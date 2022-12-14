PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is surrounding Harrison Avenue for the Streetscape project Phase I. “We are updating all of the waterlines all of the sewer lines and all of the stormwater so that this project in the downtown corridor is set for another 50 or 60 years or plus years as far as the underground infrastructure utilities are concerned,” Jonathan Hayes, Panama City Public Works Director, said.

