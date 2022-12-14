ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft

WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC. McMillion went on to say they will have to change the way they do...
How Dynamic Pricing Supports Seasonal Inventory Management

What do changing customer behaviors, supply chain disruptions and cold weather have in common? They all greatly impact order management. With all three factors converging during the next few months, managing seasonal inventory can prove to be a major challenge for retailers. In a recent report about the 2022 holiday...
Hybrid Shopping: 3 Trends That Will Last Beyond the Holidays

In a tumultuous year for the economy, retailers are rightly concerned that inflation and rising interest rates might hurt holiday spending. But for savvy industry watchers, how much consumers will spend may not be as intriguing as how they’ll spend it. That’s because long-simmering trends in e-commerce and consumer...
3 Cash Flow Strategies for a Winning Holiday Sales Season

The holidays are a time when many small businesses generate their highest revenues of the year, but it can also be a time when cash flow challenges become particularly acute. Stocking up on inventory, hiring seasonal employees, and surges in demand can all present potential cash flow pressures. This year,...
Free 8X10 photo print from Walgreens online with code

Walgreens is offering a free 8 X 10 photo print with the new coupon code online! These make great gifts!. Head to the Walgreens website, create the 8 x 10 photo and then use the code ICESK8 at checkout. It is only valid for a limited time and should be available through Dec. 9.
Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
