Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free & Wears Fur Coat In NYC After ‘SNL’ Surprise

Image Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez showed off her natural beauty as she bundled up in a black fur coat in New York City this week. The 30-year-old actress and singer wore an all-black ensemble under her floor-length fur coat that consisted of black sweats and a turtleneck sweater. She paired the monochrome look with black platform boots and accessorized with black shades. The Rare Beauty founder went fresh-faced as she was greeted by eager fans along the bustling streets of the Big Apple.

Selena Gomez walked past excited fans in New York, New York in Dec. 2022 (Photo: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

The sighting came just days after she made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live as her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short opened the show. She made her cameo as the co-stars read out fake eulogies for each other. “Wow, not much of a turnout. Marty did not want to be cremated. Too late,” Steve, 77, began. He went on to reveal his pal’s last words: “Tesla autopilot, engage.”

Selena Gomez appeared to wear no makeup during her outing in the Big Apple (Photo: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

“Oh, Steve, you bland overrated son a b—ch where did you go?” Martin, 72, said during his turn to grieve. “Seeing you in that casket reminds me of that classic SNL sketch, ‘D—k in a Box.’” He then went on to wonder who he would work with now that Steve had passed. That’s when Selena entered the chat: “What about me?” she said from off-stage before taking center stage with the comedians.

Selena also made headlines recently by responding to a TikTok user’s observation that she was “always skinny” while dating Justin Bieber. The video then showed an alleged comment Selena made possibly years ago on Instagram to a fan commenting on one of their breakups. “No love. [He’d] rather models. I’m just too normal,” the comment read.

Selena saw the TikTiok and dropped a sad emoji face in the comment section, sending fans into a frenzy. While some fans thought the emoji confirmed that the TikToker’s theory was correct, others argued that Selena was simply showing that she disliked that her and Justin’s relationship is still being brought up.

As fans know, Justin, 28, has been married to model Hailey Bieber, 26, since 2018. While fans feuded for years over the Justin and Hailey vs. Selena debacle, the two women came together at the Academy Museum‘s Gala in Los Angeles in October and posed for several snapshots, showing there was is bad blood.

Before that, Hailey appeared on the groundbreaking Call Her Daddy podcast and publicly spoke about her relationship with Selena for the first time. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” the Rhode Beauty founder explained. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine! That brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is.”