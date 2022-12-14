ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Leggett and Rhode Island earn 77-75 OT win over UMass-Lowell

By Data Skrive
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ishmael Leggett scored 19 points, including five in the overtime, as Rhode Island knocked off UMass-Lowell 77-75 on Tuesday night.

Brayon Freeman scored in the final second for Rhode Island to force overtime tied at 64. Leggett made a pair of free throws with six seconds remaining in overtime to cap the scoring. Ayinde Hikim missed a layup to end it.

Leggett added seven rebounds for the Rams (4-7). Freeman scored 17 points while going 6 of 17 (4 for 5 from distance). Malik Martin shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and four steals.

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly led the River Hawks (11-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds. Max Brooks added 15 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and four blocks for UMass-Lowell. In addition, Everette Hammond finished with 11 points and five assists. The River Hawks ended a nine-game winning streak with the loss.

Josaphat Bilau put up five points in the first half for Rhode Island, who trailed 26-22 at halftime. Rhode Island outscored UMass-Lowell by four points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 64-64. Leggett scored his five overtime points while finishing 1 of 2 from the floor.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

