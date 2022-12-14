Read full article on original website
Athlete of the Week: Maine-Endwell's Kaety L'Amoreaux
Kaety L' has played Varsity basketball at Maine-Endwell since 8th grade, collecting just about every scoring and shooting record in the book along the way. "I just really love the competitiveness, and its just I've always fell in love with it since a young age, and it was always just different to me." said the Senior Guard.
Mom and Daughter Look Forward to Opening “Little Oak” in Conklin
The fond memories of the iconic Red Oak Diner will come back to life for many Binghamton-area residents when the Little Oak restaurant in Conklin opens its doors. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, have spent the last few months setting up the new establishment inside a former pizzeria.
FOX 40 Holiday Helping Hand Winners Announced
The winners of this year's FOX 40 Holiday Helping Hand, sponsored by Binghamton Agway, The Raymond Corporation, Scoville-Meno, and Our Country Hearts, have been announced. "On December 6th, 2022, April sadly lost her long courageous battle with cancer. She wasn't able with her treatments and being sick to start anything for Christmas. No Christmas tree has been put up yet. No gifts purchased for her 5 children... Makenzie 17, Hunter 15, Allie 13, Brennan 7, and Lucas 5. Losing their mom at such a young age is heartbreaking enough, we just want to show them their are people who care. Although it would be the best if their mom was here, were trying to help put smiles on their faces in this otherwise difficult and sad time in their young lives."
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages
(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
Two-Alarm Fire Claims the Home of a Johnson City Family
The parents of two little girls woke up this morning in utter disbelief as everything they owned went up in flames last night in the midst of a winter storm and only days before Christmas. Sadly, a two-alarm fire in Johnson City has destroyed a young family's home only days...
Cyclist Injured by Pick-up in Hornell Crash
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- A cyclist was seriously injured Tuesday night after being in a crash with a pick-up truck on the intersection of Route 36 and Bethesda Drive. According to the Steuben Sheriff's Office, the driver of the pick-up was determined to not be intoxicated or impaired at the time of the crash.
Winter Storm With Potential of a Half-Foot of Snow Bears Down on Twin Tiers
As of 3 a.m. December 14, the National Weather Service office in Binghamton had a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, December 15 until 1 a.m. Saturday December 17. According to the statement from NOAA, the storm system moving toward the area from the west was coming...
Concerned Parents Raise Bullying Concerns at Elmira School District Meeting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Concerned parents addressed the Elmira City School Board – claiming that their children are being bullied. During the Wednesday evening meeting, some parents in attendance shared their grievances about the safety of their children at school and bullying allegations. Norm Fenton is concerned for his...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle Simons
Michelle Simons is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of her probation. Simons was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Simons is 23 years old. Simons brown hair and eyes. Simons is 5’5″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The...
Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area
Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
Avoid These Fines and Tickets Driving In New York Snow Conditions
It looks like the significant snow could be making the first appearance of the season in the Southern Tier. We could see anywhere from 4 inches in Binghamton to 15 inches in the Norwich area...depending on how the wind blows. Police agencies haven't been enforcing alternate side of the street...
Local Hardware Store Prepares for Snow
As we prepare for our first substantial snowfall of the season, many are making a stop at their local hardware store for the essentials. At Kovarik True Value Hardware, General Manager Jason Kovarik says there's excitement in the air, but people are also preparing for the cleanup. “The biggest thing...
Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022
UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
Farmington woman extricated from crash with jaws of life, flown to hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington woman was hospitalized after a serious two-car crash Tuesday in the Town of Canandaigua, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said that Tuesday afternoon, Penn Yan resident Nathan Somers was driving his 2013 Ford pickup truck west on State Route 5&20 in Canandaigua.
Update: Water Main Break in Johnson City Repaired
Update: Officials say the water main break in Johnson City that forced a road closure has been fixed. Deyo Hill Road is expected to reopen around 2 p.m. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Johnson City officials announce a road is closed due to a water main break. Officials say the impacted road is Deyo...
Power Outages Reported
As the winter storm continues to impact the Southern Tier, several people are without power. As of 3:35 p.m. Friday, December 16th, counties in our coverage area are reporting the following numbers:. In Broome County, 101 customers are in the dark. Chenango County is reporting 400 outages. Delaware County has...
First Winter Storm of the season arrives Thursday
Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – It’s the calm before the storm. First winter storm system of the season arrives Thursday morning with winter weather alerts going into effect. Details below:. TONIGHT:. It’s the calm before the storm. Staying dry through the overnight, but with increasing clouds. Lows near 20...
Dry weather stays for Wednesday, snow and ice move in Thursday
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying dry in the Twin Tiers tonight, but how long will the dry weather stay? More details below:. The overnight hours start off mostly clear, but cloud cover builds up slowly overnight. Partly cloudy skies by midnight. Staying dry as high pressure remains in control of the region. Lows in the upper teens.
