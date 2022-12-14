Tuesday’s Girls HS Basketball Rewind: No. 15 Independence takes down No. 1 Catholic
Kamyrn Kitchen and Jessica Worthey each scored 19 points to lead No. 15 Independence to a 62-61 upset win over No. 1 Charlotte Catholic.
That means when the new Sweet 16 poll debuts Friday morning, there will likely be a new No. 1 team.
Independence (6-1, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) jumped out to a 14-9 first quarter lead and was up 31-21 at halftime. Catholic made a big push in the third quarter and Independence was able to hold on in the fourth.
Olivia Fava had 19 points and Blanca Thomas, a top 10 national recruit, had 18 for Catholic (4-2, 1-1), which also lost to N.C. power 1-of-1 Academy, which is a non-association team.
Quick Links
Hough football coach Matt Jenkins steps down
Providence Day QB Jadyn Davis adds another statewide honor
NC all-state, all-region soccer teams announced
Monday’s boys, girls basketball boxscores, stars
NC statewide boys, girls high school basketball rankings
Season-ending NC high school football rankings
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Girls Top Performers
Sydney Hayes, Alexander Central: had 15 points, four rebounds, two steals and made 5-of-10 3-point shots in a 73-39 win over Pine Lake Prep.
Kamryn Kitchen, Independence: team-high 19 points as No. 15 Independence upset No. 1 Charlotte Catholic.
Lindsey Nolan, Providence: 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals and five blocks in a 62-43 win over Butler.
Anastasia Sinclair, South Mecklenburg: 15 points, seven assists and four steals in a 61-13 win over Berry.
Symphani Stevens, Lincoln Charter: game-high 16 points in a 91-17 win over Victory Christian Gastonia.
Tuesday’s Girls Boxscores
(Sweet 16 rankings included)
NO. 15 INDEPENDENCE 62, NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 61
Independence 14 17 15 16 -- 62
Catholic 9 12 24 16 -- 61
Independence 62 -- Kamryn Kitchen 19, Jessica Worthey 19, Chloe Moss 14, Cabanis-Ali 6, H. Moss 4
Catholic 61 -- Olivia Fava 19, Blanca Thomas 18, Gough 9, McKain 9, Scales 3, McArdle 3
Records: Independence 6-1, 2-0; Catholic 4-2, 1-1
NO. 2 LAKE NORMAN 79, SOUTH IREDELL 17
Lake Norman 26 26 19 8 -- 79
South Iredell 3 6 3 5 -- 17
LAKE NORMAN 79 -- Kirsten Lewis-Williams 24 points (9 rebounds, 8 assists), Kelsey Rhyne 18, Sam Shehan 15, Alexis Shehan 11, Adason Buoniconti 5, Addison Sirianni 4, Jeta North 2
Records: LAKE NORMAN 9-0; SI 2-6
NO. 3 MALLARD CREEK 76, HOPEWELL 45
Mallard Creek 19 19 15 23 - 76
Hopewell 9 15 8 13 - 45
Mallard Creek 76 - - Elle Stone 27, Allie Horne 15, Titus 7, Toscano 6, J.Stone 6, Robertson 5, Young 4, Childs 3, McGuire 3
Hopewell 45 - - Alese Kerr 15, Alona McManus 12, Comandini 7, Barr 4, Ringwell 3, Fullenwider 2, Ballo 2
Notable: Elle Stone had 27 pts, 10 rebounds, 4 steals & 4 assists. Allie Horne had 15 pts, 3 rebounds, 3 steals & 1 assist.
Records: Mallard Creek 8-0 overall League 2-0
NO. 11 EAST LINCOLN 40, ASHBROOK 35
ELHS: 9 13 6 12- 40
AHS: 5 8 12 10- 35
ELHS: Ginny Overbay 12, M. Self, 9, H. McFadden 8, T. Thomas 4, K. Anderson 3, E. Montanari 2, A. Hege 2
AHS: Madison Cole 19, K. Bess 5, N. Arrington 5, P. Woods 4, E. Butler 2
Noteables: Ginny Overbay recorded a Double Double with 12 pts, 12 rebs and added 3 steals. Madison Self had 9 pts, 10 rebs, 3 steals and 1 assist
ELHS: (7-0, 0-0) Next Game vs Hickory 12/16/22
AHS: (4-2, 1-0) Next game @ Crest 12/16/22
NO. 13 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 61 BERRY 13
South Meck 18 22 13 8 -- 61
Berry 2 4 6 1 -- 13
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 61-- Gabrielle Troy-Mebane 15, Sinclair 15, Miller 14 Houpt 13
BERRY -- Zahnia Long- 4, Brown 4
Records: South Meck 6-2; Berry 2-7
Notable: A. Sinclair 15 points 7 Assists 4 steals; Gabriel Troy-Mebane 15 points 3 assists 2 steals; Deirdre Miller 14 points 8 rebounds; M. Houpt 13 points 5 steals.
NO. 14 MYERS PARK 70, HARDING 26
Harding HS - 05 05 08 08 -- 26
Myers Park - 18 18 22 12 -- 70
HARDING 26 -- T. Chapman 13, Conway 8, Bridges 5
MYERS PARK 70 -- Jerin Truesdale 14, Raven LeXander 13, Cannie 7, Roper 6, Wilson 6, Thomason 6, McDaniel 5, Lassiter 5, Lee 4, Jimenez-Willis 2
Myers Park - 7-2 (2-0)
NO. 16 ARDREY KELL 60, PALISADES 15
ARDREY KELL: Molly Burns 14, Sarah Evans 12, Autumn Washington 11, Glahn 5 Brady 4 Fleck 3, Memon 3, McCoy 3, Sahayaraj 2, Scott 2, Cheruvu
PALISADES: Chavis 10, Simpkins 3, Mendoweal 1, Abdullah 1
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 73, PINE LAKE PREP 39
Pine Lake Prep 10 8 5 16 -- 39
Alexander Central 23 17 18 15 -- 73
PINE LAKE PREP 39 -- Hiteshue 5, House 2, Nikki Mullen 12, Reid 3, Wilkinson 2, Avery Garrett 11, Grear 2, Watson 2
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 73 -- Jarrett 4, Herman 7, Wike 2, Adams 6, Sydney Hayes 15, Jordan 7, Roseman 4, McDaniel 5, Clark 8, Starnes 1, Grace Smith 10, Jack 2, Curtis 2
Notable: Alexander Central’s Sydney Hayes had 15 points, four rebounds, two steals and made 5-of-10 3-point shots in a 73-39 win over Pine Lake Prep.
EAST BURKE 60, FREEDOM 56
Freedom 22 11 4 19 - 56
East Burke 7 11 16 26 - 60
Freedom 56 - Statlee McGee 18, Haven Gladden 14, Sydnie Demiter 11, Peyton Caldwell 11, Whitaker 2, Cooke, Whisnant, Johnson.
East Burke 60 - B. Stillwell 15, K. Brinkley 14, K. Turner 12, Grigg 5, Lawing 7, Bostian 7, Cole.
Freedom 6-1
GARINGER 41, EAST MECKLENBURG 23
East Mecklenburg 6 6 2 9 -- 23
Garinger 9 5 11 16 -- 41
Garinger: Rogers 1, Donzo 1, McGill 5, Dillard 3, Kamden Fulmore 13, Misa Garris 18
Garinger Lady Wildcats travel to Independence Friday 12/16/2022 in a Southwestern 4a Conference match up.
HICKORY RIDGE 77, AL BROWN 32
A.L. Brown. 5. 9. 8. 10 -- 32
Hickory Ridge. 14 14. 23. 16 -- 77
AL BROWN 32 -- Estela 13, Flood 10, David 4, Faulkner 3, Goode 2
HICKORY RIDGE 77 -- McClary 13, S. Gidney 12, Leathers 11, Lewis 10, C. Woodward 10, M. Gidney 8, Shampine 2, Ritter 1
Notable: Hickory Ridge used swarming full court pressure to secure the win.
Records: A.L. Brown 4-2 Hickory Ridge 8-1
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 64, CONCORD 24
LNC 21 7 29 7 -- 64
CHS 2 10 4 8 -- 24
LNC 64 – Reece Long 16, Callie Genece 12, Julia Zelando 11, Kailyn Kilpatrick 9, Jenna Mostert 8, Caroline Mercuri 4, Lucy Courtney 3, Rhyan Pendergrass 1
CHS 24 – Williams 8, Hollis 6, Nebrari 4, Smith 4, Brown 2
LINCOLN CHARTER 91, VICTORY CHRISTIAN GASTONIA 17
Victory Christian Academy 07 02 03 05 -- 17
Lincoln Charter 39 12 21 19 -- 91
Victory Christian Academy 17 -- N. Floyd 11, S. Smith 4, L. Brown 2.
LINCOLN CHARTER 91 -- Symphani Stevens 16, Maddie Lusk 13, Grace Rinaldo 12, Samantha Ayres 9, Kenzie Ross 8, Bailey Polaski 8, Martha Guinle 8, Olexa King 4, Kate Lesniak 4, Brenna Barbier 4, Claire David 2
Lincoln Charter Game Notes: Symphani Stevens led all scorers with 16 points. Maddie Lusk added 13 points and Grace Rinaldo with a double-double 12 points and 10 rebounds. For the first time this season all LCHS players scored. LCHS has a neutral game against Charlotte Country Day on Friday Dec. 16th. .
Records: Victory Christian Academy 1-5, Lincoln Charter 6-3
MONROE 32, WEDDINGTON 30
MONROE 32 -- Dynastee Parker 15
Monroe record 2-0
NORTHWEST CABARRUS 42, CENTRAL CABARRUS 39
Central: 10 14 8 7 - - 39
Northwest: 12 12 6 12 - - 42
CENTRAL CABARRUS 39 — Kyra Lewis 12, Jalayah Ray 12, Taylor Smith 10, Duncan 3, Burton 2
NW CABARRUS 42 - - Re’Ale Walton 10, Moore 9, Rucker 6, Ortscheid 9, Hilsenroth 6
PROVIDENCE 62 BUTLER 43
PROVIDENCE 17 18 11 16 = 62
BUTLER 14 11 13 5 = 43
PHS: Lindsey Nolan 11, Isabella Hall 13, Kendall Webb 7, Julia Skinner 15, Noelle Williams 8, Marlee Whitten 8
BHS: Sanchez 5, Saunders 19, Reynolds 6, Ross 10, Pasqua 3
Notable: Providence Nolan also with 8 reb, 5 steals and 5 blocks, Webb added 9 assists, Whitten - 8 reb and Skinner hit five 3’s.
Records: Providence 2-8 (1-1)
SOUTH CALDWELL 66 BUNKER HILL 23
South Caldwell 19 19 18 10 -- 66
Bunker Hill 2 5 9 7 -- 23
South Caldwell - Addison Edwards 14, Kennedy Setzer 11, Kaylee Anderson 10, Kiziah 4. Whitman 2, Smith 2, Lillie Bumgarner 17, Barber 6, Jetton
Bunker Hill - Killian 2, LaFone 1, Nelson 1, Vanessa Morales 12, Beck 1, Burch 6, Anderson, Shepherd, Carswell
Record: South Caldwell (6-2)
WEST CABARRUS 63, COX MILL 57
West Cabarrus 63 Cox Mill 57
West Cabarrus 13 15 13 13 9 63
Cox Mill 13 13 14 14 3 57
West Cabarrus Rayana Minard 19, Shariah White 14, Jade Clowney 14, Kaiya Bond 10, Finley 1, A. Minard 5
Cox Mill Lauren Farrell 17, K. Decker 17,A. Perry 12, Bellany 8, Mophey 3
Notables: Rayana Minard poured in 19 points, 7 of 8 from the line, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assist. Shariah White finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assist. Senior point guard Jade Clowney added 14 points, 3 steals, and 2 assist.
Record: West Cabarrus 6-2, 1-0
WEST LINCOLN 55, FRED T FOARD 54
WLHS 17 5 11 15 OT: 7 = 55
FTFHS 9 10 15 14 OT: 6 = 54
WLHS 55 -- Chloe Norman: 19, Anna Bieberich: 10, Carolina Robinson: 6, Zoey Owenby: 15., Calla Varner: 3, DeeDee Wallace: 2
FOARD 54 -- Tipps: 7, Katy: 2, Abernathy: 24, Cook: 3, Akel: 7, Ikard: 6, Ramesur: 5
Notable: The West Lincoln Lady Rebels secured The Battle of Hog Hill between Foard & West Lincoln Sponsored by BSN Sports for the first time in overtime. Chloe Norman was the leading scorer with 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals. Carolina Robinson - 6 points, 22 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Records: WLHS 5-2: Non-Conference
Upcoming Schedule
Wednesday
Metro 8 1A
Corvian Community at Apprentice Academy (boys)
Nonconference
Albemarle at Anson County
A.L. Brown at Red Springs
Catawba Ridge at South Point (girls)
Crest at Burns
Draughn at Patton
East Henderson at Chase
East Wilkes at West Iredell
Hibriten at Newton-Conover
North Lincoln at Lincolnton
North Stanly at West Stanly
Parkwood at Mount Pleasant
Queens Grant Charter at Cuthbertson
Richmond Senior at Pine Forest
R-S Central at West Henderson
South Iredell at Statesville
Union Academy at Community School of Davidson
Westminster Catawba at Arborbrook Christian (girls)
Thursday
SoMeck 4A
Ardrey Kell at Myers Park
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Bradford Prep at Christ the King
Metro 8 1A
Cabarrus Charter at Sugar Creek Charter
Nonconference
1 of 1 Academy at United Faith Christian (girls)
Carolina International at Combine Academy Regional (boys)
Central Academy at Langtree Charter
Charlotte Latin at Indian Land (SC) (girls)
Covenant Day at Arborbrook Christian (girls)
East Rutherford at Chesnee (SC)
Elevation Prep at Winston-Salem Christian National (boys)Forest Hills at Porter Ridge
Lake Norman Christian at Mountain Island Charter (boys)
North Iredell at Pine Lake Prep
Richmond Senior vs. Knoxville (TN) Catholic, in Five Star Hoops Classic in Knoxville (boys)
South Caldwell at McDowell
Weddington at Providence
The Bash (boys)
(at Ridge View High, Columbia)
Combine Academy vs. Gray Collegiate (SC), 6:30
Oak Hill (VA) Academy vs. Ridge View (SC), 8
Friday
Queen City 3A-4A
Hopewell at West Charlotte
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg
West Mecklenburg at Hough
SoMeck 4A
Harding at Berry Academy
Olympic at Palisades
Southwestern 4A
Butler at East Mecklenburg
Charlotte Catholic at Rocky River
Garinger at Independence
Greater Metro 4 4A
Hickory Ridge at West Cabarrus
South Iredell at Cox Mill
Sandhills 3A-4A
Lee County at Hoke County
Southern Lee at Scotland County
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Crest
Hunter Huss at Kings Mountain
North Gaston at Forestview
South Point at Stuart Cramer
South Piedmont 3A
Concord at Central Cabarrus
East Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus
Lake Norman Charter at Jesse Carson
South Rowan at West Rowan
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory at East Lincoln
North Iredell at Fred T. Foard
Statesville at North Lincoln
West Iredell at St. Stephens
Catawba Valley 2A
Lincolnton at Bunker Hill
Maiden at East Burke
Newton-Conover at West Caldwell
West Lincoln at Bandys
Mountain Foothills 2A
Brevard at East Rutherford
Hendersonville at R-S Central
Patton at Polk County
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep
Central Carolina 1A-2A
East Davidson at North Rowan
Salisbury at South Davidson
Thomasville at West Davidson
Southern Piedmont 1A-2A
Burns at Highland Tech
Shelby at Cherryville
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Avery County
Mitchell County at C.D. Owen
Mountain Heritage at Rosman
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Albemarle at Mount Pleasant
North Stanly at South Stanly (boys)
Metro 8 1A
Corvian Community at Queens Grant Charter
Piedmont Community Charter at Apprentice Academy (boys)
Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic (boys)
(at Cannon School)
Charlotte Country Day vs. Virginia Episcopal, 6
Concord Academy vs. Forsyth Country Day, 7:30
Cannon School vs. Chambers, 9
Kings Christmas Classic (boys/girls)
(at Victory Christian)
Charlotte Country Day vs. Lincoln Charter (girls), 4:30
Victory Christian vs. 1 of 1 Academy (girls), 6
Lincoln Charter vs. Victory Christian (boys), 7:30
Nonconference
Alexander Central at Central Davidson
Ardrey Kell at Cuthbertson
Caldwell Academy at Hickory Christian
Cannon School at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)
Chase at East Henderson
Comenius School at South Charlotte Thunder
Freedom at Enka (girls)
Gaston Day at Westchester Country Day
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Surry Homeschool
Hickory Grove Christian at Coastal Christian
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood
Monroe at Sun Valley
North Davidson at Central Academy
Northside Christian at Covenant Day (boys)
Rabun Gap (GA) School at Carmel Christian
Richmond Senior vs. Lebanon (TN), in Five Star Hoops Classic, in Knoxville (TN) (boys)
Tabernacle Christian at University Christian
Watauga at Lake Norman
West Stanly at Piedmont
Saturday
Nonconference
Central Carolina Prep at Elevation Prep (boys), 3
Davie County at Watauga (girls, 2:30; boys, 4)
Greensboro Day at Providence Day (girls), 2
Hopewell at Winston-Salem Christian (girls), 2
Jay M. Robinson at North Rowan (girls, 4:30; boys, 6)
Rabun Gap (GA) School at Charlotte Christian (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)
Salisbury at Ben Smith (girls, 4; boys, 6)
SouthLake Christian at Asheville School (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)
West Caldwell at Hibriten (girls, 2:30; boys, 4)
York (SC) at South Point (girls, 2; boys, 3:30)
Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic (boys)
(at Cannon School)
Calvary Day vs. Indian Land (SC), noon
Metrolina Christian vs. The Burlington School, 1:30
Gaston Christian vs. Virginia Episcopal, 3
United Faith Christian vs. Forsyth Country Day, 4:30
Concord Academy vs. Providence Day, 6
Carmel Christian vs. Mallard Creek, 7:30
Cannon School vs. Freedom, 9
Kings Christmas Classic (boys/girls)
(at Victory Christian)
Covenant Day vs. Lincoln Charter (girls), 1
Covenant Day vs. Lincoln Charter (boys), 2:30
Mount Zion vs. Quality Education (boys), 4
Victory Christian vs. Westminster Catawba (girls), 5:30
Victory Christian vs. Westminster Catawba (boys), 7
City of Palms Classic (boys)
(at Fort Myers, Fla.)
Myers Park vs. winner of Friday’s Charlotte (FL)-London (KY) North Laurel game, 8:45
The Bash (boys)
(at Ridge View High, Columbia)
Augusta (GA) Cross Creek vs. Byrnes (SC), noon
North Mecklenburg vs. Keenan (SC), 1:30
Augusta (GA) Christian vs. Westwood (SC), 3
Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Lexington (SC), 6
Oak Hill (VA) vs. Gray Collegiate (SC), 7:30
Combine Academy vs. Ridge View (SC), 9
Comments / 0