ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police arrest men allegedly part of Nassau burglary spree

Police say they have arrested the men behind a burglary spree in Nassau County. News 12 is told officers pulled over Oreall Thomas and Shaun Williams after they got a call about a theft at a TJ Maxx in Carle Place. Police say the two also stole over $15,000 in...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police seek public’s help to locate driver in fatal Ronkonkoma hit-and-run

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene after killing a pedestrian in Ronkonkoma earlier this month. According to police, Robert Twiford parked his vehicle on the off ramp of the eastbound Long Island Expressway at exit 60, exited the vehicle, and, while in the lane of travel, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Dec. 5 at approximately 8 p.m.
RONKONKOMA, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man fatally struck by excavator at construction site

Police say that a man was struck in the head by an excavator at a Tremont construction site on Thursday. The incident took place just before noon at 334 East 176 St. NYPD officials say they found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head by the bucket part of an excavator at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy