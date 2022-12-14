ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

One day of tickets left for 'A Wizard's Christmas' at Louisville Palace

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can enter a magical, wizarding world without even leaving Louisville. "A Wizard’s Christmas" dinner show and marketplace is taking place at the Louisville Palace. The Harry Potter-inspired event is happening over the next several days but most tickets are sold out. There are only...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Actor, director Ethan Hawke spotted at Louisville brunch spot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor, director and producer Ethan Hawke was spotted at a local brunch spot. He stopped by Morning Fork on Frankfort Avenue earlier this week. The restaurant posted photos to its Facebook page, saying "You never know who you will see at Morning Fork!" Hawke has been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras

ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Here's when Condado Tacos is expected to open in Louisville's Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Now that TopGolf has finally opened in the Oxmoor Center, a fast growing taco chain is ready to move forward with a restaurant to complement it,Louisville Business First reports. Ohio-based Condado Tacos offers build-your-own tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dawn Coleman Court

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is now hiring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria, a Cincinnati-area staple, is getting closer to opening. The restaurant is located near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. We don't yet know exactly when it will open, as the website still just says "Coming Soon," but we do know...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

New monument in Jeffersontown will honor Vietnam veterans

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There was the countdown, and then applause as shovels hit the dirt Thursday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park in Jeffersontown. Yung Nguyen's smile couldn't be missed. Nguyen, who arrived to Louisville in 1981, is the driving force behind the project. He and others created a foundation and helped secure funds to make the project a reality.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PREVIEW: UofL women's volleyball taking on Pittsburgh in Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville women's volleyball team is getting ready for their Final Four match in Omaha. It's only their second Final Four appearance ever — the first being last year. In this match, they're taking on a familiar opponent: Pittsburgh. They've played them twice...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville doctors and survivors warn about the potential signs of an aneurysm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A silent killer claimed the life of a nationally known sports writer. Grant Wahl died from an aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” she wrote on her husband’s website, referring to the wall that surrounds the heart.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
LOUISVILLE, KY

