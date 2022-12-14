Read full article on original website
Related
manninglive.com
Local police officer raises funds to help families in need
Last November, Officer David Woods (pictured below) who has been with the City of Manning Police Department for two years, got approval from Chief Grice for the officers to participate in ‘No Shave November.’. No Shave November is a month long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming...
WIS-TV
Midlands mother funds billboards remembering lives lost to gun violence, encouraging safe firearm storage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother who lost her son to gun violence has put up billboards across the Midlands, remembering lives cut short and encouraging safe storage of firearms. The woman, who paid for the campaign anonymously using her son’s life insurance money, made the donation in partnership with...
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree families begin picking up Christmas gifts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC Columbia News is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Beginning today, Angel Tree families are able to stop by and pick up the items on their wish lists, including toys, bicycles, stockings, and clothes. Bianca Patterson, a single mom with...
Richland County raising pay for public safety employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council has approved pay raises for public safety employees. The county says pay for these departments falls behind other counties, making it difficult to fill positions. County Administrator Leonardo Brown’s says the raises will increase the deputies salaries from $40,001 to $45,000. "It’s...
abccolumbia.com
Angel Tree gift pickup happening today at State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Families in need of a Christmas miracle are picking up their gifts today through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program!. The toys, clothes, bicycles and stockings will be distributed to nearly 2,500 children and their families starting this morning at the State Fairgrounds. Volunteers from...
A canopy of lights on Main Street in Columbia, SC
The Main Street District installed 28,000 canopy lights to brighten up downtown Columbia.
WIS-TV
Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
manninglive.com
CCGOP Christmas Party - Dec. 15
Clarendon County GOP will hold their Christmas Party Meeting tonight, Dec. 15, at the Cornerstone Fellowship FWB Church, 2116 Greeleyville Hwy, Manning. Doors open at 6pm, Supper at 6:30, Meeting begins at 7pm.
WIS-TV
Racist vandalism spray painted in high school restroom
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
WIS-TV
Columbia law firm having free bike helmet giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents, if you’re giving your child a new bike, scooter, or a pair of rollerblades this Christmas, a Columbia law firm wants to emphasize the importance of your child wearing a properly-fitting helmet. And the law firm is going to help add some holiday cheer...
WIS-TV
Local networking group surprises restaurant servers with thousand dollar tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A busy restaurant, a hard-working server, and a group of generous professionals: add it all up, and it was the perfect recipe for some holiday cheer at Cafe Strudel in Lexington. On any normal day, the popular diner is packed with hungry customers. In the midst...
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
Columbia Star
Richland One Employee Profile
So much can happen in students lives in and out of school—they could be dealing with bullying, losing their home, or falling behind in their schoolwork. These issues can cause students to go through a lot of emotions they may not know how to handle. “No student is the...
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department warns residents to be aware of increased fire hazards around the holidays
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — While Christmas decorations may be fun to put up, they can also be major fire hazards. Nationwide, Christmas trees and decorations account for almost a thousand house fires a year according to the National Fire Protection Association. “We just want everybody to have a safe...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Duke Energy Progress seeks rate increase for more than 170k customers
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina could see an increase in their monthly bills starting next spring. The utility company, which serves customers in parts of Sumter, Clarendon, Kershaw, and Lee counties, is seeking a rate hike that would see the average customer’s bill rise more than $20 per month over the next three years.
How a former car wash on Gervais Street could solve flooding in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A solution for flooding near Columbia’s Five Points could be coming soon. Columbia City Council is looking to turn a once popular business into a retention pond. Constan Car Wash was a bustling place with lots of vehicles looking to get clea, it was where...
Comments / 1