Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene after killing a pedestrian in Ronkonkoma earlier this month. According to police, Robert Twiford parked his vehicle on the off ramp of the eastbound Long Island Expressway at exit 60, exited the vehicle, and, while in the lane of travel, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Dec. 5 at approximately 8 p.m.

RONKONKOMA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO