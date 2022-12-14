Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
University of Maine names new director of athletics
ORONO (WGME) – The University of Maine has officially announced that Jude Killy will become the Black Bears’ new director of athletics. The move will take effect on January 30. Killy comes from Miami University, where he most recently served as the school’s deputy director of athletics and...
WGME
Two NLIs signed Thursday for athletes at Scarborough and Kennebunk
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Scarborough track and cross country star Adam Bendetson will continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Maine Orono, signing his NLI Thursday. Bendetson, who owns several school records for track and cross country, plans to double major in math and computer science and said...
Comments / 0