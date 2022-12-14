ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harker Heights, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

RG3 gives back to kids in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal

Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
houstoniamag.com

All the Reasons Why People Are Flocking to Waco This Winter

Magnolia Silos, Mayborn Museum Complex, a beer spa, and more. The first few things that come to mind when you think of Waco probably include Baylor University, HGTV’s home renovating TV show Fixer Upper, and most likely Magnolia Market. While those are all great reasons to visit this thriving city, a booming arts scene, the staggering array of dining options, and the wealth of ways to enjoy the outdoors give other Texas towns a run for their money.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Local fraternity gives back by mentoring young men across Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen-Fort Hood Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity serves as mentors to young boys in Bell, McLennan and Coryell County. They spoke with Texas Today anchor Jasmin Caldwell about how the Killeen-Fort Hood Kappa League program helps to empower at-risk youth in the community. The program also help kids make positive life choices that may enable them.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

HazMat situation in Waco at struck natural gas line

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is reporting a HazMat situation in Waco. According to the department, the situation occurred in the 2300 block of Lake Ridge Circle on Thursday, Dec. 15. Waco FD said units from the fire department and HazMat team are operating at a natural...
WACO, TX
LoneStar 92

One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man

Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WACO, TX
KCEN

UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found

WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
WACO, TX
CBS Austin

Man arrested in connection to 66th homicide in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested in connection to a South Austin homicide in early December. The Austin Police Department said members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio, 39, on Wednesday, December 14. Lucio is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. On Tuesday,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Pedestrian dead in Waco crash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Facebook’s parent company, Meta, on Thursday announced it is pausing construction of is new facility in Temple. “In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple which will result in a temporary construction pause while we update our plans,” said a Meta spokesperson in a statement sent to KWTX.
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy