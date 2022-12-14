ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free & Wears Fur Coat In NYC After ‘SNL’ Surprise

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyZoZ_0jhj0sLX00
Image Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez showed off her natural beauty as she bundled up in a black fur coat in New York City this week. The 30-year-old actress and singer wore an all-black ensemble under her floor-length fur coat that consisted of black sweats and a turtleneck sweater. She paired the monochrome look with black platform boots and accessorized with black shades. The Rare Beauty founder went fresh-faced as she was greeted by eager fans along the bustling streets of the Big Apple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnFsW_0jhj0sLX00
Selena Gomez walked past excited fans in New York, New York in Dec. 2022 (Photo: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

The sighting came just days after she made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live as her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short opened the show. She made her cameo as the co-stars read out fake eulogies for each other. “Wow, not much of a turnout. Marty did not want to be cremated. Too late,” Steve, 77, began. He went on to reveal his pal’s last words: “Tesla autopilot, engage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Hgzu_0jhj0sLX00
Selena Gomez appeared to wear no makeup during her outing in the Big Apple (Photo: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

“Oh, Steve, you bland overrated son a b—ch where did you go?” Martin, 72, said during his turn to grieve. “Seeing you in that casket reminds me of that classic SNL sketch, ‘D—k in a Box.’” He then went on to wonder who he would work with now that Steve had passed. That’s when Selena entered the chat: “What about me?” she said from off-stage before taking center stage with the comedians.

Selena also made headlines recently by responding to a TikTok user’s observation that she was “always skinny” while dating Justin Bieber. The video then showed an alleged comment Selena made possibly years ago on Instagram to a fan commenting on one of their breakups. “No love. [He’d] rather models. I’m just too normal,” the comment read.

Selena saw the TikTiok and dropped a sad emoji face in the comment section, sending fans into a frenzy. While some fans thought the emoji confirmed that the TikToker’s theory was correct, others argued that Selena was simply showing that she disliked that her and Justin’s relationship is still being brought up.

As fans know, Justin, 28, has been married to model Hailey Bieber, 26, since 2018. While fans feuded for years over the Justin and Hailey vs. Selena debacle, the two women came together at the Academy Museum‘s Gala in Los Angeles in October and posed for several snapshots, showing there was is bad blood.

Before that, Hailey appeared on the groundbreaking Call Her Daddy podcast and publicly spoke about her relationship with Selena for the first time. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” the Rhode Beauty founder explained. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine! That brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inquisitr.com

Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot

Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Bare Baby Bump as She Snaps Bathroom Selfie in Bralette

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is getting closer to meeting her baby on the way. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a new shot of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Monday, showing her bare stomach as she wore an unbuttoned denim shirt and a bralette. As she snapped the bathroom selfie, Teigen put one hand on her bump as she stood in front of a sink in a casual outfit and black face mask. Last week, Teigen and husband John Legend, who...
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear

Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Mourns Husband tWitch After Death At 40: ‘I’ll Always Save The Last Dance For You’

(UPDATE: 12/14/2022 AT 6:49 P.M. ET): Stephen “tWitch” Boss died via a “gunshot wound to the head”, the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by Page Six confirms. The report also ruled his death a suicide and added that there was no suspected foul play. The case is closed as of Wednesday evening, Dec. 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
274K+
Followers
25K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy