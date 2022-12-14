Cherokee, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

On Tuesday, December 13th at about 10:29 pm, Liberal Police Officers responded to 730 S. Kansas Ave for a report of an accident. The officer arrived on scene and observed a blue 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 had struck the side of 730 S. Kansas Ave, Critter Care. The officer did not observe the driver in the vehicle or area. Officers made contact with the driver, a 23-year-old male. It was determined that the Dodge Ram was northbound on Kansas Ave when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled through the parking lot of 748 S. Kansas Ave and continued on, striking Critter Care.
