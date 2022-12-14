Read full article on original website
Oxford Leader
Group seeks to amend suit against Oxford schools
On November 29, a day after former Oxford School Board members Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey told the community the Nov. 30, 2021 could have been avoided had the district implemented their threats assessment policy, the Grewal Law firm filed a motion to amend Change4Oxford’s lawsuit into a class action complaint against the Oxford School District. If the class action amendment is allowed, the group of plaintiffs involved would expand to include every single child in the Oxford School District.
HometownLife.com
Northville City Council approves purchase agreement for new farmers market site
Plans to relocate Northville's farmers market moved forward earlier this month after the city council voted to sign a purchase agreement for the preferred location at Seven Mile and Main Street. The council voted unanimously during its Dec. 5 meeting to proceed with a deal to acquire nearly 3 acres...
Accuracy affirmed or errors exposed? Inside Michigan’s proposal recount
ST. JOHNS, MI – The rustling of paper overtakes a city hall meeting room as election workers recount thousands of ballots by hand from four central Michigan counties. Votes examined here are among hundreds of thousands from 43 counties recounted since last Wednesday. So far, results have changed very, very little.
Whitmer signs executive directive in preparation for Prop 3's implementation
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday instructing departments across the state to prepare for the implementation of Proposal 3.
Commerce horse farm at risk of closing over dispute with township
Even in winter, Windmill Farm Riding Academy in Commerce Township is business as usual. The farm offers lessons and hosts equestrian teams from five local high schools.
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer talks next 4 years including roads, possible tax cuts, and more presidential rumors
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In the heart of downtown Detroit during the holiday season, FOX 2 sat down with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist about their next four years in office - with jobs, the economy, and education of high interest to Michiganders. FOX 2: "What's the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan gov. wants to repeal pension tax to help seniors -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Here’s what Michigan’s pension tax repeal would mean for seniors. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for when the Democratic Party takes control...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 dispensaries open in Mount Clemens despite city saying they never issued permits
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – You can now buy recreational marijuana in Mount Clemens, even though the city doesn’t allow it. Two cannabis shops recently began selling adult-use marijuana after receiving licenses from the state regulatory agency. However, the city claims they never authorized such permits. The stores include...
traverseticker.com
Whitmer Signs Housing Bills Into Law
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of four bills into law this week that leaders say could provide a major boost to communities trying to build more workforce and attainable housing. Senate Bills 362, 364, 422, and 432 were “crafted to address various obstacles to workforce and attainable housing development...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Redford woman accused of embezzling $176K from Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in Whitmore Lake during employment
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Wayne County woman could face years in prison if convicted of stealing from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, has been arraigned on the following charges:. One count of Embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony. Two counts of Failure to...
Washington Examiner
Ten years after introduction, Michigan ponders future of Right to Work
(The Center Square) – Proponents are stating their case for right to work as this week marks the 10th anniversary of the passage of Michigan’s Right to Work law. The same advocates warn about the potential repeal of RTW in the state on the eve of Democratic majorities in both the state’s House of Representatives and Senate as well as a Democratic governor reelected for another four-year term.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grant funding helps Lake St. Clair Metropark add new accessible kayak launch
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There is now an accessible floating dock, launch and walkway at Lake St. Clair Metropark thanks to a grant awarded to improve the launch area. The park also added two new sand launch areas, a parking area with trailer spaces, a drop-off area, accessible walkways and parking.
wemu.org
AG Nessel eyes guns in the Capitol after Wolverine Watchmen sentencing
Michigan’s attorney general is setting her sights forward following the sentencing of three men Thursday in a plot to kidnap the governor. Among those priorities is seeing through a trial of five remaining suspects being bound over in Antrim County. Attorney General Dana Nessel recommends they cooperate with authorities...
15-year-old Abigail Jett disappeared from her Macomb Township home Tuesday night
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to track down a missing teen. Abigail Jett, 15, was last seen by her family at their home Tuesday evening.
fox2detroit.com
Flu cases rising in Southeast Michigan, nationwide
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The fall and winter has always been a concern for health officials who feared a tripledemic. Now it's coming true as flu cases are spiking. Influenza cases are on the rise across the country and Southeast Michigan. "This idea of a tripledemic - so the...
Missing teen located after disappearing from her Macomb Township home Tuesday night
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to track down a missing teen. Abigail Jett, 15, was last seen by her family at their home Tuesday evening.
Gov. Whitmer directs state to take action after passage of Prop 3
Governor Whitmer signed her name to an executive directive on Wednesday, taking the next steps after the passage of Proposal 3.
‘There’s nature everywhere:’ family who found climate haven home in Michigan
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Climate change continues to impact the world and people are flocking to Michigan, now seen as a ‘climate haven.’. One family uprooted their lives in Oregon due to the raging wildfires. Another...
Michigan adds 13,043 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 181 deaths
The State of Michigan added 13,043 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
