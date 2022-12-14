ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

manninglive.com

Local police officer raises funds to help families in need

Last November, Officer David Woods (pictured below) who has been with the City of Manning Police Department for two years, got approval from Chief Grice for the officers to participate in ‘No Shave November.’. No Shave November is a month long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming...
MANNING, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree families begin picking up Christmas gifts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC Columbia News is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Beginning today, Angel Tree families are able to stop by and pick up the items on their wish lists, including toys, bicycles, stockings, and clothes. Bianca Patterson, a single mom with...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County raising pay for public safety employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council has approved pay raises for public safety employees. The county says pay for these departments falls behind other counties, making it difficult to fill positions. County Administrator Leonardo Brown’s says the raises will increase the deputies salaries from $40,001 to $45,000. "It’s...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Angel Tree gift pickup happening today at State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Families in need of a Christmas miracle are picking up their gifts today through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program!. The toys, clothes, bicycles and stockings will be distributed to nearly 2,500 children and their families starting this morning at the State Fairgrounds. Volunteers from...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

CCGOP Christmas Party - Dec. 15

Clarendon County GOP will hold their Christmas Party Meeting tonight, Dec. 15, at the Cornerstone Fellowship FWB Church, 2116 Greeleyville Hwy, Manning. Doors open at 6pm, Supper at 6:30, Meeting begins at 7pm.
MANNING, SC
News19 WLTX

Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia law firm having free bike helmet giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents, if you’re giving your child a new bike, scooter, or a pair of rollerblades this Christmas, a Columbia law firm wants to emphasize the importance of your child wearing a properly-fitting helmet. And the law firm is going to help add some holiday cheer...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
ORANGEBURG, SC
Columbia Star

Richland One Employee Profile

So much can happen in students lives in and out of school—they could be dealing with bullying, losing their home, or falling behind in their schoolwork. These issues can cause students to go through a lot of emotions they may not know how to handle. “No student is the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Duke Energy Progress seeks rate increase for more than 170k customers

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina could see an increase in their monthly bills starting next spring. The utility company, which serves customers in parts of Sumter, Clarendon, Kershaw, and Lee counties, is seeking a rate hike that would see the average customer’s bill rise more than $20 per month over the next three years.
LEE COUNTY, SC

