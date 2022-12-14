Read full article on original website
Four TSTC grads hired by Texas firm
Four graduates in the precision machining technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus have been hired by a Texas-based producer of machined products and assemblies for the aerospace and defense industries. Universal Machining Industries Inc., in Muenster in Cooke County, has hired Calvin Golden, of Temple, Dylan...
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
RG3 gives back to kids in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal
Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
All the Reasons Why People Are Flocking to Waco This Winter
Magnolia Silos, Mayborn Museum Complex, a beer spa, and more. The first few things that come to mind when you think of Waco probably include Baylor University, HGTV’s home renovating TV show Fixer Upper, and most likely Magnolia Market. While those are all great reasons to visit this thriving city, a booming arts scene, the staggering array of dining options, and the wealth of ways to enjoy the outdoors give other Texas towns a run for their money.
Local fraternity gives back by mentoring young men across Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen-Fort Hood Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity serves as mentors to young boys in Bell, McLennan and Coryell County. They spoke with Texas Today anchor Jasmin Caldwell about how the Killeen-Fort Hood Kappa League program helps to empower at-risk youth in the community. The program also help kids make positive life choices that may enable them.
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
HazMat situation in Waco at struck natural gas line
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is reporting a HazMat situation in Waco. According to the department, the situation occurred in the 2300 block of Lake Ridge Circle on Thursday, Dec. 15. Waco FD said units from the fire department and HazMat team are operating at a natural...
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found
WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
1 Student Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Burnet (Burnet, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Burnet on Wednesday. The crash happened in Burnet. According to the reports, an unknown vehicle and an unknown student were involved in the collision.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Georgetown (Georgetown, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Georgetown on Thursday. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just south of State Highway 29 at around 7 a.m.
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
Temple’s BSW Health celebrating 125 years
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple’s Baylor Scott & White Medical Center is celebrating its 125th anniversary!. The company said that what started with a handshake and a clinic partnership has evolved into a nationally-recognized hospital and the largest academic medical program at Baylor Scott & White Health.
Man arrested in connection to 66th homicide in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested in connection to a South Austin homicide in early December. The Austin Police Department said members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio, 39, on Wednesday, December 14. Lucio is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. On Tuesday,...
Pedestrian dead in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
