ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Oxford Leader

Group seeks to amend suit against Oxford schools

On November 29, a day after former Oxford School Board members Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey told the community the Nov. 30, 2021 could have been avoided had the district implemented their threats assessment policy, the Grewal Law firm filed a motion to amend Change4Oxford’s lawsuit into a class action complaint against the Oxford School District. If the class action amendment is allowed, the group of plaintiffs involved would expand to include every single child in the Oxford School District.
traverseticker.com

Whitmer Signs Housing Bills Into Law

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of four bills into law this week that leaders say could provide a major boost to communities trying to build more workforce and attainable housing. Senate Bills 362, 364, 422, and 432 were “crafted to address various obstacles to workforce and attainable housing development...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Ten years after introduction, Michigan ponders future of Right to Work

(The Center Square) – Proponents are stating their case for right to work as this week marks the 10th anniversary of the passage of Michigan’s Right to Work law. The same advocates warn about the potential repeal of RTW in the state on the eve of Democratic majorities in both the state’s House of Representatives and Senate as well as a Democratic governor reelected for another four-year term.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

AG Nessel eyes guns in the Capitol after Wolverine Watchmen sentencing

Michigan’s attorney general is setting her sights forward following the sentencing of three men Thursday in a plot to kidnap the governor. Among those priorities is seeing through a trial of five remaining suspects being bound over in Antrim County. Attorney General Dana Nessel recommends they cooperate with authorities...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Flu cases rising in Southeast Michigan, nationwide

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The fall and winter has always been a concern for health officials who feared a tripledemic. Now it's coming true as flu cases are spiking. Influenza cases are on the rise across the country and Southeast Michigan. "This idea of a tripledemic - so the...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy