Maine, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Athlete of the Week: Maine-Endwell's Kaety L'Amoreaux

Kaety L' has played Varsity basketball at Maine-Endwell since 8th grade, collecting just about every scoring and shooting record in the book along the way. "I just really love the competitiveness, and its just I've always fell in love with it since a young age, and it was always just different to me." said the Senior Guard.
MAINE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update

White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way. The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning-Painted Post Sports Hall of Fame to induct 14 new members into 2023 class

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Corning-Painted Post Sports Hall of Fame is inducting 14 new members into its 2023 class. The inductees include basketball standouts Walt Paproky and Jamie Nichols, bowler Ron Gunn, broadcaster Denis Sweeney, and coach Tim Hughes. Jim Fee and Dustin French are being inducted for their golfing accomplishments. Lacrosse player Taylor Mathis, soccer player Zachary Quist, and volleyball player Madison Webster are also being inducted. Samual Chauvin, Thomas Mosier, and John McCarthy are all being inducted for track and cross country. Rounding out the Class of 2023 is powerlifter David Shaddock.
CORNING, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Winter Storm Brings Parking Tickets in Binghamton

As the City of Binghamton prepares for the impending winter storm conditions, Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the Binghamton Police Department handed out 97 parking tickets on Tuesday night. The City of Binghamton's alternate side parking rules went into effect on December 1st, but apparently not everybody in the area...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages

(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
GENEVA, NY
14850.com

Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area

Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Tractor trailer rolled over in Skaneateles

SKANEATELES, N.Y. — Roads are closed in Skaneateles Tuesday morning due to a roll-over crash. The crash happened on East Lake Road, which is closed until further notice from Genesee Street to Pork Street. State police said no one was injured and cleanup is underway. This story is subject...
SKANEATELES, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted

UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM

First Winter Storm of the season arrives Thursday

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – It’s the calm before the storm. First winter storm system of the season arrives Thursday morning with winter weather alerts going into effect. Details below:. TONIGHT:. It’s the calm before the storm. Staying dry through the overnight, but with increasing clouds. Lows near 20...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

FOX 40 Holiday Helping Hand Winners Announced

The winners of this year's FOX 40 Holiday Helping Hand, sponsored by Binghamton Agway, The Raymond Corporation, Scoville-Meno, and Our Country Hearts, have been announced. "On December 6th, 2022, April sadly lost her long courageous battle with cancer. She wasn't able with her treatments and being sick to start anything for Christmas. No Christmas tree has been put up yet. No gifts purchased for her 5 children... Makenzie 17, Hunter 15, Allie 13, Brennan 7, and Lucas 5. Losing their mom at such a young age is heartbreaking enough, we just want to show them their are people who care. Although it would be the best if their mom was here, were trying to help put smiles on their faces in this otherwise difficult and sad time in their young lives."
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged After Stolen Vehicle Observed in Binghamton

A Binghamton man is facing several charges after a vehicle reported stolen out of Syracuse was spotted in the city. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was spotted on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street. The vehicle in question was reported as stolen out...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: December 14, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Civic Club announced plans for a beautiful stone memorial seat to be built at Southside Park, in memory of the Broome County boys who lost their lives in the World War. Construction of a...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Update: Water Main Break in Johnson City Repaired

Update: Officials say the water main break in Johnson City that forced a road closure has been fixed. Deyo Hill Road is expected to reopen around 2 p.m. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Johnson City officials announce a road is closed due to a water main break. Officials say the impacted road is Deyo...
JOHNSON CITY, NY

