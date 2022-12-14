Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old man found dead after early morning shooting in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 30-year-old man was found dead after an early morning shooting in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. Friday (Dec. 16) in the 19400 block of Conant Street. Detroit police officers were called to the scene on reports of a possible shooting. They said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man impersonates police officer, shoots other man following altercation in Detroit
DETROIT – Police are looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and shooting another man in Detroit. At about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a suspect shot a man in his 50s after they had an altercation while driving, Detroit police said. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Employee fatally shot at Highland Park plant after argument with coworker
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An employee was fatally shot after an argument with another coworker at a Highland Park automotive plant, police say. The fight happened on Wednesday morning at a FAURECIA plant, which is where seats are made for the Jeep Wagoneer. Emmanuel Chapman was brought to a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Father of 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up
PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up. On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Single father has car stolen in Metro Detroit following auto theft trend
Having a car stolen is a major inconvenience for anyone, but a single parent who relies on that vehicle to see their kids and get to work can be life-changing. Navy veteran Brandan Diepenhorst woke up Tuesday (Dec. 13) morning to his daughter telling him their car was missing from in front of their home in Lincoln Park. And it’s much more than just an inconvenience for the single dad of five.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Employee shot, killed at automotive supplier plant in Highland Park, police say
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An employee was shot and killed Wednesday at an automotive supplier plant in Highland Park, police said. The incident happened Wednesday morning (Dec. 14) at the Faurecia plant in the 13000 block of Oakland Park Boulevard in Highland Park. Faurecia is an automotive supplier and the plant is UAW-represented.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 51-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 51-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Marcus Clay Smith was last seen on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Fordham Street in Detroit. Smith’s wife said he was going to work and to the store...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police seeking information on 4 suspects involved in non-fatal Detroit shooting
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking to identify four suspects that were involved in a non-fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Dec. 12 at 10:13 p.m. on 22000 West 7 Mile Road. Police say that the suspected shooter, a man that’s in the 20 to 35...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – All lanes have reopened. A car crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County. Michigan State Police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). View: Local...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gun stolen 52 years ago in Bloomfield Township returned to former officer’s granddaughter
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A former police officer’s gun that was stolen 52 years ago in Bloomfield Township has been returned to his granddaughter after being found in another state. Police said a Colt .38 was stolen Oct. 10, 1970, from the grandfather of Kristin Vajs. It had...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man fleeing police runs stop sign, causes crash that kills himself, innocent driver in Monroe County
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man driving a truck erratically in the front lawns of Bedford Township residents fled from police Thursday, went through a stop sign, and caused a crash that left him and an innocent driver dead, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Domestic violence suspect fleeing traffic stop runs stop sign, causes deadly Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were killed Thursday when a police chase ended with a violent crash in Monroe County. Police told Local 4 that the crash started as a traffic stop when the man behind the wheel was a suspect in a domestic violence complaint. Michigan State...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired when pickup truck abruptly changes lanes in front of SUV on Oakland County highway
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Shots were fired on an Oakland County highway when the driver of a pickup truck abruptly changed lanes in front of an SUV, according to police. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 13) on westbound I-696 at Farmington Road. A driver called officials...
ClickOnDetroit.com
WB I-94 back open after traffic incident involving unidentified woman’s body
Westbound I-94 between Haggerty and Belleville roads reopened around 2 a.m. Wednesday following a traffic incident involving an unidentified woman’s body. The incident occurred Tuesday, Dec. 13 when the Detroit Regional Communication Center was advised of an object being struck in the roadway. When Michigan State Police arrived, it was determined that the object struck was a woman’s body.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said. Officials said the text was sent at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14) to a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
ClickOnDetroit.com
SZA announces first arena tour and Detroit is her 3rd stop
DETROIT – SZA is going on her first arena tour, and Detroit is on the list of cities she is scheduled to visit. The R&B artist is touring with Omar Apollo and will be at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24. Doors open at 8 p.m. This is SZA’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Redford woman accused of embezzling $176K from Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in Whitmore Lake during employment
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Wayne County woman could face years in prison if convicted of stealing from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, has been arraigned on the following charges:. One count of Embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony. Two counts of Failure to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Hills woman facing auto insurance fraud charges after taking money from car crash survivor
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A 60-year-old Bloomfield Hills woman is facing charges linked to auto insurance fraud allegations. Officials said Cathy Rice was paid more than $12,000 in 2020 for case management services to an auto accident survivor that were never provided. Rice was arraigned on Nov. 28 in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s the most popular type of coffee in Michigan? ☕
Do you feel it, that lull? Your brain winding down as the holidays settle in and the tiring year comes to a close? When the motivation to do anything other than slip into some PJs slips away completely, signing off until the new year?. Maybe it’s just me, but when...
Comments / 0