Bruins' DeBrusk, Pastrnak score in shootout to beat Isles

By CBS Boston
 2 days ago

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

BOSTON - Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak each scored in a shootout to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

DeBrusk also had two goals and an assist in regulation, and Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for Boston, improving his record to 17-1. The Bruins are 15-0-1 at TD Garden, including the NHL-record 14 straight victories to open a season at home that was halted last week.

Casey Cizikas, Josh Bailey and Noah Dobson each had a goal for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves before the shootout.

David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his shootout goal against the New York Islanders at the TD Garden on December 13, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

After Pastrnak beat Varlamov under the crossbar, Ullmark dropped and stopped Bailey's bid to end it.

Coming off a 2-1 west-coast trip, the Bruins had jumped to a 2-0 edge when DeBrusk scored his two goals 19 seconds apart in the opening period before the Islanders rallied to tie it.

DeBrusk also set up Derek Forbort's first career short-handed goal when he moved the puck quickly up the right wing and made a nice drop pass to Pavel Zacha, who centered it to a charging Forbort. The veteran defenseman fired a rising wrist shot that beat Varlamov into the upper right corner, pushing Boston ahead 3-2 late in the second.

But New York tied it again early in the third when Cizikas spun around the net and tucked the puck in off Ullmark's body.

NOTES

Boston center David Krejci missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. "If it was playoffs he'd be playing, but we're just making sure we're being cautionary," coach Jim Montgomery said after the morning skate.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Play the second game in a five-game trip on Friday at the Arizona Coyotes.
Bruins: Continue their five-game homestand Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

