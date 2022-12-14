ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Sweetly Kiss While Christmas Shopping With Her Son Max: Photos

HollywoodLife
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their tour of PDA as the duo shopped in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood on Monday, December 12! In pics you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the Marry Me actress, 53, looked fresh and gorgeous in a casual high bun, long green coat, and matching pants as she held hands with Ben and later reached up to embrace and kiss him in the parking lot. J.Lo accessorized with a pair of chic shades and white sneakers, along with a perfectly matched bag, for the outing. Ben, 50, rocked his usual jeans with a black t shirt, adding a stylish blue sport jacket and white Nikes.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during a previous outing (BACKGRID)

The Good Will Hunting actor was also seen affectionately placing his arm around JLo’s son Max, 14, as he appeared to show him a video on his smartphone. The blended family is definitely coming along nicely since Ben and Jen rekindled their previously defunct 2004 romance and married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. In fact, they were seen earlier this month Christmas tree shopping along with Max’s twin Emme Muniz, 14, and Ben’s kids with his ex Jennifer Garner, daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10!

Furthermore, a source told us there’s no bad blood between the 13 Going On 30 star and his new wife — they’re even planning to exchange gifts as the holiday season approaches! “They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they’ve got a great rapport,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. “There’s a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids,” including Ben’s eldest Violet and the twins, whom J.Lo shares with ex Marc Anthony, 54. “They are so happy and that just makes everything work,” the source explained.

A second source told us in separate comments that the relationship between the two moms and families “couldn’t be better.” “J.Lo is so thankful that her friendship with Jen has come leaps and bounds over the past several months,” the source remarked. “They had been growing closer since she and Ben reunited their romance, but J.Lo and Jen’s friendship is definitely deepening.

LOS ANGELES, CA
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women's issues, and political news.

