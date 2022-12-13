Read full article on original website
Related
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
Dear Doctor: Do AREDS 2 vitamins help moderate the effects of glaucoma?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old male in good health who was told this week that my eyes have shown the beginning of glaucoma. There is no change in my 20/20 vision yet. In 2014, I had cataract surgery in both eyes. Is there any evidence that AREDS 2 vitamins (special eye vitamins) will do anything to moderate the effects of glaucoma? -- R.C.
Here Are 19 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
Mum wakes up from 'mummy makeover' op to find parts of her hands need amputating
A woman woke from a 'mummy makeover' to find she needed parts of her hands amputating. Shannyn Palmer, from Vancouver, Washington, US, decided to have the procedure - comprised of a tummy tuck with muscle repair, chest lift, and fat transfer to the hips - after three pregnancies and weight loss left her with 'uncomfortable' excess skin and lacking in body confidence.
Break negative thought patterns and cast your bread
I have a dear friend, a licensed medical health counselor, who sends me articles that include featured studies. The latest round included these: “Five Precepts of Buddhism May Be Linked to Lower Depression Risk” ...
WNDU
Medical Moment: A new technique to reduce swelling caused by Lymphedema
(WNDU) - Lymphedema is a condition where fluid gets trapped in an arm or leg and causes swelling most often after cancer surgery to remove lymph nodes. Until recently, patients were told there was nothing they could do, except wear a compression sleeve to control the swelling. Now, surgeons have better options for some patients.
Mum's doctor dismissed her back pain and headaches that turned out to be terminal cancer
A young mum has been diagnosed with terminal cancer after suffering from back pain and severe headaches. Mazeda Aktar, known by her loved ones as Dina, pleaded with doctors on multiple occasions to take her symptoms seriously, but they were wrongly dismissed as ‘pregnancy symptoms’, she claimed on Sunday.
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
Healthline
Beyond Back Pain: 5 Warning Signs of Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back pain is a top medical complaint. It’s also a leading cause of missed work. , virtually all adults will seek attention for back pain at some point in their lives. The American Chiropractic Association reports that Americans spend about $50 billion a year on treating back pain. There...
EverydayHealth.com
Atopic Dermatitis Eye Complications: How to Protect Your Vision
People with atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, are accustomed to the dry, itchy skin and rashes that go along with a flare-up. Those episodes show up mostly on the face, inside of the elbows, behind the knees, and on the hands and feet — though they can happen anywhere, including the eyelids, eyebrows, and even eyelashes, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Comments / 0