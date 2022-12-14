ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Rochester readies for measurable snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s December in Western New York, so snow is to be expected. But Monroe County hasn’t recorded much of it. Indeed, we’re 12 inches below normal for snowfall this time of year. Indeed, it’s been a mild winter, but Thursday will get a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Catholic Charities distributes toy, coat, and book donations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Catholic Charities on Jay Street was transformed into a Christmas shop on Thursday. The items including toys, coats, and books were donated by the community. All of it is chosen from client wish lists. “For us to be able to give clients the opportunity just to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Toy distribution begins at Salvation Army of Greater Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was shopping day Wednesday for more than 1,500 local families getting a little holiday help from the Salvation Army of Greater Rochester. Donations to the Red Kettle campaign and Toys for Tots translate into a lot of smiles and relief. More than 5,000 families will...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

A new twist to grandparents’ scam: They’re coming to your home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Police have an assignment for you. If you have a grandparent or great-grandparent in your life, talk to them about a new, more dangerous twist to the grandparents’ scam. The old scam is a phone call to a grandparent saying they need to send money immediately to get their grandchild out of trouble.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dimitri Cash convicted of plotting to kill family court judge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was convicted Tuesday of planning to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge. Dimitri Cash, 30, was found guilty of conspiracy for plotting the murder of Judge Stacey Romeo. Cash and others plotted to kill her because they were upset with her family court rulings.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after shooting on Brayer Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Brayer Street in Rochester. Officers responded to that call around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. Rochester Police say they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Minor accumulating snow, some slick spots into the Friday morning commute

Our Yellow Alert continues into the morning commute on Friday, with the storm system impacting the Northeast continuing to develop along the coast. While we’ll still see the risk for some of that icy, wintry mix tonight and early Friday, the majority of our precipitation will fall as wet snow tonight and into Friday. Despite having the snow around for another 24 hours, temperatures that will hover just above freezing, and snow tapering will significantly limit accumulating snow, but expect a sloppy coating to an inch or two into Friday morning.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

DA: Feud between man charged in drug ring and rival lead to RPD officer’s murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Drugs, guns, and cash have been seized – and 12 people charged – after 17 busts across Monroe County. The alleged ringleader is 29-year-old Rasheem Sullivan aka “Coop”, who investigators say was involved in a violent feud with another drug organization headed by Brandon Washington aka “B-Mac.” Investigators believe the feud lead to the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Sullivan is among the individuals named in the federal complaint.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toy donations stolen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toys were stolen from the back of a van early Tuesday morning. Now Gates Police are searching for the two “Grinches” that took the gifts, which were going to be given to some of Rochester’s less fortunate children.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Crews rescued woman after rollover crash in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A Farmington woman is in the hospital after a serious crash in Canandaigua. It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday on state routes 5 and 20. A pickup truck hit a car turning onto Parish Street extension, causing the car to rollover. Crews had to use a tool called the Jaws of Life to rescue the driver of the car – Barbara Bystrack.
CANANDAIGUA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy