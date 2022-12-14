REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the United States on Friday as an end neared to Trump-era asylum restrictions. Ahead of that, illegal border crossings of single adults dipped in November, according to a Justice Department court filing released Friday, though it gave no explanation for why. It also did not account for families traveling with young children and children traveling alone. Migrants are anticipating the end of a public-health rule known as Title 42, which has left some biding time in Mexico. Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Border cities, most notably El Paso, Texas, are facing a daily influx of migrants that the Biden administration expects to grow if asylum restrictions are lifted. Republican-led states have asked a federal appeals court to keep Title 42 in plac e beyond Wednesday’s scheduled end. A decision could come down to the wire.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO