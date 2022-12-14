Read full article on original website
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana.
Residents in five Texas cities overwhelmingly approved ballot measures that sought to ban arrests and citations for carrying less than 4 ounces of marijuana in most instances.
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
RG3 gives back to kids in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal
Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
houstoniamag.com
All the Reasons Why People Are Flocking to Waco This Winter
Magnolia Silos, Mayborn Museum Complex, a beer spa, and more. The first few things that come to mind when you think of Waco probably include Baylor University, HGTV’s home renovating TV show Fixer Upper, and most likely Magnolia Market. While those are all great reasons to visit this thriving city, a booming arts scene, the staggering array of dining options, and the wealth of ways to enjoy the outdoors give other Texas towns a run for their money.
Local fraternity gives back by mentoring young men across Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen-Fort Hood Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity serves as mentors to young boys in Bell, McLennan and Coryell County. They spoke with Texas Today anchor Jasmin Caldwell about how the Killeen-Fort Hood Kappa League program helps to empower at-risk youth in the community. The program also help kids make positive life choices that may enable them.
HazMat situation in Waco at struck natural gas line
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is reporting a HazMat situation in Waco. According to the department, the situation occurred in the 2300 block of Lake Ridge Circle on Thursday, Dec. 15. Waco FD said units from the fire department and HazMat team are operating at a natural...
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found
WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
CBS Austin
Man arrested in connection to 66th homicide in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested in connection to a South Austin homicide in early December. The Austin Police Department said members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio, 39, on Wednesday, December 14. Lucio is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. On Tuesday,...
fox44news.com
Pedestrian dead in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
Prop A to be reinstated after petitioners get over 500 signatures: Report
Harker Heights residents voted in majority to pass Prop A during the 2022 midterms. In November, however, it was repealed by city council.
KWTX
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Facebook’s parent company, Meta, on Thursday announced it is pausing construction of is new facility in Temple. “In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple which will result in a temporary construction pause while we update our plans,” said a Meta spokesperson in a statement sent to KWTX.
1 dead in crash on I-35 southbound in Georgetown
Georgetown Police said there was a fatal crash on I-35 southbound Thursday morning.
