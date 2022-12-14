Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Non-profit hosts annual Christmas party for HHS community-based students
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some students at Hattiesburg High School got an early Christmas party Thursday, courtesy of a Hub City-based non-profit organization. Folks with the group, “Hope for Jay,” delivered Christmas presents and food to community-based students at the school’s “Tiger Den.”. “Hope for Jay”...
WDAM-TV
USM School of Professional Nursing Practice receives $100K grant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi College of Nursing and Health Professionals received a grant in efforts of preparing more practice-ready nurses. The $100,000 grant, given by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing will be used to help expose students to more diversity, inclusion and equity...
WDAM-TV
USM Nursing School receives $100,00 grant
The Sumrall Board of Aldermen was given a collection of ideas about an ordinance during the board meeting Monday. After a four-hour executive session, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to terminate Josh Gandy from the Sumrall Police Department.
wmcarey.edu
WCU mourns the passing of Dr. Benjamin Waddle
William Carey University mourns the passing of one of its longest-serving and most dedicated faculty members. Dr. Benjamin Waddle died on Dec. 14, 2022. Dr. Waddle served William Carey University for more than 50 years – including eight years as athletic director. In 2016, Waddle was inducted into the WCU Sports Hall of Fame.
WDAM-TV
Petal Eastover sewer project to upgrade, improve system
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal continues to improve its water and sewer lines, this time in the Eastover neighborhood. “This is projected to be over a million-dollar project,” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said. “It will basically upgrade some pumps; it will upgrade and resize some pipes.”
WDAM-TV
JROTC program wins the state championship

eastcoasttraveller.com
The Graves of the King and Queen of the Gypsies in Meridian
The Graves of the King and Queen of the Gypsies in Meridian, Mississippi. The Gypsy Queen was buried here. She is estimated to have gathered over 20,000 people for her funeral. This was the most attended grave in Mississippi. The King and Queen of the Gypsies lived a nomadic lifestyle....
deltanews.tv
Hattiesburg, MS Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big Cities
The U.S. population grew by 2.7% over the past five years, from about 327 million in 2016 to almost 332 million people in 2021. But in recent years, urban populations in much of the country have swelled even more rapidly. Nearly two hundred U.S. metro areas reported population growth on...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall alcohol ordinance in the works

WDAM-TV
Veteran groups prepare to host Christmas party at State Veterans Home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some of Santa’s “elves” were busy wrapping gifts at a Hattiesburg VFW Tuesday in preparation for a big Christmas party in Collins Wednesday. Members of various veterans organizations were at VFW Post 3036, putting together gift bags and doing other work for a holiday celebration at the State Veterans Home.
mageenews.com
Social Security Offices Delayed Opening
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the following Social Security offices are unable to provide in-person service until the time shown below. Assistance is available by telephone:
kicks96news.com
Photo: ECCC Electrical Utility Lineman Graduates
These students are the most recent graduates of East Central Community College’s Electrical Utility Lineman program and were recognized during ceremonies held Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Pictured are (from left) James Sims of Meridian, Skylar Porter of Decatur, program instructor Curtis Bradley, Aiden McNelly of Petal, Brayden Hollimon of...
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
mageenews.com
Focus on God
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today, put your focus on God and others. What can you do for someone else today to show them God’s love?
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 12/13

‘Devotion’: Hattiesburg native’s story comes to the big screen
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – It’s a movie on the big screen, and the star is a Hattiesburg native. ‘Devotion’ is a true story about an American hero and the first African American Navy Aviator Jesse Brown. The Hub City honored Brown earlier this month. The motion picture ‘Devotion’ tells of a friendship that developed between […]
WDAM-TV
Sumrall officer terminated after unanimous board of aldermen vote
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - After a four-hour executive session, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to terminate Josh Gandy from the Sumrall Police Department. Gandy was put on paid leave for the previous 19 weeks for social media posts that violated policy. Gandy has more than 20 years of...
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
WDAM-TV
Severe weather deals a few blows to Pine Belt

WDAM-TV
FestivalSouth 2023 to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a tale as old as time, some say. Hattiesburg’s FestivalSouth, a multi-week festival of the arts, will present its production of Beauty and the Beast in the summer of 2023. “It takes a dedicated team and family of artists and wonderful patrons to...
