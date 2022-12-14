Tuesday’s Girls HS Basketball Rewind: No. 15 Independence takes down No. 1 Catholic

Kamyrn Kitchen and Jessica Worthey each scored 19 points to lead No. 15 Independence to a 62-61 upset win over No. 1 Charlotte Catholic.

That means when the new Sweet 16 poll debuts Friday morning, there will likely be a new No. 1 team.

Independence (6-1, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) jumped out to a 14-9 first quarter lead and was up 31-21 at halftime. Catholic made a big push in the third quarter and Independence was able to hold on in the fourth.

Olivia Fava had 19 points and Blanca Thomas, a top 10 national recruit, had 18 for Catholic (4-2, 1-1), which also lost to N.C. power 1-of-1 Academy, which is a non-association team.

Sydney Hayes, Alexander Central: had 15 points, four rebounds, two steals and made 5-of-10 3-point shots in a 73-39 win over Pine Lake Prep.

Kamryn Kitchen, Independence: team-high 19 points as No. 15 Independence upset No. 1 Charlotte Catholic.

Lindsey Nolan, Providence: 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals and five blocks in a 62-43 win over Butler.

Anastasia Sinclair, South Mecklenburg: 15 points, seven assists and four steals in a 61-13 win over Berry.

Symphani Stevens, Lincoln Charter: game-high 16 points in a 91-17 win over Victory Christian Gastonia.

Tuesday’s Girls Boxscores

(Sweet 16 rankings included)

NO. 15 INDEPENDENCE 62, NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 61

Independence 14 17 15 16 -- 62

Catholic 9 12 24 16 -- 61

Independence 62 -- Kamryn Kitchen 19, Jessica Worthey 19, Chloe Moss 14, Cabanis-Ali 6, H. Moss 4

Catholic 61 -- Olivia Fava 19, Blanca Thomas 18, Gough 9, McKain 9, Scales 3, McArdle 3

Records: Independence 6-1, 2-0; Catholic 4-2, 1-1

NO. 2 LAKE NORMAN 79, SOUTH IREDELL 17

Lake Norman 26 26 19 8 -- 79

South Iredell 3 6 3 5 -- 17

LAKE NORMAN 79 -- Kirsten Lewis-Williams 24 points (9 rebounds, 8 assists), Kelsey Rhyne 18, Sam Shehan 15, Alexis Shehan 11, Adason Buoniconti 5, Addison Sirianni 4, Jeta North 2

Records: LAKE NORMAN 9-0; SI 2-6

NO. 3 MALLARD CREEK 76, HOPEWELL 45

Mallard Creek 19 19 15 23 - 76

Hopewell 9 15 8 13 - 45

Mallard Creek 76 - - Elle Stone 27, Allie Horne 15, Titus 7, Toscano 6, J.Stone 6, Robertson 5, Young 4, Childs 3, McGuire 3

Hopewell 45 - - Alese Kerr 15, Alona McManus 12, Comandini 7, Barr 4, Ringwell 3, Fullenwider 2, Ballo 2

Notable: Elle Stone had 27 pts, 10 rebounds, 4 steals & 4 assists. Allie Horne had 15 pts, 3 rebounds, 3 steals & 1 assist.

Records: Mallard Creek 8-0 overall League 2-0

NO. 11 EAST LINCOLN 40, ASHBROOK 35

ELHS: 9 13 6 12- 40

AHS: 5 8 12 10- 35

ELHS: Ginny Overbay 12, M. Self, 9, H. McFadden 8, T. Thomas 4, K. Anderson 3, E. Montanari 2, A. Hege 2

AHS: Madison Cole 19, K. Bess 5, N. Arrington 5, P. Woods 4, E. Butler 2

Noteables: Ginny Overbay recorded a Double Double with 12 pts, 12 rebs and added 3 steals. Madison Self had 9 pts, 10 rebs, 3 steals and 1 assist

ELHS: (7-0, 0-0) Next Game vs Hickory 12/16/22

AHS: (4-2, 1-0) Next game @ Crest 12/16/22

NO. 13 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 61 BERRY 13

South Meck 18 22 13 8 -- 61

Berry 2 4 6 1 -- 13

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 61-- Gabrielle Troy-Mebane 15, Sinclair 15, Miller 14 Houpt 13

BERRY -- Zahnia Long- 4, Brown 4

Records: South Meck 6-2; Berry 2-7

Notable: A. Sinclair 15 points 7 Assists 4 steals; Gabriel Troy-Mebane 15 points 3 assists 2 steals; Deirdre Miller 14 points 8 rebounds; M. Houpt 13 points 5 steals.

NO. 14 MYERS PARK 70, HARDING 26

Harding HS - 05 05 08 08 -- 26

Myers Park - 18 18 22 12 -- 70

HARDING 26 -- T. Chapman 13, Conway 8, Bridges 5

MYERS PARK 70 -- Jerin Truesdale 14, Raven LeXander 13, Cannie 7, Roper 6, Wilson 6, Thomason 6, McDaniel 5, Lassiter 5, Lee 4, Jimenez-Willis 2

Myers Park - 7-2 (2-0)

NO. 16 ARDREY KELL 60, PALISADES 15

ARDREY KELL: Molly Burns 14, Sarah Evans 12, Autumn Washington 11, Glahn 5 Brady 4 Fleck 3, Memon 3, McCoy 3, Sahayaraj 2, Scott 2, Cheruvu

PALISADES: Chavis 10, Simpkins 3, Mendoweal 1, Abdullah 1

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 73, PINE LAKE PREP 39

Pine Lake Prep 10 8 5 16 -- 39

Alexander Central 23 17 18 15 -- 73

PINE LAKE PREP 39 -- Hiteshue 5, House 2, Nikki Mullen 12, Reid 3, Wilkinson 2, Avery Garrett 11, Grear 2, Watson 2

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 73 -- Jarrett 4, Herman 7, Wike 2, Adams 6, Sydney Hayes 15, Jordan 7, Roseman 4, McDaniel 5, Clark 8, Starnes 1, Grace Smith 10, Jack 2, Curtis 2

Notable: Alexander Central’s Sydney Hayes had 15 points, four rebounds, two steals and made 5-of-10 3-point shots in a 73-39 win over Pine Lake Prep.

EAST BURKE 60, FREEDOM 56

Freedom 22 11 4 19 - 56

East Burke 7 11 16 26 - 60

Freedom 56 - Statlee McGee 18, Haven Gladden 14, Sydnie Demiter 11, Peyton Caldwell 11, Whitaker 2, Cooke, Whisnant, Johnson.

East Burke 60 - B. Stillwell 15, K. Brinkley 14, K. Turner 12, Grigg 5, Lawing 7, Bostian 7, Cole.

Freedom 6-1

GARINGER 41, EAST MECKLENBURG 23

East Mecklenburg 6 6 2 9 -- 23

Garinger 9 5 11 16 -- 41

Garinger: Rogers 1, Donzo 1, McGill 5, Dillard 3, Kamden Fulmore 13, Misa Garris 18

Garinger Lady Wildcats travel to Independence Friday 12/16/2022 in a Southwestern 4a Conference match up.

HICKORY RIDGE 77, AL BROWN 32

A.L. Brown. 5. 9. 8. 10 -- 32

Hickory Ridge. 14 14. 23. 16 -- 77

AL BROWN 32 -- Estela 13, Flood 10, David 4, Faulkner 3, Goode 2

HICKORY RIDGE 77 -- McClary 13, S. Gidney 12, Leathers 11, Lewis 10, C. Woodward 10, M. Gidney 8, Shampine 2, Ritter 1

Notable: Hickory Ridge used swarming full court pressure to secure the win.

Records: A.L. Brown 4-2 Hickory Ridge 8-1

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 64, CONCORD 24

LNC 21 7 29 7 -- 64

CHS 2 10 4 8 -- 24

LNC 64 – Reece Long 16, Callie Genece 12, Julia Zelando 11, Kailyn Kilpatrick 9, Jenna Mostert 8, Caroline Mercuri 4, Lucy Courtney 3, Rhyan Pendergrass 1

CHS 24 – Williams 8, Hollis 6, Nebrari 4, Smith 4, Brown 2

LINCOLN CHARTER 91, VICTORY CHRISTIAN GASTONIA 17

Victory Christian Academy 07 02 03 05 -- 17

Lincoln Charter 39 12 21 19 -- 91

Victory Christian Academy 17 -- N. Floyd 11, S. Smith 4, L. Brown 2.

LINCOLN CHARTER 91 -- Symphani Stevens 16, Maddie Lusk 13, Grace Rinaldo 12, Samantha Ayres 9, Kenzie Ross 8, Bailey Polaski 8, Martha Guinle 8, Olexa King 4, Kate Lesniak 4, Brenna Barbier 4, Claire David 2

Lincoln Charter Game Notes: Symphani Stevens led all scorers with 16 points. Maddie Lusk added 13 points and Grace Rinaldo with a double-double 12 points and 10 rebounds. For the first time this season all LCHS players scored. LCHS has a neutral game against Charlotte Country Day on Friday Dec. 16th. .

Records: Victory Christian Academy 1-5, Lincoln Charter 6-3

MONROE 32, WEDDINGTON 30

MONROE 32 -- Dynastee Parker 15

Monroe record 2-0

NORTHWEST CABARRUS 42, CENTRAL CABARRUS 39

Central: 10 14 8 7 - - 39

Northwest: 12 12 6 12 - - 42

CENTRAL CABARRUS 39 — Kyra Lewis 12, Jalayah Ray 12, Taylor Smith 10, Duncan 3, Burton 2

NW CABARRUS 42 - - Re’Ale Walton 10, Moore 9, Rucker 6, Ortscheid 9, Hilsenroth 6

PROVIDENCE 62 BUTLER 43

PROVIDENCE 17 18 11 16 = 62

BUTLER 14 11 13 5 = 43

PHS: Lindsey Nolan 11, Isabella Hall 13, Kendall Webb 7, Julia Skinner 15, Noelle Williams 8, Marlee Whitten 8

BHS: Sanchez 5, Saunders 19, Reynolds 6, Ross 10, Pasqua 3

Notable: Providence Nolan also with 8 reb, 5 steals and 5 blocks, Webb added 9 assists, Whitten - 8 reb and Skinner hit five 3’s.

Records: Providence 2-8 (1-1)

SOUTH CALDWELL 66 BUNKER HILL 23

South Caldwell 19 19 18 10 -- 66

Bunker Hill 2 5 9 7 -- 23

South Caldwell - Addison Edwards 14, Kennedy Setzer 11, Kaylee Anderson 10, Kiziah 4. Whitman 2, Smith 2, Lillie Bumgarner 17, Barber 6, Jetton

Bunker Hill - Killian 2, LaFone 1, Nelson 1, Vanessa Morales 12, Beck 1, Burch 6, Anderson, Shepherd, Carswell

Record: South Caldwell (6-2)

WEST CABARRUS 63, COX MILL 57

West Cabarrus 63 Cox Mill 57

West Cabarrus 13 15 13 13 9 63

Cox Mill 13 13 14 14 3 57

West Cabarrus Rayana Minard 19, Shariah White 14, Jade Clowney 14, Kaiya Bond 10, Finley 1, A. Minard 5

Cox Mill Lauren Farrell 17, K. Decker 17,A. Perry 12, Bellany 8, Mophey 3

Notables: Rayana Minard poured in 19 points, 7 of 8 from the line, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assist. Shariah White finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assist. Senior point guard Jade Clowney added 14 points, 3 steals, and 2 assist.

Record: West Cabarrus 6-2, 1-0

WEST LINCOLN 55, FRED T FOARD 54

WLHS 17 5 11 15 OT: 7 = 55

FTFHS 9 10 15 14 OT: 6 = 54

WLHS 55 -- Chloe Norman: 19, Anna Bieberich: 10, Carolina Robinson: 6, Zoey Owenby: 15., Calla Varner: 3, DeeDee Wallace: 2

FOARD 54 -- Tipps: 7, Katy: 2, Abernathy: 24, Cook: 3, Akel: 7, Ikard: 6, Ramesur: 5

Notable: The West Lincoln Lady Rebels secured The Battle of Hog Hill between Foard & West Lincoln Sponsored by BSN Sports for the first time in overtime. Chloe Norman was the leading scorer with 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals. Carolina Robinson - 6 points, 22 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Records: WLHS 5-2: Non-Conference

Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday

Metro 8 1A

Corvian Community at Apprentice Academy (boys)

Nonconference

Albemarle at Anson County

A.L. Brown at Red Springs

Catawba Ridge at South Point (girls)

Crest at Burns

Draughn at Patton

East Henderson at Chase

East Wilkes at West Iredell

Hibriten at Newton-Conover

North Lincoln at Lincolnton

North Stanly at West Stanly

Parkwood at Mount Pleasant

Queens Grant Charter at Cuthbertson

Richmond Senior at Pine Forest

R-S Central at West Henderson

South Iredell at Statesville

Union Academy at Community School of Davidson

Westminster Catawba at Arborbrook Christian (girls)

Thursday

SoMeck 4A

Ardrey Kell at Myers Park

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Bradford Prep at Christ the King

Metro 8 1A

Cabarrus Charter at Sugar Creek Charter

Nonconference

1 of 1 Academy at United Faith Christian (girls)

Carolina International at Combine Academy Regional (boys)

Central Academy at Langtree Charter

Charlotte Latin at Indian Land (SC) (girls)

Covenant Day at Arborbrook Christian (girls)

East Rutherford at Chesnee (SC)

Elevation Prep at Winston-Salem Christian National (boys)Forest Hills at Porter Ridge

Lake Norman Christian at Mountain Island Charter (boys)

North Iredell at Pine Lake Prep

Richmond Senior vs. Knoxville (TN) Catholic, in Five Star Hoops Classic in Knoxville (boys)

South Caldwell at McDowell

Weddington at Providence

The Bash (boys)

(at Ridge View High, Columbia)

Combine Academy vs. Gray Collegiate (SC), 6:30

Oak Hill (VA) Academy vs. Ridge View (SC), 8

Friday

Queen City 3A-4A

Hopewell at West Charlotte

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg

West Mecklenburg at Hough

SoMeck 4A

Harding at Berry Academy

Olympic at Palisades

Southwestern 4A

Butler at East Mecklenburg

Charlotte Catholic at Rocky River

Garinger at Independence

Greater Metro 4 4A

Hickory Ridge at West Cabarrus

South Iredell at Cox Mill

Sandhills 3A-4A

Lee County at Hoke County

Southern Lee at Scotland County

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Crest

Hunter Huss at Kings Mountain

North Gaston at Forestview

South Point at Stuart Cramer

South Piedmont 3A

Concord at Central Cabarrus

East Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

Lake Norman Charter at Jesse Carson

South Rowan at West Rowan

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at East Lincoln

North Iredell at Fred T. Foard

Statesville at North Lincoln

West Iredell at St. Stephens

Catawba Valley 2A

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill

Maiden at East Burke

Newton-Conover at West Caldwell

West Lincoln at Bandys

Mountain Foothills 2A

Brevard at East Rutherford

Hendersonville at R-S Central

Patton at Polk County

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep

Central Carolina 1A-2A

East Davidson at North Rowan

Salisbury at South Davidson

Thomasville at West Davidson

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Burns at Highland Tech

Shelby at Cherryville

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Draughn at Avery County

Mitchell County at C.D. Owen

Mountain Heritage at Rosman

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Albemarle at Mount Pleasant

North Stanly at South Stanly (boys)

Metro 8 1A

Corvian Community at Queens Grant Charter

Piedmont Community Charter at Apprentice Academy (boys)

Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic (boys)

(at Cannon School)

Charlotte Country Day vs. Virginia Episcopal, 6

Concord Academy vs. Forsyth Country Day, 7:30

Cannon School vs. Chambers, 9

Kings Christmas Classic (boys/girls)

(at Victory Christian)

Charlotte Country Day vs. Lincoln Charter (girls), 4:30

Victory Christian vs. 1 of 1 Academy (girls), 6

Lincoln Charter vs. Victory Christian (boys), 7:30

Nonconference

Alexander Central at Central Davidson

Ardrey Kell at Cuthbertson

Caldwell Academy at Hickory Christian

Cannon School at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)

Chase at East Henderson

Comenius School at South Charlotte Thunder

Freedom at Enka (girls)

Gaston Day at Westchester Country Day

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Surry Homeschool

Hickory Grove Christian at Coastal Christian

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood

Monroe at Sun Valley

North Davidson at Central Academy

Northside Christian at Covenant Day (boys)

Rabun Gap (GA) School at Carmel Christian

Richmond Senior vs. Lebanon (TN), in Five Star Hoops Classic, in Knoxville (TN) (boys)

Tabernacle Christian at University Christian

Watauga at Lake Norman

West Stanly at Piedmont

Saturday

Nonconference

Central Carolina Prep at Elevation Prep (boys), 3

Davie County at Watauga (girls, 2:30; boys, 4)

Greensboro Day at Providence Day (girls), 2

Hopewell at Winston-Salem Christian (girls), 2

Jay M. Robinson at North Rowan (girls, 4:30; boys, 6)

Rabun Gap (GA) School at Charlotte Christian (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)

Salisbury at Ben Smith (girls, 4; boys, 6)

SouthLake Christian at Asheville School (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)

West Caldwell at Hibriten (girls, 2:30; boys, 4)

York (SC) at South Point (girls, 2; boys, 3:30)

Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic (boys)

(at Cannon School)

Calvary Day vs. Indian Land (SC), noon

Metrolina Christian vs. The Burlington School, 1:30

Gaston Christian vs. Virginia Episcopal, 3

United Faith Christian vs. Forsyth Country Day, 4:30

Concord Academy vs. Providence Day, 6

Carmel Christian vs. Mallard Creek, 7:30

Cannon School vs. Freedom, 9

Kings Christmas Classic (boys/girls)

(at Victory Christian)

Covenant Day vs. Lincoln Charter (girls), 1

Covenant Day vs. Lincoln Charter (boys), 2:30

Mount Zion vs. Quality Education (boys), 4

Victory Christian vs. Westminster Catawba (girls), 5:30

Victory Christian vs. Westminster Catawba (boys), 7

City of Palms Classic (boys)

(at Fort Myers, Fla.)

Myers Park vs. winner of Friday’s Charlotte (FL)-London (KY) North Laurel game, 8:45

The Bash (boys)

(at Ridge View High, Columbia)

Augusta (GA) Cross Creek vs. Byrnes (SC), noon

North Mecklenburg vs. Keenan (SC), 1:30

Augusta (GA) Christian vs. Westwood (SC), 3

Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Lexington (SC), 6

Oak Hill (VA) vs. Gray Collegiate (SC), 7:30

Combine Academy vs. Ridge View (SC), 9