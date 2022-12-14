ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Single father has car stolen in Metro Detroit following auto theft trend

Having a car stolen is a major inconvenience for anyone, but a single parent who relies on that vehicle to see their kids and get to work can be life-changing. Navy veteran Brandan Diepenhorst woke up Tuesday (Dec. 13) morning to his daughter telling him their car was missing from in front of their home in Lincoln Park. And it’s much more than just an inconvenience for the single dad of five.
Detroit police want help finding missing 51-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 51-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Marcus Clay Smith was last seen on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Fordham Street in Detroit. Smith’s wife said he was going to work and to the store...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – All lanes have reopened. A car crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County. Michigan State Police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). View: Local...
WB I-94 back open after traffic incident involving unidentified woman’s body

Westbound I-94 between Haggerty and Belleville roads reopened around 2 a.m. Wednesday following a traffic incident involving an unidentified woman’s body. The incident occurred Tuesday, Dec. 13 when the Detroit Regional Communication Center was advised of an object being struck in the roadway. When Michigan State Police arrived, it was determined that the object struck was a woman’s body.
SZA announces first arena tour and Detroit is her 3rd stop

DETROIT – SZA is going on her first arena tour, and Detroit is on the list of cities she is scheduled to visit. The R&B artist is touring with Omar Apollo and will be at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24. Doors open at 8 p.m. This is SZA’s...
What’s the most popular type of coffee in Michigan? ☕

Do you feel it, that lull? Your brain winding down as the holidays settle in and the tiring year comes to a close? When the motivation to do anything other than slip into some PJs slips away completely, signing off until the new year?. Maybe it’s just me, but when...
