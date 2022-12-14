Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
School budget voters say ‘no’ to capital improvement projects in Webster and Fairport
The school budget votes are in. The majority of voters said no to capital improvement projects in the Fairport and Webster school districts. The vote was close in Webster, 755 yes votes to 785 no votes. The Webster district leaders had proposed a $115 million improvement project. This would have...
WHEC TV-10
RCSD who alerted school to gun hasn’t been back because of threats
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A student who did the right thing when she told a school counselor there was a gun in her school hasn’t been back to school because of threats made against her. As a result of the bravery of this student and her classmates, the school...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester readies for measurable snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s December in Western New York, so snow is to be expected. But Monroe County hasn’t recorded much of it. Indeed, we’re 12 inches below normal for snowfall this time of year. Indeed, it’s been a mild winter, but Thursday will get a...
WHEC TV-10
Catholic Charities distributes toy, coat, and book donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Catholic Charities on Jay Street was transformed into a Christmas shop on Thursday. The items including toys, coats, and books were donated by the community. All of it is chosen from client wish lists. “For us to be able to give clients the opportunity just to...
WHEC TV-10
Toy distribution begins at Salvation Army of Greater Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was shopping day Wednesday for more than 1,500 local families getting a little holiday help from the Salvation Army of Greater Rochester. Donations to the Red Kettle campaign and Toys for Tots translate into a lot of smiles and relief. More than 5,000 families will...
WHEC TV-10
A new twist to grandparents’ scam: They’re coming to your home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Police have an assignment for you. If you have a grandparent or great-grandparent in your life, talk to them about a new, more dangerous twist to the grandparents’ scam. The old scam is a phone call to a grandparent saying they need to send money immediately to get their grandchild out of trouble.
WHEC TV-10
Macedon police chief on leave as Town Board investigates incident he’s involved in
MACEDON, N.Y. – The Macedon Town Board has confirmed that the Macedon Police Chief, Fabian Rivera, was involved in an incident last weekend that they are investigating. He is currently on leave. News10NBC will update this story as we learn more.
WHEC TV-10
Homesteads for Hope gets free new roof from Spencerport construction company
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — One local organization is receiving a free roof replacement from Spencerport-based Oaks Construction. Homesteads for Hope was chosen through a write-in campaign for Oak’s “Oak-tober” roof giveaway. Construction started early Tuesday morning and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot on Monroe Ave. leaves business owners worried for their safety
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several business owners in Rochester are on edge after a man was shot in the area Monday night. “This area is not safe at all, and it’s getting worse and worse day by day,” said Nick’s Super Store cashier Muhammad Ahsan. Ahsan is...
WHEC TV-10
Dimitri Cash convicted of plotting to kill family court judge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was convicted Tuesday of planning to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge. Dimitri Cash, 30, was found guilty of conspiracy for plotting the murder of Judge Stacey Romeo. Cash and others plotted to kill her because they were upset with her family court rulings.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after shooting on Brayer Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Brayer Street in Rochester. Officers responded to that call around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. Rochester Police say they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Minor accumulating snow, some slick spots into the Friday morning commute
Our Yellow Alert continues into the morning commute on Friday, with the storm system impacting the Northeast continuing to develop along the coast. While we’ll still see the risk for some of that icy, wintry mix tonight and early Friday, the majority of our precipitation will fall as wet snow tonight and into Friday. Despite having the snow around for another 24 hours, temperatures that will hover just above freezing, and snow tapering will significantly limit accumulating snow, but expect a sloppy coating to an inch or two into Friday morning.
WHEC TV-10
DA: Feud between man charged in drug ring and rival lead to RPD officer’s murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Drugs, guns, and cash have been seized – and 12 people charged – after 17 busts across Monroe County. The alleged ringleader is 29-year-old Rasheem Sullivan aka “Coop”, who investigators say was involved in a violent feud with another drug organization headed by Brandon Washington aka “B-Mac.” Investigators believe the feud lead to the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Sullivan is among the individuals named in the federal complaint.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toy donations stolen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toys were stolen from the back of a van early Tuesday morning. Now Gates Police are searching for the two “Grinches” that took the gifts, which were going to be given to some of Rochester’s less fortunate children.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: You decide – heavy wet snow or light fluffy snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For some folks, the lack of snowfall is a problem. For others, maybe you are thankful that we are not shoveling more snow. The National Weather Service at the Rochester airport is now running close to 12 inches below normal for snowfall. The next weather event could reduce this snow deficit.
WHEC TV-10
Crews rescued woman after rollover crash in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A Farmington woman is in the hospital after a serious crash in Canandaigua. It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday on state routes 5 and 20. A pickup truck hit a car turning onto Parish Street extension, causing the car to rollover. Crews had to use a tool called the Jaws of Life to rescue the driver of the car – Barbara Bystrack.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Music video being filmed at Airbnb in memory of 2019 murder victim at time of mass shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – About 20 to 30 people gathered Tuesday night at a rented house to celebrate the life of a man murdered three years ago. Instead, another man ended up killed, and four wounded in a house on Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. Police say the house was...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg on Maryland Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was shot on Maryland Street near Glendale Park on the city’s northwest side on Wednesday night. Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 10 p.m. They say they found a man in his 20s who had been shot in the leg.
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert Weather: Wintry mix is falling and roads are turning slick. Cancellations and closings are coming in
A wintry mix has started to fall in many parts of the region. The rain, sleet, and snow are expected to increase further into Thursday afternoon as roads are becoming slicker. Here’s what you need to know about the incoming snowfall. UPDATES. 2:10 PM: New York State Police have...
Comments / 0