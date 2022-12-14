ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Seagull caught in Norfolk streetlight saved

Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Suffolk’s National Night Out event included in top …. Chesapeake Police to give turkeys instead of tickets …. WAVY News 10. Husband of missing Newport News woman to appear in …. Outer Banks...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake council votes to buy 'mega-site' for $14M

Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk. Virginia Wesleyan downs top ranked Christopher Newport. Down 23 at halftime, the Marlins stormed back to win the game on a buzzer beater!. Gov. Youngkin to set aside historic funds for conservation …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Washington Huddle:...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man shot at hotel in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday morning that left a man hurt. According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call shortly before 7 a.m. to respond to the 700 block of Monticello Avenue. That's the Wyndham Garden Hotel. When they...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Man injured following overnight shooting on High …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Amazon donates cribs and funds to Hampton Roads non-profit. The mission of CHIP is to combat infant mortality in the Hampton Roads area. Amazon's donation will help assist in that goal by providing cribs for safe sleep, as well as...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth City Council discussing change to recall efforts

Portsmouth City Council discussing change to recall …. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. VB council approves $3M settlement with...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …. WAVY News 10's...
NORFOLK, VA
virginiamercury.com

Va. Beach Mass Shooting Commission dysfunction and more Va. headlines

• Virginia State Police remained silent after a private investigator who previously worked in law enforcement came forward with documents suggesting the agency hadn’t been forthcoming about the hiring process for Austin Lee Edwards, the former state trooper who killed three people in California last month. Edwards was admitted to the State Police training academy despite a prior mental health episode.—WTVR.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy