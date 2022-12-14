ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WGAL

Pennsylvania SNAP benefits changes made in 2022

There were some significant changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. This article looks back at what those changes were and explains how more people are now eligible for SNAP. Video above: Expansion of Pa. SNAP benefits announced. More people eligible for SNAP benefits. In September of 2022,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation

Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues

A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pension costs for Pa. taxpayers to decrease next year for the first time in over a decade

For the first time in over a decade, the school employees’ pension system board delivered some good news to Pennsylvania taxpayers. The taxpayer-funded payroll contribution rate to support retired and current school employees’ retirement income in 2023-24 will drop by 3.6% and go up less than anticipated – no more than 2.19% – in each of the next five years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Clearfield County to receive $25,000 nonprofit award

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues, and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. Among those to receive the funds is the Sons of Israel Congregation in Clearfield County. The congregation will receive $25,000. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPMC hospitals ‘close’ to capacity amid tripledemic concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are sweeping hospitals across Pennsylvania as experts warn of a so-called “tripledemic.” “I do know that [the UPMC ICUs] are close to full, but we’re not at capacity,” UPMC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Jonathan Goldman said. “For the hospital, we are very close to full, but […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pa. awards more than $12M in Chesapeake Bay cleanup grants to counties, including Clinton

HARRISBURG, PA – Nearly three-dozen counties across Pennsylvania were awarded millions of dollars in grant funding this week to clean up local waterways that flow into the Chesapeake Bay, despite federal officials rejecting the commonwealth’s clean-up plan last month. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Humane Pennsylvania Kicks Off Fee-Waived “12 Days of Adoptions”

Humane Pennsylvania is offering fee-waived pet adoptions for the next twelve days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event in hopes of clearing the shelters for the holiday season. From Tuesday, December 13th, through Saturday, December 24th, all adoption fees will be waived for potential...
READING, PA

