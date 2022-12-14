ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Cherokee, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Liberal High School basketball team will have a game with Southeast High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Liberal High School
Southeast High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Buckmaster announces retirement as Carl Junction head football coach

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Carl Junction High School head football coach Doug Buckmaster plans to retire at the end of the school year. "I've been doing this for 37 years," Buckmaster says in a phone call with KOAM Wednesday night, "My mindset right now is that I want to figure out what life is like outside of football...see what it's like to be away and be retired."
CARL JUNCTION, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Car goes off-road, breaking off utility pole, active lines down

Car goes off-road, breaking off utility pole, active lines down. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

SUV crashes into a building in the 2900 block of E 4th in Joplin, Mo. on December 12, 2022.

Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage announces newest Parks & Rec. Director

CARTHAGE, Mo. - The City of Carthage today announced that Abi Almandinger will be the new Parks and Recreation Director of Carthage. Ms. Almandinger is a graduate of Missouri Southern State University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish Education. She is a recipient of the ATHENA award...
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

The last week for two schools, in more ways than one

JOPLIN, Mo. — The countdown is almost up for a couple of Joplin elementary schools. This week is the last week ever for both. “‘Because our brothers both went here, and it’s kind of like, I want to follow after them,” said Nelly Baird, Columbia Student.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Crumbl Cookies opens in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. - Anticipated more than a year and now it is coming to fruition! Crumbl Cookie opens Friday in Joplin. Hello Joplin!🍪 Introducing cookies as you’ve never experienced before! Join us in our Grand Opening celebration for our Joplin store! Doors open Friday, December 16th from 8 am until MIDNIGHT! Join us as we bring friends and family together over the world’s best box of cookies.
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Area Counties Set To Receive Funding For Bridge Replacement Projects

Montgomery, Chautauqua, Labette, and Neosho counties are to receive state assistance for local bridge projects. Governor Laura Kelly announced the first of two local bridge improvement programs taking advantage of new revenue created by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This round of selections by the Off System Program received...
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Christmas Light List 2022 from Joplin News First

JOPLIN METRO AREA — These are the light displays to enjoy Christmas 2022! Arranged in sections to visit easily and shorten drive times. Also when you click each 👉🏼DIRECTIONS link it will tell you how far from where you are at that moment. JOPLIN LIGHTS. JOPLIN: Spiva...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

County court operations to close in Joplin until 2023

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s barely a week left before the big move for County court operations in Joplin. The new courts building is just days away from completion. Court operations in Joplin will shut down as of December 26th for the move into the new facility across the parking lot. Court functions will continue in Carthage during the move, and the new building will officially open for business on January 9th.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Beer truck overturns, blocking highway in Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, reports of a beer truck overturned on MO-37 near Pierce City, Mo. alerted E-911. Pierce City Fire, Lawrence County Deputies and EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Initial reports the truck and trailer were completely across...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
kscbnews.net

Pick Up Drives Through a Local Business

On Tuesday, December 13th at about 10:29 pm, Liberal Police Officers responded to 730 S. Kansas Ave for a report of an accident. The officer arrived on scene and observed a blue 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 had struck the side of 730 S. Kansas Ave, Critter Care. The officer did not observe the driver in the vehicle or area. Officers made contact with the driver, a 23-year-old male. It was determined that the Dodge Ram was northbound on Kansas Ave when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled through the parking lot of 748 S. Kansas Ave and continued on, striking Critter Care.
LIBERAL, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Polling location change in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin voters will have a new polling place when they cast their next ballot, but they won’t have to go too far. The 4th precinct will remain at Missouri Southern, just not inside the criminal justice building. Instead, it’ll be inside the “FEMA” shelter...
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Firefighters Respond to Attic Fire in Indy

Independence Fire-EMS respond to a structure fire. Late last night, first responding units found smoke showing from the attic at 1016 E. Edison. Firefighters battled the fire from inside taking a line to the second floor of the residence. While one group fought the fire from inside other firefighters assisted with ventilation. The fire was quickly brought under control but the second floor sustained extensive damage.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Parsons Land Bank opens applications for two parcels

PARSONS, Kan. - The Parsons Public Information Office says applications are now open for those wanting to obtain parcels of land currently owned by the City's Land Bank. Officials say the two properties currently offered are:. 1621 Chess. 2504 Stevens. Although an application deadline has not been set, the Bank...
PARSONS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin hotel to be demolished

JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage man charged with burglary, allegedly broke into school

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is accused of breaking into an elementary school. 36-year-old Travis Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Monday, the school principal contacted Carthage police saying surveillance video captured a man breaking into the school.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas man arrested following standoff

INDEPENDENCE, Kans. — An Independence man was involved in a standoff with Montgomery County authorities over the weekend. Kyle Harris, 44, of Independence, had Felony Aggravated Offender Registration Warrants and was uncooperative with Independence Police that arrived at his apartment to arrest him on Saturday. This prompted IPD to call in Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) to his residence, as police said Harris could be armed.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy