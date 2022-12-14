Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits changes made in 2022
There were some significant changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. This article looks back at what those changes were and explains how more people are now eligible for SNAP. Video above: Expansion of Pa. SNAP benefits announced. More people eligible for SNAP benefits. In September of 2022,...
Medical marijuana company to lay off workers at McKeesport growing facility
Trulieve, a medical marijuana company with locations throughout Pennsylvania, is laying off an unspecified number of people at its growing facility in McKeesport. The company said in a statement the cuts are the “result of greater efficiencies throughout our supply chain and retail operations in the state.”. “Where possible,...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Payment worth of $2,900 per month could come for PennsylvaniaPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Pennsylvania among just six states that still have an inheritance tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Pennsylvania, that also includes death taxes. Pennsylvania is one of just six states to still have an inheritance tax, in which heirs of an inheritance...
Health officials in Pa. face scrutiny over weak oversight of medical marijuana doctors
This originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Members of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board are publicly questioning the Wolf administration’s oversight of doctors and third-party certification companies, concerns that echo a yearlong Spotlight PA investigation into the state’s program. During the most recent advisory board meeting in November,...
Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation
Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
Three local used car dealers charged in multi-county ‘title washing’ ring
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed charges against three Lebanon auto dealers, accusing them of being part of a Philadelphia-based crime ring that has been falsifying titles and inspections of totaled and stolen vehicles since 2018. Criminal charges were announced in a press release issued Dec. 9 by Attorney General...
Pennsylvania races to correct FCC broadband map to boost federal funding
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s Broadband Development Authority is urging the public to check and correct the FCC’s new broadband map – the more unserved areas that get identified, the more federal money the commonwealth will receive. The BDA has held a series of in-person and virtual...
Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues
A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Dec. 15: Cases down slightly, hospitalizations up
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022, there were 13,535 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number […]
Pension costs for Pa. taxpayers to decrease next year for the first time in over a decade
For the first time in over a decade, the school employees’ pension system board delivered some good news to Pennsylvania taxpayers. The taxpayer-funded payroll contribution rate to support retired and current school employees’ retirement income in 2023-24 will drop by 3.6% and go up less than anticipated – no more than 2.19% – in each of the next five years.
Clearfield County to receive $25,000 nonprofit award
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues, and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. Among those to receive the funds is the Sons of Israel Congregation in Clearfield County. The congregation will receive $25,000. […]
UPMC hospitals ‘close’ to capacity amid tripledemic concerns
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are sweeping hospitals across Pennsylvania as experts warn of a so-called “tripledemic.” “I do know that [the UPMC ICUs] are close to full, but we’re not at capacity,” UPMC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Jonathan Goldman said. “For the hospital, we are very close to full, but […]
Gov. Wolf Announces $170 Million in Grants to Improve Community Safety, Support Local Law Enforcement
Governor Tom Wolf announced $170 million has been awarded to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth through two new programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement. “These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create...
Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems.
Pa. awards more than $12M in Chesapeake Bay cleanup grants to counties, including Clinton
HARRISBURG, PA – Nearly three-dozen counties across Pennsylvania were awarded millions of dollars in grant funding this week to clean up local waterways that flow into the Chesapeake Bay, despite federal officials rejecting the commonwealth’s clean-up plan last month. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)...
Humane Pennsylvania Kicks Off Fee-Waived “12 Days of Adoptions”
Humane Pennsylvania is offering fee-waived pet adoptions for the next twelve days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event in hopes of clearing the shelters for the holiday season. From Tuesday, December 13th, through Saturday, December 24th, all adoption fees will be waived for potential...
More people dying of sepsis, other common causes at Pa. hospitals, report card says
More people are dying while being treated for common ailments — including bloodstream infections, diabetes and abnormal heartbeats — at Pennsylvania hospitals than five years ago, according to a new annual report. The biggest increase involved blood infections, officially known as sepsis, with the mortality rate increasing by...
Hills Department Store Food Truck coming to Pennsylvania
Do you miss the smell of snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck! Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the department […]
Pennsylvania Republican leader orders special elections amid dispute over majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Republican House Leader Bryan Cutler filed for special elections to be held on May 16 for two vacant House seats amid a power struggle in Harrisburg over who controls the State House. Cutler and House Republicans say they hold a 101-99 majority in the Pennsylvania House after Democrat representatives Summer […]
