FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
West Louisville's Winter Wonderland at Shawnee Park showcases talented singers
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- West Louisville is getting ready for their first ever Winter Wonderland. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the producers of this holiday celebration. OneWest, the nonprofit committed to commercial growth in the West End of Louisville, presents Winter Wonderland, December 16 through the 18th. The 3...
WLKY.com
One day of tickets left for 'A Wizard's Christmas' at Louisville Palace
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can enter a magical, wizarding world without even leaving Louisville. "A Wizard’s Christmas" dinner show and marketplace is taking place at the Louisville Palace. The Harry Potter-inspired event is happening over the next several days but most tickets are sold out. There are only...
wdrb.com
Actor, director Ethan Hawke spotted at Louisville brunch spot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor, director and producer Ethan Hawke was spotted at a local brunch spot. He stopped by Morning Fork on Frankfort Avenue earlier this week. The restaurant posted photos to its Facebook page, saying "You never know who you will see at Morning Fork!" Hawke has been...
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
'It was a place everybody wanted to be': Book highlighting Russell neighborhood to hit shelves in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A book highlighting a historic West End neighborhood is set to hit the shelves in 2023. Tuesday, the Louisville Story Program reached its Kickstarter goal of $15,000. Now, after three years of writing, 26 Russell neighborhood voices will tell first-hand accounts of growing up in that rich community over the years.
WLKY.com
Louisville Skating Academy presents 18th annual 'Nutcracker on Ice' this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Create a new holiday tradition this year as Louisville Skating Academy presents its 18th annual "Nutcracker on Ice." There are shows at Iceland Sports Complex on Dec. 17 and 18 at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. "Nutcracker on Ice" is a 90-minute abridged version of the classic...
WLKY.com
Here's when Condado Tacos is expected to open in Louisville's Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Now that TopGolf has finally opened in the Oxmoor Center, a fast growing taco chain is ready to move forward with a restaurant to complement it,Louisville Business First reports. Ohio-based Condado Tacos offers build-your-own tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic...
Wave 3
Dawn Coleman Court
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is now hiring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria, a Cincinnati-area staple, is getting closer to opening. The restaurant is located near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. We don't yet know exactly when it will open, as the website still just says "Coming Soon," but we do know...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
WLKY.com
New monument in Jeffersontown will honor Vietnam veterans
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There was the countdown, and then applause as shovels hit the dirt Thursday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park in Jeffersontown. Yung Nguyen's smile couldn't be missed. Nguyen, who arrived to Louisville in 1981, is the driving force behind the project. He and others created a foundation and helped secure funds to make the project a reality.
WLKY.com
PREVIEW: UofL women's volleyball taking on Pittsburgh in Final Four
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville women's volleyball team is getting ready for their Final Four match in Omaha. It's only their second Final Four appearance ever — the first being last year. In this match, they're taking on a familiar opponent: Pittsburgh. They've played them twice...
WLKY.com
'It's unfair': Louisville couple that lost 2 children in crash shares both heartbreak and joy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shaking his head, and with his eyes welling with tears, Justice Hunter said, "It's unfair we have to live through this." He and his girlfriend of six years lost their two young sons in mid-November. "A month. It's been that long, it feels like it. But...
WLKY.com
Voting for name of 40-foot nutcracker on Shelbyville Road down to 5 finalists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The giant nutcracker that lives on Shelbyville Road is closer to getting a name. PriceWeber, the advertising agency where the nutcracker is located, recently asked for help naming the figure. Now, they're down five names. The five finalists are:. Beau of Louisville. Jingle Ginger-pants. Kringle McCrackle.
wdrb.com
West Louisville Holiday Festival brings the community together during the holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Celebrate the season at the West Louisville Holiday Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the organizers before the event on Saturday, December 17th. Bring the whole family to this holiday tradition. Listen to live music from local artist, win door prizes, get pictures with Santa,...
WLKY.com
Catholic Charities of Louisville acquires new headquarters downtown to serve those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Catholic Charities of Louisville will soon have a new home to serve those in need. The nonprofit has acquired a new headquarters on East Broadway. The building will soon bring employees under one roof downtown to serve refugees, the poor, and others in the community. "We...
wdrb.com
Louisville doctors and survivors warn about the potential signs of an aneurysm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A silent killer claimed the life of a nationally known sports writer. Grant Wahl died from an aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” she wrote on her husband’s website, referring to the wall that surrounds the heart.
WLKY.com
Weekend weather planner: Chilly temps and the chance to see some snowflakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We can hang up the umbrellas and break out the sunglasses this weekend, but you'll also be grabbing for the heavy coats as cold air settles into the region over the next few days. This content is imported from Giphy. You may be able to find...
WLKY.com
Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
WLKY.com
UofL volleyball beats Pitt in 5 sets, heads to NCAA Championship for first time ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville women's volleyball team is headed to the 2022 NCAA Championship for the first time in team history. The Cards walked away winners following an intense Final Four matchup against the University of Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The teams went into five sets,...
