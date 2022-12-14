ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

MLB Hot Stove: New York Mets Reportedly Targeting Carlos Correa

By Jack Vita
 2 days ago

The New York Mets are showing interest in free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Dan Hayes and Andy McCullough report. The San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins also appear to be in the mix for the two-time American League All-Star.

If the Mets were to sign Correa, he would likely play third base, similar to when the New York Yankees acquired Alex Rodriguez and Rodriguez moved to third, with Derek Jeter already manning short. The Mets have Francisco Lindor under contract through 2031.

The Mets have already spent big on free agents Jose Quintana, Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz and Kodai Senga this winter. The club's payroll currently is projected to sit around $350 million, before hitting the luxury tax penalties. With penalties, the club's payroll would be approximately $421 million, the largest payroll in baseball history. That would be before adding Correa.

Correa is likely looking for a deal similar to the $300 million contract Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies last week.

According to The Athletic, the Twins view Correa as the club's 'primary target.'

