinary Chef Denise Crider.
Harrison Ave. Streetscape Phase 1 to be completed in the spring
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is surrounding Harrison Avenue for the Streetscape project Phase I. “We are updating all of the waterlines all of the sewer lines and all of the stormwater so that this project in the downtown corridor is set for another 50 or 60 years or plus years as far as the underground infrastructure utilities are concerned,” Jonathan Hayes, Panama City Public Works Director, said.
South Walton House Party Update
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
Officials say inaccurate survey impacts funding for homeless
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say they don’t have enough funding to take care of the homeless population, and they say the culprit is faulty numbers in a survey. Representatives with the Panama City Rescue Mission say the “point in time survey” determines how much money agencies...
Marina Civic Center Update
The federal reserve votes today on whether or not to raise interest rates. This week's Wear It Wednesday features versatile styles by Still Waters Boutique. Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County.
Panama City Rescue Mission Fundraising in hopes of opening Men’s shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City rescue mission held a fundraiser Thursday night. They’re working to raise enough money to open the men’s shelter. They held an open house Thursday night, a chance for the public to see what they do. It’s been a tough road for the shelter, hurricane Michael damaged it. and later, a fire broke out at the building.
Humble House Ministries hosting Poinsettias and Pearls to raise funds
CALAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Humble House Ministries is a place where women are working to recover from drug addiction. You can help them with this mission by attending the Poinsettias and Pearls fundraiser. It’s Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Panama City. Doors open at 5:30...
Gulf County Prison Contraband
Fire breaks out at historic Panama Canal lock
A small fire broke out Thursday in machines that operate the historic Miraflores Lock on the Panama Canal, which delayed the crossing of some ships but did not shut down interoceanic navigation. The fire started in a tunnel where the machinery of the lock is housed, but the other locks continued working normally, said the Panama Canal Authority.
Christmas at Harder’s Park: Santa ditches the sleigh for a helicopter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Santa is making his way to Panama City for Christmas at Harders Park. Visitors can expect to see Santa along with cookies, hot chocolate, a station to make ornaments, and a spot to send letters to Santa. Santa is ditching the sleigh this time around...
PC Commissioners add ‘checks and balances’ to departments
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Commissioners added more checks and balances to city administration Tuesday. They approved a consideration to re-establish the Director of Economic Development and Community Redevelopment Agencies. Commissioners also created a separate position for the Director of Logistics. City Manager Mark McQueen said the departments previously became condensed. He said that led […]
Last day to donate to the #850Strong Holiday Food Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday is the last day to drop off non-perishable food donations to the #850Strong Holiday Food Drive. WJHG partnered with local businesses for this annual holiday food drive to help collect donations for those in need. The food will be delivered to Catholic Charities of...
Panama City Rescue Mission Grand Opening
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission continues to feed those in need. Like Jonathan hurley who visits the mission frequently. “It is, really, it’s soothing to be here. They have been helping the homeless lately, said Hurley. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce recognized the...
Local mobile home park now one week without water
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park in Springfield has been without water for seven days now and tenants said they’re starting to lose hope. When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the landlord last week, he mentioned it should only take 24 to 48 hours to get the water back on. But, that obviously was not the case.
Fort Walton Beach council bans smoking at public parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton beach city council approved a ban on smoking at city-owned parks and beaches. The second reading Tuesday night comes after a lengthy discussion in Oct. The new ordinance will completely prohibit smoking and vaping at parks and public beaches, except for the use of filterless cigars (exempted […]
Bay High School gives Christmas gifts to students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holiday cheer is flowing through the halls of Bay High School, It’s all thanks to the Tornado Tree, an anonymous gift donation project for students. Several teachers nominate a student whom they believe could use a little extra holiday joy. The selected students individually...
Christmas at ZooWorld
Best-selling author, Jenny Hale spoke with the NewsChannel 7 Today team to talk about her famous holiday novels. A Panama City Beach man pleaded not guilty to killing his father. A pretrial date has been set for February of 2023.
mypcblife.com
Around the Beach December 2022
The Drip Coffee Company is hosting “Cookies with Mrs. Claus”. on Saturday, December 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event will include activities, treats, storytelling by Mrs.Claus, and more! Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Mrs. Claus while she is visiting us from the North Pole. She is an absolute delight and enchanting to engage with no matter your age! The Drip will be open that day from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
