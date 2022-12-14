Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CLE mother upset after daughter was allegedly attacked at cheerleader sleepover
Michelle Mills of Cleveland was left upset, saddened and stunned after she said her 10-year-old daughter came home from a youth cheerleading sleepover with broken ribs.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police ask for information on double shooting
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are recovering in a local hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Elyria police said both victims were found laying in the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street around 4 p.m. They have been identified as Marius Aiden...
cleveland19.com
Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month. According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd. The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police. After the...
Two teens found shot in the road in Elyria
Elyria police are investigating a shooting that injured two teenagers.
13abc.com
TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
Woman held hostage; couple helps police capture armed men in Akron
Police surrounded the home, but the suspects tried to leave while holding a gun to a woman’s head.
13abc.com
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
cleveland19.com
93-year-old woman strikes pedestrian in fatal Lorain County crash, troopers say
BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 93-year-old woman struck and killed a 75-year-old man on Thursday evening. Troopers say a 2017 Ford Focus was being driven westbound on State Route 18, east of Gore Orphanage Road by a 93-year-old, of Wellington. A pedestrian,...
Lorain man convicted of trafficking fentanyl gets over 11 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Lorain man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the possession and distribution of fentanyl has been sentenced by a federal judge to more than 11 years in prison. Juan Torres Saez, 39, was arrested in February after investigators linked him to two packages...
Elderly pedestrian hit, killed in crash with 93-year-old driver
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 75-year-old man was hit and killed while walking along State Route 18 in Lorain County on Thursday evening.
Two Bodies Were Found Ten Days After Two Teens Went Missing In Toledo, Ohio
Five people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation
BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
Woman fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s St.Clair-Superior neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute Monday in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, according to police. Edwin Cook, 34, of Cleveland was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 74th Street, south of Korman Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Cook in the dining room of the home with a gunshot wound to his head.
Man accused of raping Mahoning County deputy enters plea in unrelated case
Rondell Harris, 33, of Cleveland, entered a guilty plea before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas to a charge of disrupting public service.
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
Oberlin College fully pays $36.6M penalty in Gibson’s Bakery libel lawsuit
Bakery owners Allyn Gibson and his son, David Gibson, sued Oberlin College in November 2017 claiming they had been libeled by the school and their business had been harmed.
Cuyahoga County judge’s son gets life in prison for killing his wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Euclid man whose mother is a Cuyahoga County judge was ordered Wednesday to spend life in prison after a jury convicted him of killing his wife. Retired Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Patricia Cosgrove said Omnisun Azali will get his first chance at parole after serving 21 years behind bars. Azali is the son of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.
13abc.com
Bowling Green City Schools closing Friday due to student, staff illness
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday because so many students and staff members are sick. According to a message to families from district leaders, the school system hopes to slow the spread of illness among the BG City Schools community by closing school on Friday Dec. 16. The move gives custodial staff a chance to do a deep clean of all the buildings.
See the damage: Teen arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car into house
A 17-year-old has been arrested after stealing a car, leading police on a chase and crashing into the basement of a Cleveland home Tuesday morning.
11 Investigates: Retired Maumee officer claims he had no knowledge of Oath Keepers' anti-government stance before joining
MAUMEE, Ohio — A now-retired Maumee police sergeant told investigators that he was embarrassed by his membership in the anti-government Oath Keepers group and that he received death threats when the news was leaked in early September. Gregory Westrick was placed on administrative leave by the city on Sept....
Comments / 0