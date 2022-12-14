Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Athlete of the Week: Maine-Endwell's Kaety L'Amoreaux
Kaety L' has played Varsity basketball at Maine-Endwell since 8th grade, collecting just about every scoring and shooting record in the book along the way. "I just really love the competitiveness, and its just I've always fell in love with it since a young age, and it was always just different to me." said the Senior Guard.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update
White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way. The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
NewsChannel 36
Corning-Painted Post Sports Hall of Fame to induct 14 new members into 2023 class
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Corning-Painted Post Sports Hall of Fame is inducting 14 new members into its 2023 class. The inductees include basketball standouts Walt Paproky and Jamie Nichols, bowler Ron Gunn, broadcaster Denis Sweeney, and coach Tim Hughes. Jim Fee and Dustin French are being inducted for their golfing accomplishments. Lacrosse player Taylor Mathis, soccer player Zachary Quist, and volleyball player Madison Webster are also being inducted. Samual Chauvin, Thomas Mosier, and John McCarthy are all being inducted for track and cross country. Rounding out the Class of 2023 is powerlifter David Shaddock.
‘Significant’ winter storm bears down on Upstate NY: a foot or more of snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York is about to get slammed by a winter storm system that’s been wreaking havoc across the country. Starting today and continuing into Friday, much of Upstate will get heavy snow and high winds. Driving could be treacherous, and scattered power outages are likely, the National Weather Service said.
Winter Storm Brings Parking Tickets in Binghamton
As the City of Binghamton prepares for the impending winter storm conditions, Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the Binghamton Police Department handed out 97 parking tickets on Tuesday night. The City of Binghamton's alternate side parking rules went into effect on December 1st, but apparently not everybody in the area...
Mom and Daughter Look Forward to Opening “Little Oak” in Conklin
The fond memories of the iconic Red Oak Diner will come back to life for many Binghamton-area residents when the Little Oak restaurant in Conklin opens its doors. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, have spent the last few months setting up the new establishment inside a former pizzeria.
Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages
(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
Winter Storm With Potential of a Half-Foot of Snow Bears Down on Twin Tiers
As of 3 a.m. December 14, the National Weather Service office in Binghamton had a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, December 15 until 1 a.m. Saturday December 17. According to the statement from NOAA, the storm system moving toward the area from the west was coming...
14850.com
Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area
Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
cnycentral.com
Tractor trailer rolled over in Skaneateles
SKANEATELES, N.Y. — Roads are closed in Skaneateles Tuesday morning due to a roll-over crash. The crash happened on East Lake Road, which is closed until further notice from Genesee Street to Pork Street. State police said no one was injured and cleanup is underway. This story is subject...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted
UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
WETM
First Winter Storm of the season arrives Thursday
Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – It’s the calm before the storm. First winter storm system of the season arrives Thursday morning with winter weather alerts going into effect. Details below:. TONIGHT:. It’s the calm before the storm. Staying dry through the overnight, but with increasing clouds. Lows near 20...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
FOX 40 Holiday Helping Hand Winners Announced
The winners of this year's FOX 40 Holiday Helping Hand, sponsored by Binghamton Agway, The Raymond Corporation, Scoville-Meno, and Our Country Hearts, have been announced. "On December 6th, 2022, April sadly lost her long courageous battle with cancer. She wasn't able with her treatments and being sick to start anything for Christmas. No Christmas tree has been put up yet. No gifts purchased for her 5 children... Makenzie 17, Hunter 15, Allie 13, Brennan 7, and Lucas 5. Losing their mom at such a young age is heartbreaking enough, we just want to show them their are people who care. Although it would be the best if their mom was here, were trying to help put smiles on their faces in this otherwise difficult and sad time in their young lives."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged After Stolen Vehicle Observed in Binghamton
A Binghamton man is facing several charges after a vehicle reported stolen out of Syracuse was spotted in the city. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was spotted on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street. The vehicle in question was reported as stolen out...
Events cancelled/postponed due to storm
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna counties and local events have already been postponed.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 14, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Civic Club announced plans for a beautiful stone memorial seat to be built at Southside Park, in memory of the Broome County boys who lost their lives in the World War. Construction of a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Update: Water Main Break in Johnson City Repaired
Update: Officials say the water main break in Johnson City that forced a road closure has been fixed. Deyo Hill Road is expected to reopen around 2 p.m. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Johnson City officials announce a road is closed due to a water main break. Officials say the impacted road is Deyo...
