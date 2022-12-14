ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Man struck, killed by vehicle near Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the scene around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. The adult male pedestrian was brought to Baystate...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon mill demolition continues after blaze

VERNON — While the former textile mill on Brooklyn Street had been partially demolished as of this morning, the families in the area temporarily displaced by Monday’s massive fire have not yet been able to return home. Fire Marshal Daniel Wasilewski said local officials were expecting the rest...
VERNON, CT
MassLive.com

Gary Rom, Evelyn Korfias discovered dead in Huntington home, DA says

There were two people found dead in their Huntington home on Wednesday afternoon, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan stated. Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, both lived at 12 Nagler Cross Road in Huntington. Sullivan said a friend had stopped by their home to visit on Wednesday afternoon and discovered the two dead in the residence.
HUNTINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

