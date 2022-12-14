Portland will have sunny skies Friday, but breezy conditions will keep the air cold with gusts as strong as 25 mph likely through the day. Winds are even stronger as you near the western edge of the Columbia River Gorge. A gust of 52 mph was recorded in Corbett early Friday, and higher hills around the metro area may continue to see gusts of 20-30 mph. Portland’s morning low temperatures were in the high 20s to low 30s. The daytime high temperature should reach about 42 degrees.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO