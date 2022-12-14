Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Mother of child with disabilities fighting TN State Dept. of Education, MNPS wants justice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In crisis in the classroom, the battle against the Tennessee State Department of Education and Metro Schools continues. A mother has a child with severe disabilities. The student is now being denied the use of his main form of communication for state testing. Last week,...
fox17.com
'Very proactive, very aggressive:' Tennessee DCS promises changes after disastrous audit
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In the wake of an audit that revealed the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) is in poor staffing shape when it comes to helping kids at risk, the department's commissioner is promising 'very proactive, very aggressive' changes. A Tennessee Comptroller audit released this week revealed...
fox17.com
Tennessee unemployment rate remains at 3.5%
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say statewide unemployment rates are continuing to hold steady heading into the holiday season. The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Thursday that the unemployment rate for November 2022 remained 3.5% for the second consecutive month. The unemployment level is 0.1...
fox17.com
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
fox17.com
Beacon Center's 2022 'Pork Report' addresses Nashville homeless pods, new Titans stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Beacon Center of Tennessee is diving deep into how the state is spending your tax dollars. The non-partisan free market think tank is detailing where the state fell short in spending your hard-earned money. The 2022 list proves it in 12 different examples of government waste.
fox17.com
Registered Tennessee Republicans prefer DeSantis over Trump, Vanderbilt poll finds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Registered Republican voters in Tennessee prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump by double digits, a poll released Wednesday by Vanderbilt University has found. The poll also found considerably strengthened support for abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe...
fox17.com
Autistic boy who loves opening mail celebrates his fourth birthday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three-year-old Axl Porter, the Tennessee autistic boy whose love for opening mail went viral, is celebrating his fourth birthday on Dec. 14. Axl's mom, Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter, said that her son has received many letters and gifts since his story came out from not only those in Tennessee, but from other states as well.
fox17.com
Tennessee's AG addresses Ticketmaster's effort to give Taylor Swift fans second chance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Attorney General weighed in on Wednesday on Ticketmaster providing fans with a second chance to get tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming tour after presale tickets debacle. This is not the first time AG Jonathan Skrmetti has expressed concerns about how Ticketmaster handled the...
fox17.com
Three individuals arrested in 9-month Carroll County drug investigation
MCKENZIE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three individuals have been arrested in an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity in Carroll County. Agencies obtained search warrants for two homes in McKenzie, Tennessee which led to the discovery of drugs, guns, drug paraphernalia and the arrests, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports.
fox17.com
Firefighter recounts harrowing ordeal in rescue of skier injured by Utah avalanche
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah firefighter who came to the aid of a backcountry skier injured in an avalanche says no one should consider him a hero. It was right time, right place,” said Tom Elbrecht. “That’s all it was. I can think of dozens of people, I can think of hundreds of coworkers that would do the exact same thing.”
Comments / 0