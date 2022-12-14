ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman shot at for hitting brakes on I-40, police say

By Melissa Moon, Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cte7X_0jhj3PuN00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a scary ride for a Memphis woman who says someone shot at her after she suddenly braked along Interstate 40 earlier this month.

The incident happened on Dec. 2.

The driver said she was driving eastbound on I-40 near Whitten Road when traffic started to slow down, and she abruptly braked to avoid hitting the car in front of her.

The victim said that’s when the driver of a blue Nissan Altima behind her pulled beside her, and a male passenger pointed a gun at her and fired one shot.

Family says fight over key led to deadly shooting

The driver wasn’t hurt and her vehicle wasn’t hit, but two people are now facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Police said Xavier Johnson, 35, was the one who pulled the trigger, and Daja Douglas, 34, was driving the car.

They said the victim was able to provide a description of Johnson and got the license plate number of the blue Altima registered to Douglas.

South Memphis shooting injures one

Johnson is being held on a $20,000 bond, and Douglas’s bond was set at $15,000. Both are scheduled to appear in court on December 20.

Comments / 34

Gloria Clayton
2d ago

They drive like fools on I-40. were are the police never were they suppose to be,i have almost been hit so many times i know they are during 100 speeding over the limit in all lanes.

Reply(3)
22
Tookiebootoo
2d ago

How is it this woman deserves to be shot at for putting her brakes on? Even if there wasn't a car she was trying not to rear end, there are other reasons people brake. The could have been something on the road, she could have suddenly had a health problem, a disturbing phone call.... etc. Why are people this angry? No care for the life of others and the family that needs them. Here it is Christmas time and a family could have lost a loved one. And another one may have to spend Christmas without their family because of a stupid decision. But they need to be there....in jail. It's a sad day we live in. Hearts are waxed cold and on the road to a burning hell. Where is the love? Understanding and compassion? 😔 Sad!!

Reply
16
Brandi Byrd
2d ago

she still doesn't deserve to be shot what's truly wrong with you People If it was your mom or grandma the energy wouldnt be the same but "she needed it" ?. yeah Right🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️ yall are 🗑

Reply
7
 

