ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County executive witnesses signing of same-sex marriage bill

By Alex Bozarjian, David Kalman
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iYEU_0jhj16XT00

President Joe Biden took pen to paper Tuesday to codify same-sex marriage protections into federal law.

The signing of the bill officially voids the Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman. It also mandates that states honor the validity of out-of-state marriage licenses.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter was on the South Lawn in Washington D.C. as the president signed the Respect for Marriage Act. The White House was lit up with rainbow colors, signifying the end of a 10-year battle.

For the first time in history, same-sex couples have marriage protections in all 50 states. The shift seemed impossible for many in Washington not too long ago.

"Oh my God. As a young man, I couldn't dream of the rights LGBTQ people have now," Coulter said.

Coulter said he couldn't turn down the president's invitation to witness history in the making.

He headed back to Detroit Tuesday evening after flying to D.C. that morning.

"This legislation protects and codifies same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law to make it's protected," said Coulter. "You know, it's personal to me."

Joshua Miller also feels personally impacted by the signing of the bill. He, too, works for Oakland County as an assistant prosecutor.

He came out as gay in college about two years before the Michigan Supreme Court banned same-sex marriage.

"In high school, I was terrified and at times contemplating suicide," Miller said. "And to know now this is where we are, it's — indescribable."

In 2021, 68% of Americans supported same-sex marriage, which was up 14 percentage points from 2014, according to surveys from the nonprofit and nonpartisan organization the Public Religious Research Institute.

Miller credits the change of heart to grassroots efforts and persuasion.

"The LGBT community by most estimates is 10% of the population, so you necessarily have to reach out to your friends, your allies," Miller said.

Coulter and Miller both took their positions to make a difference and fight for people who are different, but they say the work is far from over.

"LGBT people are still legally subject to discrimination in Michigan and a lot of people don't recognize that, so I think changing the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act is one of the last steps and just a really important thing to do to make sure everyone is treated equally," Coulter said.

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit News

Whitmer appoints Shawn Jacque as Detroit 36th District Court judge

Detroit — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed the current general counsel for Detroit's 36th District Court to be a judge in the same court. Shawn Jacque has been with 36th District Court since 2020, where he manages legal affairs of the court and serves as the legal adviser to the chief judge and various departments, according to a news release from Whitmer's office.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Taxpayers foot bill for recount costs above challengers’ fees

Oakland County’s role among 43 counties re-checking vote results for Propositions 2 and 3 is over, according to Clerk Lisa Brown. Jake Rollow, spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office, said results won’t be released until all 43 counties have completed their recounts. Of results submitted so...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Why a statue of Coleman Young may be heading to the U.S. Capitol

A new statue from Michigan will potentially be heading to the U.S. Capitol. Last week, the Michigan House passed a resolution to replace a the statue of former governor and slave owner Lewis Cass with one of Coleman Young — Detroit’s first Black mayor. “As we think about...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help

Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy