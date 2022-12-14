The winners of this year's FOX 40 Holiday Helping Hand, sponsored by Binghamton Agway, The Raymond Corporation, Scoville-Meno, and Our Country Hearts, have been announced. "On December 6th, 2022, April sadly lost her long courageous battle with cancer. She wasn't able with her treatments and being sick to start anything for Christmas. No Christmas tree has been put up yet. No gifts purchased for her 5 children... Makenzie 17, Hunter 15, Allie 13, Brennan 7, and Lucas 5. Losing their mom at such a young age is heartbreaking enough, we just want to show them their are people who care. Although it would be the best if their mom was here, were trying to help put smiles on their faces in this otherwise difficult and sad time in their young lives."

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO