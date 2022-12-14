ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

University of Maine names new director of athletics

ORONO (WGME) – The University of Maine has officially announced that Jude Killy will become the Black Bears’ new director of athletics. The move will take effect on January 30. Killy comes from Miami University, where he most recently served as the school’s deputy director of athletics and...
ORONO, ME
Two NLIs signed Thursday for athletes at Scarborough and Kennebunk

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Scarborough track and cross country star Adam Bendetson will continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Maine Orono, signing his NLI Thursday. Bendetson, who owns several school records for track and cross country, plans to double major in math and computer science and said...
SCARBOROUGH, ME

