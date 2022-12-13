ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

studyfinds.org

Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke

NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?

Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
WNDU

Medical Moment: A new technique to reduce swelling caused by Lymphedema

(WNDU) - Lymphedema is a condition where fluid gets trapped in an arm or leg and causes swelling most often after cancer surgery to remove lymph nodes. Until recently, patients were told there was nothing they could do, except wear a compression sleeve to control the swelling. Now, surgeons have better options for some patients.
Healthline

Beyond Back Pain: 5 Warning Signs of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Back pain is a top medical complaint. It’s also a leading cause of missed work. , virtually all adults will seek attention for back pain at some point in their lives. The American Chiropractic Association reports that Americans spend about $50 billion a year on treating back pain. There...
EverydayHealth.com

Atopic Dermatitis Eye Complications: How to Protect Your Vision

People with atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, are accustomed to the dry, itchy skin and rashes that go along with a flare-up. Those episodes show up mostly on the face, inside of the elbows, behind the knees, and on the hands and feet — though they can happen anywhere, including the eyelids, eyebrows, and even eyelashes, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
CALIFORNIA STATE

