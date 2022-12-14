Read full article on original website
Five people injured in Roosevelt Ave accident in Springfield
Five people were injured in a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue Thursday morning.
Dozens relocated after GuestHouse Inn and Suites in Springfield condemned
A fence ringed the property at GuestHouse Inn and Suites in Springfield on Thursday as moving trucks and piles of stuff sat in the parking lot and boards went up on doors and windows. Residents were abruptly removed on Wednesday after the condemnation and closure of the hotel, where around...
One person injured in I-291 accident in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to I-291 Westbound Wednesday around 3 p.m. for a single car accident.
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Box truck causes road closure in Wilbraham
Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham is reopening shortly after a box truck wedged underneath a bridge.
Way Finders gifted $2M for City of Home initiative
Way Finders has been gifted $2 million from the MassMutual Foundation to help fund its City of Homes (COH) initiative.
Man struck, killed by vehicle near Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the scene around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. The adult male pedestrian was brought to Baystate...
Pedestrian dies after accident in Springfield
A man is dead Wednesday after an accident in Springfield.
Suspect wanted in connection with stealing from West Springfield business
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with stealing.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
Car accident in Holyoke knocks down traffic light, delays expected
A motor vehicle accident occurred Thursday morning at Sargeant and Main Street in Holyoke.
Driver killed in breakdown lane crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton
CHARLTON - A 27-year-old West Springfield woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car collided with a truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The crash, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes, remains under investigation. The highway was backed up while crews...
Vernon mill demolition continues after blaze
VERNON — While the former textile mill on Brooklyn Street had been partially demolished as of this morning, the families in the area temporarily displaced by Monday’s massive fire have not yet been able to return home. Fire Marshal Daniel Wasilewski said local officials were expecting the rest...
I-90 crash in Charlton traps West Springfield woman in her car, killing her
A woman from West Springfield was trapped in her Honda Civic Wednesday evening after a crash on I90 in Charlton.
Male Pedestrian Killed In Afternoon Springfield Car Crash: Police
A man has died following a pedestrian-involved crash in one Western Massachusetts city, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of Dwight and Congress streets in Springfield around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh on Twitter. The man hit was taken to...
Two injured after shooting in Holyoke
Two people were injured Wednesday after a shooting in Holyoke.
Gary Rom, Evelyn Korfias discovered dead in Huntington home, DA says
There were two people found dead in their Huntington home on Wednesday afternoon, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan stated. Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, both lived at 12 Nagler Cross Road in Huntington. Sullivan said a friend had stopped by their home to visit on Wednesday afternoon and discovered the two dead in the residence.
Crews remove vehicle from water along Pondside Road in Longmeadow
Firefighters removed a vehicle from a body of water along Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon.
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
