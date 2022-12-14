Read full article on original website
Understaffing, poor management blamed for death of inmate as Nassau County Correctional Center by some at public hearing
Some corrections officers say they are also skeptical of the new corrections commissioner recently appointed by the Blakeman administration.
Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Officer on leave, internal affairs probe launched as result of Julie Minogue murder case
Officials in Milford say a police officer has been placed on administrative leave amid an internal affairs investigation into the events leading to the killing of Julie Minogue. The investigation is looking into why an officer did not resubmit an arrest warrant for Ewen Dewitt, the suspect charged with murdering...
Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death
Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order.
Police arrest Norwalk man for allegedly selling drugs
Police say they found and arrested Sequon Satawhite who matched tips they were given.
Police arrest men allegedly part of Nassau burglary spree
Police say they have arrested the men behind a burglary spree in Nassau County. News 12 is told officers pulled over Oreall Thomas and Shaun Williams after they got a call about a theft at a TJ Maxx in Carle Place. Police say the two also stole over $15,000 in...
Nassau officials announce multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft bust
Nassau County officials announced a major bust involving catalytic converter thefts. They say they seized $3.9 million in cash in the one-year investigation, which also involved Homeland Security and the Postal Service. Nassau officials said search warrants were executed Tuesday at two Long Beach residences where two brothers in their...
Police: Woodfield Road in West Hempstead closed due to deadly hit-and-run investigation
Authorities say the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. According to detectives, a witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road. As the witness tried to render aid to the individual, a four-door sedan traveling westbound on the road struck the victim and did not stop.
Police: Two suspects wanted for robbing Baldwin smoke shop at gunpoint
After 8 p.m. Thursday, detectives say two men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Shop on Merrick Road, held a handgun to an employee and demanded money.
District officials: Newburgh school security guards attacked
District officials say the parent was driving the wrong way and refused the guard's directions to go another way.
Spring Valley Police Department’s first Haitian officer dies at age 66
Demetrius was the first Haitian police officer in the Spring Valley Police Department, and was given numerous awards during his career.
Duchess County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after crack cocaine found in home
The Duchess County Task Force says it found crack cocaine at a residence on Weed Street earlier this month, which led to the arrest of Raymond White.
AG sues East Meadow nursing home over financial fraud, neglect claims
An East Meadow nursing home is being sued by New York state over claims of fraud and abuse. Attorney General Letitia James says the owners of Fulton Commons Care Center stole over $16 million in Medicare and Medicaid funds. James also says the fraud left the facility understaffed leading to...
Suspect wanted for shooting man in front of Westchester Avenue lounge Sunday
Authorities say that a verbal dispute in front of the Plush 101 Lounge ended with the man firing a single shot and hitting another person in the foot.
Police seek public’s help to locate driver in fatal Ronkonkoma hit-and-run
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene after killing a pedestrian in Ronkonkoma earlier this month. According to police, Robert Twiford parked his vehicle on the off ramp of the eastbound Long Island Expressway at exit 60, exited the vehicle, and, while in the lane of travel, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Dec. 5 at approximately 8 p.m.
Defendant in Jennifer Dulos case released from custody again
Kent Mawhinney, who is charged in connection to the murder of Jennifer Dulos, is out of custody again but now on house arrest after a judge reduced his bond during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court Thursday.
Bomb threat forces evacuation of New City Elementary School
Clarkstown police tell News 12 that someone called New City Elementary School this morning and said a bomb was going to go off.
NYPD: Man fatally struck by excavator at construction site
Police say that a man was struck in the head by an excavator at a Tremont construction site on Thursday. The incident took place just before noon at 334 East 176 St. NYPD officials say they found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head by the bucket part of an excavator at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.
Jersey City man convicted of federal crimes related to Jan. 6 riot
A Jersey City man who posted videos of himself at the riots at the United States Capitol has been convicted of federal charges.
‘Very nervous and afraid.’ String of delivery driver robberies rattles restaurant owners
Restaurant owners around New Jersey say that they are worried following several incidents of food delivery drivers being robbed. The latest incident happened in Clifton. Police have arrested two people who attempted to rob a delivery driver at knifepoint. Officials say 18-year-old Najim Wadud, of East Orange, and a 17-year-old...
