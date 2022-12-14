ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

fox17.com

Tennessee unemployment rate remains at 3.5%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say statewide unemployment rates are continuing to hold steady heading into the holiday season. The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Thursday that the unemployment rate for November 2022 remained 3.5% for the second consecutive month. The unemployment level is 0.1...
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
Autistic boy who loves opening mail celebrates his fourth birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three-year-old Axl Porter, the Tennessee autistic boy whose love for opening mail went viral, is celebrating his fourth birthday on Dec. 14. Axl's mom, Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter, said that her son has received many letters and gifts since his story came out from not only those in Tennessee, but from other states as well.
Three individuals arrested in 9-month Carroll County drug investigation

MCKENZIE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three individuals have been arrested in an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity in Carroll County. Agencies obtained search warrants for two homes in McKenzie, Tennessee which led to the discovery of drugs, guns, drug paraphernalia and the arrests, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN

