Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Clackamas takes on Beaverton with 42-38 win in girl’s basketball
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Wednesday was a big night for the top two girl’s teams in Oregon. They collided in the court in Beaverton and FOX 12′s Nick Krupke was there for the match between the Beavers and Clackamas, number one and number two in the latest OSAA Coaches Poll.
‘Access attorney’ will be placed in the Rockwood community, officials say
Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez. A Vancouver couple is spreading Christmas cheer this year by giving back to their community. The Christmas Ships take the Columbia and Willamette rivers each year to spread holiday cheer, and this year is no different!
Nearly 100-year-old N. Portland pool permanently closes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia Pool, a North Portland swimming facility for nearly 100 years, is permanently closed, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Thursday. The pool first closed in 2020 due to COVID and has remained unused since, although the closure was thought to be temporary. The permanent...
Family donates tree to Washougal
The city of Washougal gave local residents a special gift during its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event, held Thursday, Dec. 1, in downtown Washougal. The celebration marked the first time in a decade that the city has had a harvested holiday tree at the center of Reflection Plaza.
Quinn resigns from Camas School Board
Incoming Camas city administrator Doug Quinn has resigned from the Camas School Board. Board members “reluctantly” accepted Quinn’s resignation during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, according to a news release issued by the Camas School District. “I’m very privileged to have known (Doug) in this capacity,”...
Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez
More police needed on streets, in schools to combat ‘strain on public safety,’ Portland officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County, Gresham, and Portland leaders came together to show a united front in combatting issues in the area on Wednesday. Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall, and Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg gathered at the Multnomah County Courthouse to speak on public safety and growing concerns in the community.
Truck vs semi accident on US 12 leads to injury
A Camas man was injured following a truck vs semi accident on Highway 12. The Washington State Patrol shared details with KXRO regarding an accident on Thursday between Oakville and Elma, outside of Porter. According to their official report, a 23-year-old Winlock man was driving west on US 12 in...
Mayor Monday: Ridgefield YMCA, Costco to break ground in 2023
One of Washington's fastest-growing cities over the last few years is continuing its development boom with more projects from a wildlife refuge and YMCA to Costco.
717% uptick in calls directed to Portland Street Response
Over the last six months, the Portland Street Response has responded to a whopping 717% more calls than those received in 2021, according to a report from Portland State University.
Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland
(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
Lilia is a highly personal, hyper-seasonal Mexican restaurant like no other in Portland
Editor’s note: This week we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 4: Lilia, chef Juan Gomez’ hyper-seasonal spin on familiar Mexican dishes. Portland chef Juan Gomez took the call and fell...
Envoy two-story penthouse atop SW Portland pink landmark is for sale at $3,275,000
Long before the Pearl District pushed penthouses prices to the moon, Nob Hill was the address for Portland’s rich and famous. Grocery maven and former gold prospector Fred G. Meyer once occupied the top floor of the landmark 1929 Envoy residential building off West Burnside Street. The Envoy penthouse...
Washington County to open two severe weather shelters over the weekend
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Due to the potential for dangerous weather conditions over the weekend, Washington County will open two sever weather shelters to anyone who needs them. The first shelter is at the Salvation Army Building at 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue in Hillsboro, and the other location is...
Friday’s windy weather keeps Portland chilly, heavy frost likely Saturday morning
Portland will have sunny skies Friday, but breezy conditions will keep the air cold with gusts as strong as 25 mph likely through the day. Winds are even stronger as you near the western edge of the Columbia River Gorge. A gust of 52 mph was recorded in Corbett early Friday, and higher hills around the metro area may continue to see gusts of 20-30 mph. Portland’s morning low temperatures were in the high 20s to low 30s. The daytime high temperature should reach about 42 degrees.
Advocate expresses concern as youth gun violence grows in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Classes were canceled on Tuesday at Cleveland High School following a shooting that injured a 16-year-old student just outside of the Monday afternoon. According to PPB, Central Precinct officers responded to the school after someone called 911 at about 12:34 p.m. The school immediately went into lockdown.
‘Aren’t any words’ Sister of deadly crash victim demands accountability
