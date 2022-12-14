U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said farewell to Congress on Tuesday, delivering his final address on the Senate floor as he prepares to leave elected office in January after more than 25 years. Missouri's senior senator, who came to the higher chamber in 2011 after more than a decade in the House, thanked voters and his colleagues and called Missouri "where the country comes together." He lamented a breakdown in function and consistent governance in Congress through recent...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO