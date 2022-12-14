ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kptv.com

Nearly 100-year-old N. Portland pool permanently closes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia Pool, a North Portland swimming facility for nearly 100 years, is permanently closed, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Thursday. The pool first closed in 2020 due to COVID and has remained unused since, although the closure was thought to be temporary. The permanent...
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Family donates tree to Washougal

The city of Washougal gave local residents a special gift during its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event, held Thursday, Dec. 1, in downtown Washougal. The celebration marked the first time in a decade that the city has had a harvested holiday tree at the center of Reflection Plaza.
WASHOUGAL, WA
camaspostrecord.com

Quinn resigns from Camas School Board

Incoming Camas city administrator Doug Quinn has resigned from the Camas School Board. Board members “reluctantly” accepted Quinn’s resignation during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, according to a news release issued by the Camas School District. “I’m very privileged to have known (Doug) in this capacity,”...
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

More police needed on streets, in schools to combat ‘strain on public safety,’ Portland officials say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County, Gresham, and Portland leaders came together to show a united front in combatting issues in the area on Wednesday. Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall, and Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg gathered at the Multnomah County Courthouse to speak on public safety and growing concerns in the community.
PORTLAND, OR
KXRO.com

Truck vs semi accident on US 12 leads to injury

A Camas man was injured following a truck vs semi accident on Highway 12. The Washington State Patrol shared details with KXRO regarding an accident on Thursday between Oakville and Elma, outside of Porter. According to their official report, a 23-year-old Winlock man was driving west on US 12 in...
CAMAS, WA
KXL

Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland

(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Friday’s windy weather keeps Portland chilly, heavy frost likely Saturday morning

Portland will have sunny skies Friday, but breezy conditions will keep the air cold with gusts as strong as 25 mph likely through the day. Winds are even stronger as you near the western edge of the Columbia River Gorge. A gust of 52 mph was recorded in Corbett early Friday, and higher hills around the metro area may continue to see gusts of 20-30 mph. Portland’s morning low temperatures were in the high 20s to low 30s. The daytime high temperature should reach about 42 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Advocate expresses concern as youth gun violence grows in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Classes were canceled on Tuesday at Cleveland High School following a shooting that injured a 16-year-old student just outside of the Monday afternoon. According to PPB, Central Precinct officers responded to the school after someone called 911 at about 12:34 p.m. The school immediately went into lockdown.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Aren’t any words’ Sister of deadly crash victim demands accountability

‘Access attorney’ will be placed in the Rockwood community, officials say. Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez. A Vancouver couple is spreading Christmas cheer this year by giving back to their community. The Christmas Ships take the Columbia and Willamette rivers each year to spread holiday...
