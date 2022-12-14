Read full article on original website
WGME
Two NLIs signed Thursday for athletes at Scarborough and Kennebunk
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Scarborough track and cross country star Adam Bendetson will continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Maine Orono, signing his NLI Thursday. Bendetson, who owns several school records for track and cross country, plans to double major in math and computer science and said...
WGME
Buzzer beater bucket gives Greely win over Brunswick, 43-42
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There was a wild boys high school basketball game Wednesday night between Greely and Brunswick. The Rangers never led until the very end, although back-to-back threes in the first quarter from Seamus Raftice tied the game at 10. Late in regulation, with Greely down two, Raftice delivered...
WGME
Cape skates past Leavitt co-op team to win 3-1 in boys ice hockey
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Perennial power Cape Elizabeth faced off against the Leavitt co-op team at the William Troubh arena Thursday afternoon. There were some big hits early on and shots on target by both teams, but offensive precision and key saves by Cape goalie Nathan Hanisko led the Capers to skate off with a 3-1 win.
WGME
Cape Elizabeth Football Coach Sean Green resigns
(Cape Elizabeth) Cape Elizabeth Football Coach Sean Green has notified both the school and his players that he would be stepping aside. Green helped lead the Capers to their first ever Class C State Championship back in 2021. He told CBS 13's Dave Eid the program is in great shape and he just felt like the time was right to step aside.
WGME
Carnaval Maine moves to heart of Old Port in March 2023
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Organizers of the third edition of Carnaval Maine say the event will be better than ever, with a new location, new dates, and a star-studded lineup of live entertainment and experiences. From March 8 through 12, Carnaval Maine will offer live music, theater, comedy, Bites and Brews,...
WGME
Salvation Army holds its 9th annual Kettle Blitz fundraiser across New England
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Salvation Army held it's ninth annual Kettle Blitz day throughout northern New England Thursday, in an effort to increase donations ahead of the holiday season. Donations are currently down throughout the division, and army corps officers are hoping to get a surge from this day-long event...
WGME
Maine cross country skiers hoping for snow at Pineland Farms
Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. Pineland Farms is excited for the incoming storm because unlike the ski spots in the western Maine mountains who can make their own snow, Pineland relies on natural snow. They prep...
WGME
Unicycle Adventure: Teen traveling from Maine to Key West
A Maine teen is trekking down the East Coast by unicycle to raise money for a good cause. The East Coast Greenway fosters a safe walking and biking route through 15 states from Maine to Florida. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018.
WGME
Gov. Mills welcomes global animal health technology company to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a ribbon cutting for a technology company in downtown Portland Thursday. Governor Janet Mills delivered remarks, marking the official opening of the new Covetrus headquarters and pharmacy. Covetrus is a global animal health technology and services company that Mills says is a great example...
WGME
Gov. Mills announces inauguration plans
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration will be held on January 4 after she was re-elected as governor of Maine in November. She defeated Republican challenger former Gov. Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. Her inauguration will be held at the Augusta Civic Center in...
WGME
Maine road crews gear up for first big storm of season
AUBURN (WGME) – The crews in charge of clearing Maine’s roads are gearing up for the first big storm of the season. The Lewiston-Auburn area could get about a half a foot of snow. CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti says it will start coming down Friday morning. "Yeah,...
WGME
Portland superintendent to offer resignation to school board amid payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana will offer his resignation to the Portland Board of Public Education Friday. The board will then take a public vote on whether to accept the resignation. If accepted, Botana would officially resign on January 31 or when the city can find an interim...
WGME
Road crews ready to roll as snowstorm heads towards Maine
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Road crews across Maine have been gearing up for Friday and Saturday’s storm. Plow drivers say they are ready to tackle what could be the first significant snowfall of the season. Freeport Public Works foreman Bob Bradley says it was good to get a few practice...
WGME
TSA offers tips for Maine travelers this holiday season
PORTLAND (WGME) – TSA New England is offering some advice on how to make sure your travel experience goes smoothly this holiday season. First, make sure you get to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure time. TSA says this is especially important during busy hours, which are...
WGME
Nor'easter creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine, dozens of crashes reported
Maine State Police say troopers have responded to over a dozen crashes on the Maine Turnpike so far on Friday. The crashes and slide-offs are due to snow and black ice. Only minor injuries have been reported. CBS13 spotted a car that had crashed into a guardrail in the Wells...
WGME
Nor'easter to bring snow to Maine Friday into Saturday. Here's what to expect.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A tight snowfall gradient will set up along the coastline, with heavy snow inland on Friday and Saturday. The storm wraps up by Saturday evening with quieter weather early next week. Thursday will be quiet and mainly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s this...
WGME
Portland school system has 750 logged issues in ongoing payroll debacle
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Further investigation has revealed that the payment problems in Portland’s school system are far more widespread than previously thought. Last week, school board members reached out to staff at each school to find out just how many people have been experiencing payroll issues. The school board...
WGME
Maine boy to spend Christmas Eve fundraising for Harvest Hills Animal Shelter
FRYEBURG (WGME) – A Maine child is making a difference for animals without a home this holiday season. On Christmas Eve, 8-year-old Oliver Blair will spend the night at Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg, giving the cats and dogs there some extra attention. Blair's goal is to raise...
WGME
Livermore history center hopes to raise $3 million to stay open
LIVERMORE (WGME) – A piece of living history in Livermore could become history if it doesn't get millions of dollars. The people who run the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center say it's at risk of handing it off to someone else, or even closing its doors, if it doesn't somehow get $3 million by the spring.
WGME
2 Cumberland schools dealing with flu outbreaks, will remain open
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Two schools in Cumberland will remain open despite outbreaks of the flu. In a letter to parents, MSAD 51 says the outbreaks are affecting students and staff in grades pre-K through eighth grade. Both Mabel I. Wilson and Greely Middle School are considered to be in outbreaks.
